Graham, West Wendover win in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — During one of the better days for recent golf tournaments — despite some swirling winds — the West Wendover golf team had a great time Thursday.

During the Division 2A varsity and 3A JV tournament at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Wolverines not only took first place with a team score of 414 — West Wendover also captured the individual hardware.

Emilio Graham claimed first place with a round of 84 — tearing off an eight-stroke lead — and teammate Kameron Keith finished second with a score of 92.

Behind the Wolverines, Elko took second place with a 422 and Spring Creek ranked third with a 444 — Jackpot finishing fourth with a collective score of 494.

Elko’s Scott Hutnyak rounded out the medalists with a 93.

Battle Mountain’s Max Villanueva and Elko’s Kevin Tanner closed out the top-five, splitting fourth with matching cards of 96.

Jackpot’s Migel Avila ranked sixth with a 101, and White Pine’s Kasen Ernest finished seventh with a 104.

Battle Mountain’s Brice Domagala finished eighth with a round of 105, and White Pine’s Ryan Lester took ninth with a 106.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}