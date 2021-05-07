Golden: Schweer commits to Feather River College

As for her potential at the next level, Hoe expects Schweer’s skill to carry over.

“Hopefully, she’s not done learning. She never let her size of stature keep her down. She’s extremely strong, and I can put her anywhere. When she was a sophomore, she played second base. Now, she plays at third and catches. She can play anywhere in the infield,” Hoem said.

Hoem also likes the atmosphere and the environment Schweer places around the Lady Indians.

“She’s just fun. She puts a lot of pressure on herself but knows how to enjoy the game,” she said. “She knows when to laugh at herself and when to turn it up a notch.”

As for committing, coach Hoem is excited that Schweer did exactly that — commit.

“I’m just glad that she didn’t put herself in a position where it was too late and there were no options,” she said. “She came to me in November and she cleared that hurdle and said she was ready for the next phase. She is very family-oriented. I think Feather River will be a good fit for her, because she has family there and her family can travel there and watch her games. It will be good to have that support system in place.”