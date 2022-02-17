Gonzales grabs 2A South regional title

PANACA — Courtesy of a junior, the West Wendover wrestling team contains a regional champion.

On Saturday, at the Division 2A South regional tournament, in Lincoln County High School, in Panaca, the Wolverines gained said regional title and qualified five wrestlers for the 2A state tournament — West Wendover finishing sixth in the team standings with 81 points.

Lusio Gonzales

In the 126-pound division, junior Lusio Gonzales bested all comers — going 3-0 and beating all of his opponents by fall.

He started with a pin of Lake Mead’s Bo Bryan at the 1:04 mark of the quarterfinal round and beat Pahranagat Valley’s Ben Hadfeldt by fall in 1:18 during the semifinal.

In the title match, Gonzales needed 1:59 pin The Meadows’ Brandon Reidy.

Regional Runner-Up

Along with Gonzales’ regional championship, the Wolverines also earned a runner-up performance from fellow junior Oscar Botello — who ranked second in the 145-pound division with a 3-1 record and three victories by fall.

Botello opened with a pin of Laughlin’s John Lambs in only 40 seconds and used just 24 seconds to defeat Lake Mead’s Evan Arabe by fall in the quarterfinal round.

He advanced to the championship with a pin of The Meadows’ Zack Ramsey in the semifinal, but Botello was pinned quickly in 32 seconds in the title match by Lincoln County’s Otto Pearson.

Consolation Champions

A pair of West Wendover athletes overcame a loss and closed at the consolation champs.

Talon Smith

At 195 pounds, junior Talon Smith was beaten by fall at the 1:17 mark of the semifinal by Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin.

But, he rebounded with a victory by fall in the third-fourth match in 1:23 against Lake Mead’s Thomas Callahan — Smith finishing with a 1-1- record and a pin.

Anthony Collazo

Senior Anthony Collazo also went 1-1 in the 160-pound division.

In the semifinal round, he came up a point short in a close, 8-7 loss to Pahranagat Valley’s Alec Thornton.

However, the roles were reversed in the consolation championship — Collazo answering with a one-point win with the score at 8-7 over Lake Mead’s Malachi Eldridge.

Fourth-Place Finisher

Junior Joey Salas earned the fourth and final berth to the state tournament, posting a 2-2 record with a pin at 132 pounds.

He overcame a loss by fall in his first match at the 2:55 mark against White Pine’s Tucker Maestes.

From the consolation bracket, Salas came up big with two straight victories — pinning Tonopah’s Devin Selters in just 35 seconds and edging out The Meadows’ Gage Rinetti in a 10-8 decision in the consolation semi — the latter of which gave him his position in the state tourney.

In the third-fourth match, Salas was beaten by fall in 1:09 by Lincoln County’s Ashton Showell.

Non-Placer

In the 145-pound class, junior Dulce Gonzalez went 0-2 — losing by fall in 36 seconds to Ramsey and being pinned in 1:01 by Pahranagat Valley’s Ricky Heredia.

State Tournament

The Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, at The Meadows School, in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.