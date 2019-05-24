SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek’s Brock Gilligan will don the same college baseball uniform as both of his older stepbrothers, following family footsteps while making a track record of his own.
Following his stellar senior season, Gilligan will also be a Cougar — just like Trevor and LJ Achenbach before him — electing to play for Clackamas Community College.
He made his official visit to Oregon City — a suburb of Portland — after the football season in late October.
“I practiced with the team, and it just felt like a really good fit,” Gilligan said. “Their third baseman is leaving after this year, so that’s where the coach (Jim Hoppel) wants me to play.”
Trevor Achenbach played for Clackamas from 2013-2015, earning a 1st-Team Southern Region selection in 2015 — a season in which he hit .323 with 20 RBI, 12 doubles, three triples and a home run.
LJ, an SCHS Class of 2015 graduate, signed his letter of intent to play for the Cougars the same summer.
Gilligan was in contact with a hefty number of other programs, including Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, Washington), Edmonds Community College (Lynnwood, Washington), Butte Community College (Oroville, California) Yuba College (Marysville, California) and Lane Community College (Eugene, Oregon).
Brock’s dad, Scott Gilligan, played at Yuba College before transferring and finishing his collegiate career at Auburn University — War Eagle — in Alabama.
For the past four years, Brock Gilligan has played for the program headed by his dad — Scott Gilligan beginning his tenure as the Spartans’ head coach in 1999.
“It seemed like he was always on me more, there were higher expectations,” Brock said.
“He has made a huge jump from when he was on varsity as a sophomore and we would play him one game each series. He has gotten stronger, but really, it’s the small things that added up — doing things over and over again,” coach Gilligan said. “His footwork and soft hands came from playing with his brothers, constantly being around the game and doing things the right way. I didn’t know if he would play shortstop this year, but he was really good at it.”
Transitioning from third base, Gilligan finished with a .918 fielding percentage — one of the best clips among true infielders of the 3A North, excluding catchers and first baseman.
Gilligan flashed plenty of leather, but he was also a weapon for the Spartans’ lineup with his bat.
He led Spring Creek with a .402 batting average, 35 hits and two triples — tying for the team high with 28 runs scored — ranking second on the roster with 22 RBIs, finishing fifth on the team with four doubles.
One of his two-base rips lifted the Spartans to a victory against what is now the two-time defending state champion.
On April 5, with the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gilligan roped a one-on, one-out double and drove in fellow senior Clay Campbell — giving Spring Creek a 3-2 walk-off win against No. 1 Truckee in the series opener.
On March 23, in Dayton, Gilligan smacked a season-high four hits and drove in a pair of runs in a 15-6 win.
He finished with a season-best three RBIs — going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple — in a 13-3 win over Sparks on April 27 during Spring Creek’s senior day.
Capable with his glove and his bat, Gilligan also served as a crucial cog of Spring Creek’s three-man pitching rotation.
He finished the season with a 7-2 record — tying senior Max Shanks for the team high in wins — leading the Spartans’ staff with a 3.02 ERA.
Over 48-2/3 innings, he struck out 29 batters against 13 walks.
On April 20 in the series finale versus Fallon — a game won by a solo, walk-off homer by Shanks — Gilligan tossed arguably his best start of the year, tying for a season-low with three hits allowed.
He gave up just one run over seven innings in one of his four seven-inning, complete-game efforts of the season — Spring Creek claiming the series with a 2-1 victory.
For his career, Gilligan hit .374 and drove in 58 runs — scoring 55 runs of his own — nailing eight doubles, two triples and a home run.
Clackamas — a member school of the Northwest Athletic Association — finished the season with a 21-25 overall record, posting a 5-19 mark in the NWAC South region.
Academically, Gilligan has plans on studying for a career as a physical therapist.
“I would like to come back here for work,” he said.
On the field, he just wants his game to grow.
“I really want to get better at everything; hitting, fielding, all of it,” he said. “The thing I’d like to improve the most is my arm strength. I want be competitive there and transfer to a four-year program.”
Congratulations to Brock Gilligan on a fantastic career with the Spartans while at Spring Creek High School, and good luck as he begins to chase his dreams with the Cougars of Clackamas Community
