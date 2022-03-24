 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graham, Wolverines win Elko JV/2A tournament

Emilio Graham

West Wendover's Emilio Graham hits a drive on the par-4 first hole Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Ruby View Golf Course. Graham won the Elko JV/2A tournament with a round of 75, and teammates Kameron Keith placed second with a 78 and Jayce Peterson ranked third with an 86. As a team, the Wolverines notched an 11-stroke victory with a collective card of 346.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — On Thursday, the West Wendover boys golf team made Ruby View Golf Course their personal stomping grounds.

In the Elko JV/2A tournament, the Wolverines locked down the team title with a collective card of 346 — winning by 11 strokes over the second-place Indians (357) — and made a clean sweep of the medals, individually snagging first, second and third.

Battle Mountain ranked third with a team score of 401, Spring Creek placed fourth with a total of 435 and Tonopah rounded off the top-five with a score of 450.

Wells posted a 493 for sixth, Jackpot followed two strokes back in seventh with a 495 and White Pine closed out the qualifying teams with an eighth-place 501.

Individually, West Wendover’s Emilio Graham played a brilliant round — taking first with a card of 75.

He was followed by teammates Kameron Keith (78) and Jayce Peterson (86), who ranked second and third, closing out the medalists.

Elko’s Jayce Harkness finished fourth overall and led the Indians with an 87, Battle Mountain’s Max V. — only last initial listed — finishing fifth and pacing the Longhorns with an 87 of his own.

In sixth, Elko’s Scott Hutnyak posted an 88, seventh went to teammate Kaleb Nielson with a mark of 90 and the Indians made it three in a row with an eighth-place round of 92 from the clubs of Bernard Fesenmaier.

Spring Creek’s Trace Cottrill took ninth with a team-best score of 96, and Battle Mountain’s Brice D. — no last initial name given — closed out the top-10 with a score of 96 as well.

Scores

West Wendover

Emilio Graham, 75

Kameron Keith, 78

Jayce Peterson, 86

Hayden Hillstead, 107

Carson Morris, 116

Logan Marriott, 118

Elko

Jayce Harkness, 87

Scott Hutnyak, 88

Kaleb Nielson, 90

Bernard Fesenmaier, 92

Logan Inskeep, 99

Landon Kalaveras, 110

Battle Mountain

Max V., 87

Brice D., 96

Colton M., 98

Dalton S., 120

Spring Creek

Trace Cottrill, 96

Jacob Elegante, 111

Kaleb Costa, 112

Brock Gackle, 116

Darren Bylund, 118

Cayden LaRance, 118

Tonopah

Thomas Newell, 102

Drew Otteson, 113

Devon Seltzer, 113

Jacob Paice, 122

Wells

Victor Jauregui, 115

Jesse Speir, 121

Zaden Peters, 126

Vlad Abbott, 131

Jackpot

Ryan Mathis, 113

Yair Vasquez, 119

Julian Cervantes, 125

Carlos Plascencia, 138

Octavio Aguillar, 138

Isaac Pizano, 139

White Pine

Kason Ernest, 105

Jerry Chilson, 120

Michael Logan, 135

Ethan Sandoval, 141

Up Next

The 2A teams and the 3A junior varsity programs will compete on Thursday, March 31, in Battle Mountain.

