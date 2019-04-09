BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Battle Mountain High School Track Meet took place March 30 at Tim Knight Field, several Elko County teams competing in the event – local girls dominating many of the top-five placings.
Girls
While there were no local females who took first place in their respective events, several had runner-up finishes and top-five efforts.
With her arm, Owyhee sophomore Kaitlyn Teller performed well in the throwing events – giving the Lady Braves a second-place performance in the shot put with a personal-record distance of 29-feet-101/-2inches and ranking third in the discus with another PR of 82-feet-3-1/2-inches – and teammate Cameron Paradise set a personal-record throw in the shot put with a distance of 28-feet-2-1/2-inches.
Wells sophomore Liliana Cobian also set a personal best, stopping the clock in 16:54 for second place in the 3200 meters.
West Wendover sophomore Jennifer Collazo used her legs as well – both for sprinting and leaping – finishing second in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-5-inches, Wells freshman Evelia Garcia leaping to a PR of 13-feet-8-inches for fourth place.
Collazo also placed third in the 200 meters with a time of 29.13 seconds – the 30.56-second personal record of Wells freshman Haylee Sethman taking fifth – and Collazo dashed to fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.92 seconds.
In the 800 meters, Wells junior Vanessa Solis took third place with a time of 2:49 – followed by a personal-record 2:50 from Elko junior Karissa Fadenrecht.
In the high jump, Wells junior Aubree Talbert cleared the bar at 4-feet-6-inches for fourth place – Cobian setting a PR of 4-4 and finishing fifth.
Spring Creek sophomore Mallory Woodland ranked fourth in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 6-feet-6-inches.
Near Top-Five
Several athletes finished one spot outside the top-five for sixth place in their events.
Elko sophomore Jenna Kidwell took sixth in each of her hurdling events – clocking in at 19.22 seconds during the 100-meter hurdles and crossing the finish line in 55.47 seconds in the 300 hurdles – setting a personal record in both runs.
Sethman set a personal record of 1:08.3 for sixth in the 400 meters, and Paradise took sixth in the discus with a 71-foot-1-inch throw.
Boys
While the girls competitors had more top-five finishes, a local boy made a major statement.
Elko junior Caleb Marma not only won the high jump, he sailed a personal-record height – clearing the bar at a remarkable 6-feet-4-inches.
West Wendover fared well in the discus, led by a second-place, personal-record toss of 117-feet-5-inches by senior Gunnar Carter – junior teammate Cory Ratliff ranking fourth with a throw of 113-feet-8-inches.
The Wolverines also saw success in the 3200 meters, junior Zach Smith notching a runner-up time of 11:53 for a personal record in the two-mile jaunt.
Spring Creek sophomore Conner Gage also posted a PR, placing fifth in the 3200 meters and crossing in 12:25.3.
In the one-mile race, West Wendover sophomore Omar Rodriguez placed third in 5:25.4 – his time of 2:27 in the 800 meters setting a PR and ranking fifth.
Spring Creek sophomore Kyler Lulay darted to third in the 200 meters – setting a personal record in 24.64 seconds – and Elko freshman Andres Cervantes finished fourth with a PR of his own in 25.75.
Owyhee senior Acilino Thomas unleashed a fourth-place heave in the shot put, the stone touching down at 38-feet-1-inch.
Same name, different school.
Also possessing the name Andres Cervantes, the sophomore from West Wendover rounded out the top-five in the 400 meters and lapped the track in a sub-one-minute mark of 59.73 seconds for a PR.
