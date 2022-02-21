Glasock, Hall win 2A state championships

LAS VEGAS — At the Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, Wells was paced by a pair of state champions.

On Saturday, at The Meadows School, in Las Vegas, the Leopards — who placed sixth in the team standings with 67 points — were sparked by the title performances of freshman Jake Glascock and junior Tanner Hall.

West Wendover ranked ninth in the team standings with 53 points.

State Champions

Jake Glascock

At 126 pounds, Glascock blew through the competition without a hiccup — posting a 3-0 record and pinning each of his opponents.

He beat Pahranagat Valley’s Ben Hagfeldt by fall in 55 seconds during the quarterfinal round and won his semifinal match by fall in 1:20 against Eureka’s Quinn Filippini.

In the championship, Hall needed only 29 seconds to pin Yerington’s Travis Otto.

Tanner Hall

In the 152-pound division, Hall also went 3-0 and notched two wins by fall.

He began with a pinfall victory in 1:19 against Lincoln County’s Benjamin Finlinson in the quarterfinal and pinned Indians Springs’ Korbin Watkins at the 2:51 mark of the semifinal.

Hall completed his championship journey with a 10-4 decision over Lincoln County’s Jay Gussie.

Runners-Up

The Leopards — paired with two state champs — also gained a runner-up effort.

Lucas Peavey

Senior Lucas Peavey — competing in the 182-pound weight class — closed with a 2-1 record with a pair of pins.

In the quarterfinal, he took out Pahranagat Valley’s Devon Lasike by fall at the 1:32 mark and pinned White Pine’s Seth Manning in 2:17 during the semifinal round.

Peavey — the 2A North champion — was defeated by fall with the clock at 5:49 in the championship by Battle Mountain’s Zach Duggan, who avenged a loss by fall in 2:50 to Peavey in the 2A North final.

Oscar Botello

West Wendover junior Oscar Botello — the 2A South runner-up — also took second place in the 145-pound class, posting a 2-1 record with a pair of wins on pins.

He beat Wells junior Thomas French by fall in 4:49 during the quarterfinal round and pinned Pershing County’s Wyatt Hughes at the last-possible second in the third round with the clock at 6:00 of the semifinal to advance to the championship.

In the title match, Botello lost by 3:06 to The Meadows’ Zack Ramsey.

Consolation Champion

One West Wendover wrestler overcame an early loss but won the consolation bracket.

Anthony Collazo

Senior Anthony Collazo capped his career with a third-place finish at 160 pounds, notching a 3-1 record and closing with three straight victories and a win by fall.

He dropped his first match by fall in 4:23 against Battle Mountain’s Scott Wall, but Collazo bounced back with a pin of Yerington’s Tyler Baumback at the 3:56 mark and cruised in an 8-1 decision over Lincoln County’s Aiden McRory in the consolation semifinal.

In the consolation championship, Collazo was named the winner by injury default against Pahranagat Valley’s Alec Thornton at the 1:54 mark.

Fourth-Place Finishers

The Wolverines gained a pair of fourth-place performances, placing four of their five wrestlers in total.

Lusio Gonzales

At 126 pounds, junior Lusio Gonzales — the 2A South regional champion — finished fourth with a 2-2 record and two wins by fall.

He pinned Yerington’s Stephen Lorentz in just 56 seconds during the quarterfinal but lost to Otto by major decision in the semifinal with the score at 13-2.

In the consolation semi, Gonzales beat The Meadows’ Brandon Reidy by fall at the 2:49 mark but was pinned in 3:09 during the third-fourth match by Filippini.

Talon Smith

In the 195-pound class, junior Talon Smith also went 2-2 with a pair of pins.

He opened with a pin of Yerington’s Aiden Nelson at the 1:06 mark of the quarterfinal but lost by fall in 3:06 against Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin in the semifinal round.

Smith answered with a pin of Lake Mead’s Thomas Callahan at the 4:21 mark of the consolation semi but followed with a loss by fall in 2:40 to Lincoln County’s Bryson Perkins in the consolation championship.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Wells senior Pedro Casas went 1-2 with a win by fall at 170 pounds.

Sophomore Sylias Mercado — joining Hall in the 152-pound division — closed with an 0-2 record, and French finished 0-2 in the 145-pound class.

West Wendover junior Joey Salas was 0-2 at 132 pounds.

Congratulations

Kudos to Wells’ Jake Glasock and Tanner Hall on their respective 2A state championships, both of whom should return for at least another season for the Leopards as they attempt to defend their titles.

