ELKO – Great Basin Elks Lodge #1472 hosted its fourth annual Hoop Shoot contest on Dec. 1, at Adobe Middle School
The no-cost, free-throw shooting event begins as a local event and transitions for some into a district, state, regional and national contest.
Hoop Shoot Winners
Ages 8-9
Girls: First place – Saria Arevalo
Boys: First place Hunter Smartt, second place MJ McConnell and third place Isaac Segura
Ages 10-11
Girls: First place Pilar Ruiz, second place Janessa Gaeta and third place Jaylyn Gaeta
Boys: First place Ricky Lund, second place Zaydri Benitez and third place Gabriel Zubiria
Ages 12-13
Girls: First place Ashlynn Sorenson
Boys: First place Caleb Culp, second place Max Anderson and third place Hayden Inman
The first-place winners will compete at the district competition on Jan. 26, in Austin.
Great Basin Elks #1472 wishes to express special thanks to Elko County School District Superintendent Todd Pehrson for his support, Adobe Middle School Vice President DeAnne Glenn for hosting our annual event at their amazing gym, the 24 contestants and their families, many local community organizations that advertised the event and last but not least, the 23 hard-working volunteers from Great Basin Elks.
Great Basin Elks, in addition to hosting the Hoop Shoot, supports local veterans, awarded $4,000 in scholarships for Elko County High School seniors, nursing program, drug awareness and distributed 80 Back-Packs For Kids – a program that has extended into Winnemucca – the group's newest community-grant project that provides clothing for students in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.