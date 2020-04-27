Golden Eagle: Elko’s Acosta flying with Feather River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — New team, new mascot, new level, same mindset.

In perhaps the strangest circumstances high school, college or professional athletes have ever endured, it’s only fitting that Elko senior Rolando Acosta will face a new challenge at a different position.

Despite his senior season of baseball being cutting short due to COVID-19, the Indians’ 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State nose guard will look to continue to wreak havoc on the football field at the collegiate level while playing a new position.

Acosta has committed to hit the gridiron for Feather River Community College, in Quincy, California.

“I sent them my game film after Christmas and took a visit about two months ago. They offered me two days later,” Acosta said. “I really liked the campus and that it’s close to home, and I liked that the coaches gave me a position they want me to play.”

When he straps on the pads and his helmet for the Golden Eagles, Acosta will transition from stopping from the run and sacking opposing quarterbacks to defending passes.

While Acosta will move to strong safety, the position will still allow him to stuff the run and also cover route runners.