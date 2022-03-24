Graham, Wolverines win Elko JV/2A tournament

ELKO — On Thursday, the West Wendover boys golf team made Ruby View Golf Course their personal stomping grounds.
In the Elko JV/2A tournament, the Wolverines locked down the team title with a collective card of 346 — winning by 11 strokes over the second-place Indians (357) — and made a clean sweep of the medals, individually snagging first, second and third.
Battle Mountain ranked third with a team score of 401, Spring Creek placed fourth with a total of 435 and Tonopah rounded off the top-five with a score of 450.
Wells posted a 493 for sixth, Jackpot followed two strokes back in seventh with a 495 and White Pine closed out the qualifying teams with an eighth-place 501.
Individually, West Wendover’s Emilio Graham played a brilliant round — taking first with a card of 75.
He was followed by teammates Kameron Keith (78) and Jayce Peterson (86), who ranked second and third, closing out the medalists.
Elko’s Jayce Harkness finished fourth overall and led the Indians with an 87, Battle Mountain’s Max V. — only last initial listed — finishing fifth and pacing the Longhorns with an 87 of his own.
In sixth, Elko’s Scott Hutnyak posted an 88, seventh went to teammate Kaleb Nielson with a mark of 90 and the Indians made it three in a row with an eighth-place round of 92 from the clubs of Bernard Fesenmaier.
Spring Creek’s Trace Cottrill took ninth with a team-best score of 96, and Battle Mountain’s Brice D. — no last initial name given — closed out the top-10 with a score of 96 as well.
Scores
West Wendover
Emilio Graham, 75
Kameron Keith, 78
Jayce Peterson, 86
Hayden Hillstead, 107
Carson Morris, 116
Logan Marriott, 118
Elko
Jayce Harkness, 87
Scott Hutnyak, 88
Kaleb Nielson, 90
Bernard Fesenmaier, 92
Logan Inskeep, 99
Landon Kalaveras, 110
Battle Mountain
Max V., 87
Brice D., 96
Colton M., 98
Dalton S., 120
Spring Creek
Trace Cottrill, 96
Jacob Elegante, 111
Kaleb Costa, 112
Brock Gackle, 116
Darren Bylund, 118
Cayden LaRance, 118
Tonopah
Thomas Newell, 102
Drew Otteson, 113
Devon Seltzer, 113
Jacob Paice, 122
Wells
Victor Jauregui, 115
Jesse Speir, 121
Zaden Peters, 126
Vlad Abbott, 131
Jackpot
Ryan Mathis, 113
Yair Vasquez, 119
Julian Cervantes, 125
Carlos Plascencia, 138
Octavio Aguillar, 138
Isaac Pizano, 139
White Pine
Kason Ernest, 105
Jerry Chilson, 120
Michael Logan, 135
Ethan Sandoval, 141
Up Next
The 2A teams and the 3A junior varsity programs will compete on Thursday, March 31, in Battle Mountain.