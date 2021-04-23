 Skip to main content
Graham, West Wendover win in Spring Creek
Emilio Graham

West Wendover's Emilio Graham watches an iron shit from the tee box of the par-3 fourth hole Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Spring Creek Golf Course. Graham won the 2A varsity/3A junior varsity tournament with a score of 84, and the Wolverines claimed the team title with a score of 414.

SPRING CREEK — During one of the better days for recent golf tournaments — despite some swirling winds — the West Wendover golf team had a great time Thursday.

During the Division 2A varsity and 3A JV tournament at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Wolverines not only took first place with a team score of 414 — West Wendover also captured the individual hardware.

Emilio Graham claimed first place with a round of 84 — tearing off an eight-stroke lead — and teammate Kameron Keith finished second with a score of 92.

Behind the Wolverines, Elko took second place with a 422 and Spring Creek ranked third with a 444 — Jackpot finishing fourth with a collective score of 494.

Elko’s Scott Hutnyak rounded out the medalists with a 93.

Battle Mountain’s Max Villanueva and Elko’s Kevin Tanner closed out the top-five, splitting fourth with matching cards of 96.

Jackpot’s Migel Avila ranked sixth with a 101, and White Pine’s Kasen Ernest finished seventh with a 104.

Battle Mountain’s Brice Domagala finished eighth with a round of 105, and White Pine’s Ryan Lester took ninth with a 106.

Spring Creek’s Caleb Costa closed out the top-10 in 107 strokes.

The Spartans made it three in a row, as Ryan Marich (108) and Dallin Dastrup (109) ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

West Wendover’s Jayce Peterson placed 13th with a score of 112, and the 116 from Elko’s Bernard Fesenmaier ranked 14th.

There was a three-way tie for 15th with marks of 117 by Wells’ Tyler Weeks and Skyler Taylor and Elko’s Jayce Harkness.

Spring Creek’s Jaren Johnson took 18th with a 120.

Elko’s Brayden Guttfried and Spring Creek’s Zeke Allen closed out the top-20 with a tie for 19th place on matching 124s.

West Wendover’s Hayden Hillstead was 21st with a 126, Jackpot’s Andres Gonzalez took 22nd with a 127 and teammate Ivan Puga followed with a 128 for 23rd place.

Carson Morris’ 130 finished 24th for the Wolverines, and Seth Sorensen posted a 132 for the Spartans for 25th.

Jackpot’s Yahir Vasquez shot a 137 for 26th, and 27th was shared three times on scores of 140 by West Wendover’s Jose Gutierrez, Elko’s Chase Allsup and Jackpot’s Josiah Leon.

White Pine’s Michael Logan capped the top-30 with a round of 141, and the field was finished with a 31st-place score of 142 by Wells’ Zaden Peters.

