Governor Sisolak: 'Basketball and wrestling are still prohibited'

As noted in Update 18, issued December 30, 2020, this office continues to prepare for seasons in basketball and/or wrestling in case a Directive is issued by the Governor allowing one or both of those sports to be conducted, however likely or unlikely that may be. The Board of Control of the NIAA took action in June that the NIAA would conduct as many sports as possible with as many schools as can and are willing to participate. Some schools and districts have already indicated they will not participate in any of the winter season sports regardless of whether those sports are allowed to be conducted. As schools and districts return to classes following the holidays with the challenges of conducting winter season sports in the midst of the pandemic, school and district administrators and leaders find themselves in a difficult position. Given the unique circumstances of their particular schools and communities, as well as the demands of directives promulgated in response to the pandemic, these administrators and leaders are tasked with making a determination as to whether the schools they supervise will even be able to participate if and when competition is allowed. Additionally, if and when conducting of certain sports is permitted, decisions on whether a viable season can be conducted will be needed. These decisions will be made with input from member schools. It is noted that participation in specific NIAA sports seasons is optional for schools and/or districts. The NIAA will continue to prepare for and carry out seasons for as many schools as wish to participate in as many NIAA sports as are permitted to be conducted during the 2020-21 adjusted sports seasons.