Golden: Schweer commits to Feather River College

ELKO — Elko High School senior Lexi Schweer did not know for a portion of time if she wanted to pursue a collegiate athletic career, but she has since decided to extend her playing days.
With much of her life revolving around the game of softball, she has ultimately elected to transition to the next level — committing to Feather River College, in Quincy, California.
The Golden Eagles are a member program of the California Community College Athletic Association and compete in the Golden Valley Conference, currently in the midst of a successful 2021 campaign — opening the year with a 7-3 record.
Schweer said she chose Feather River — weighing other options — because “it was close, the money” and that she really likes the coach — whom she has been in contact with for a couple months.
“We reached out to them last year, then COVID hit and she was unsure if she wanted to go to the next level,” said Elko coach Karen Hoem.
As for other options, Schweer was also in contact with California Miramar University — a four-year program in San Diego — two-year CCCAA program San Bernardino (California) Valley College and two-year CCCAA school Porterville (California) College.
“I feel like I’m going to get to play there (Feather River),” Schweer said. “They want me to play catcher.”
As for academics, she plans to study business administration — which she currently has her eyes set on a couple choices.
“I’m in between. I love cosmetology and that would help tremendously with the business side of it,” she said. “But, I could also see myself getting into international business with imports.”
Looking toward the future, Schweer said she could see herself advancing beyond Feather River on the diamond and to a four-year program if the collegiate game is a fit for her.
“I think I want to start low, get my feel for it before I push myself to something bigger,” she said.
She has set some goals, both on the field and within her career plans.
“I’m looking forward to learning more of the game, the skills of it,” she said. “Getting my degree, obviously, I want to finish it.”
Hoem has coached Schweer at the varsity level since she was a sophomore, coaching her in total for four seasons.
“Lexi is very gifted. She may be small in stature, but she’s big in heart,” Hoem said. “We got to see some of her true leadership once she committed to playing at the next level. She made an impact at open drills and helped a lot of the younger girls — especially the freshmen — and was voted a team captain by the girls.”
As for her potential at the next level, Hoe expects Schweer’s skill to carry over.
“Hopefully, she’s not done learning. She never let her size of stature keep her down. She’s extremely strong, and I can put her anywhere. When she was a sophomore, she played second base. Now, she plays at third and catches. She can play anywhere in the infield,” Hoem said.
Hoem also likes the atmosphere and the environment Schweer places around the Lady Indians.
“She’s just fun. She puts a lot of pressure on herself but knows how to enjoy the game,” she said. “She knows when to laugh at herself and when to turn it up a notch.”
As for committing, coach Hoem is excited that Schweer did exactly that — commit.
“I’m just glad that she didn’t put herself in a position where it was too late and there were no options,” she said. “She came to me in November and she cleared that hurdle and said she was ready for the next phase. She is very family-oriented. I think Feather River will be a good fit for her, because she has family there and her family can travel there and watch her games. It will be good to have that support system in place.”
Her parents are very proud of her accomplishments as well and are excited about what the future may bring.
“I think she has every ability to go the next level,” said her dad, Joey Schweer. “She definitely has a big heart, she never gives up and she’s always willing to learn.”
Her mom, Jasmine Mariluch Casey, “can’t wait to watch her play.”
“I’m glad she decided to play and that she won’t regret not playing,” she said. “Her whole life has been softball. She’s worked really hard at it.”
High School Career
Schweer burst onto the varsity scene as a sophomore during the 2019 season.
Playing at second base, Schweer quickly showed a stellar glove, knowledge of scenarios and confidence.
She fielded the ball incredibly well at .932 — posting the second-best percentage on the roster of players with 45-plus chances — committing just four errors in 59 chances, recording 31 putouts and 24 assists.
With her bat, Schweer showed the flare for the dramatic.
Of her 24 hits, more than one-third of her knocks went for extra bases — notching six doubles and blasting three home runs.
Her three dingers tied for second on the team and 13th in the league, crushing two home runs on the final day of Elko’s season.
In the morning game on May 10, 2019, Schweer unleashed her biggest day of the year — the Lady Indians beating defending state champion Fallon for the second time of the season by a final score of 11-9 in the regional tourney — finishing the contest 2-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a deep shot.
The same day, in the 9-6 loss to Dayton that eliminated the Lady Indians — she went yard once more and closed 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Her first home run came on March 26, 2019, in an 11-5 win against Spring Creek, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 in her season high for hits, adding a season-best four RBIs and two runs scored.
During the abrupt 2020 season, Schweer finished with five runs scored, two RBIs and a double before the year was shut down due to the coronavirus in her junior campaign.
As for her current 2021 senior year — in 10 ballgames — Schweer has batted a team-best .476 with a remarkable and team-high .711 on-base percentage, also pacing the Lady Indians with a .904 slugging percentage and a 1.616 on-base plus slugging percentage.
She leads Elko with four doubles, is tied for the top spot with 10 hits and a triple and is second on the team with eight RBIs and a home run.
Schweer made waves in Elko’s season opener on April 16, 2021, in Spring Creek, driving in a season-high three runs and scoring three more — going for a double in a 16-5 victory over the Lady Spartans in five innings.
In her most recent outing, she posted a season-best four runs and knocked each of her two hits for extra bases — finishing with two RBIs — blasting a two-run homer and a leadoff triple.
Elko/Feather River Connection
Once at Feather River, Schweer will follow in the footsteps of current EHS assistant and Class of 2017 graduate Madi Harris, who played for Feather River during the 2018-19 season and experienced tremendous results.
In 37 games, Harris batted .404 and tallied 44 hits — smacking 11 doubles and four home runs — driving in 37 runs and scoring 30 runs of her own.
Well Done
Congratulations to Lexi Schweer on her many accomplishment at the prep level with Elko High School and best of luck as she attempts to replicate the success at the next-step up with Feather Fiver College.