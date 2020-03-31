Gatlin tabbed new as EHS volleyball coach

Under her tutelage, Elko qualified for the state tournament twice (2010, 2014) — making an appearance in her first season — and won the 2014 Division I-A North regional championship.

Gatlin, a 2016 graduate of Fernley High School, competed in varsity volleyball and basketball for three years — also playing varsity volleyball for four seasons — traveling with a club team from Carson City for two seasons.

Upon graduation, Gatlin went to the next level — setting for Western Wyoming Community College, in Rock Springs.

She then coached Dayton High School for two years during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, going 10-6 in league play during her first outing with the program and posting a 9-7 mark in the Division 3A North in her second year.

In 2017, the Lady Dust Devils were the No. 6 seed for the regional tournament but were swept in three sets by No. 3 Fernley.

However, Dayton exacted a little revenge during the 2018 regional tourney.

Entering the quarterfinal match as the No. 5 seed, the Lady Dust Devils took out No. 4 Fernley in four sets before falling in three sets to No. 1 and regional champion Truckee — which wound up as the runner-up for the 3A state title.