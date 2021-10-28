Green’s follow-up lifts Lady Spartans over Fallon

SPRING CREEK — With just three minutes remaining in a tie ballgame, junior Kiana Green lifted the Spring Creek girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory Thursday over Fallon.

On a throw-in from right side by senior Shyann Lamb, skipped off the head of senior Riley Moon, was struck by junior Arena McDermott, deflected back by a Fallon defender and cashed by Green — rolling her shot across the Lady Greenwave’s keeper’s face and to the opposite-right side of the net.

For the first 10-plus minutes, neither team managed a solid scoring opportunity — both squads struggling with possession and connecting passes.

But, the Lady Spartans began to create some traction.

On a throw-in by Lamb, junior Meagan Borresch and Moon each came close to taking a kick — Fallon’s keeper moving into position for a stop just in time.

Junior Avery Beatty struck a direct kick from near midfield on the left side, and freshman Jacey Lindquist got off a kick but her attempt was deflected wide left by a defender — the ball going beyond the end line for a corner kick.

On the boot from the flag, Beatty’s ball sailed over everyone and was kicked out once again by the Lady Greenwave for another corner.

The second try from the corner was nearly followed in by Lamb, but the keeper was in position for the grab.

Fallon’s first try to the Lady Spartans’ frame was scooped clean by junior goalie Elley Dilworth.

For Spring Creek, junior Syerra Silva worked free for a moment but her kick from distance flew wide to the right.

Fallon was called for a foul outside of its box, but Lamb’s ensuing direct kick missed wide to the right.

The Lady Wave’s best chance to score came on a throw-in from the left side, Spring Creek failing to clear the ball for quite some time.

Junior Brielle Johnson won possession and tagged a shot but pushed her attempt high and over the frame from the right side.

Spring Creek flipped the field and made a throw from close to the frame, but header attempts in a crowd by Silva, Moon and Green bounced backward and away from the net.

In the 39th minute, the offensive drought was finally broken — occurring because of a Fallon foul.

On a long ball down the field, Silva headed it and continued to push through defenders and went down in the box.

On the penalty kick, Lamb knocked her shot into the left side of the net.

At the half, the Lady Spartans found a little bit of breathing room but in a heated battle — on top 1-0.

In the second half, Green, Moon and Silva each found shots after the reset — all of which were stopped by Fallon’s goalie.

Around the 55th minute, the Lady Wave sent a long ball down the middle of the field to senior Sydney Gusewelle — who scored each of her team’s goals in a 4-2 loss Wednesday in Elko — and she beat the defense and was knocked to the ground from behind as Dilworth worked away from the net.

In a pile-up, a foul was called — the ball trickling into the frame but being ruled dead after the whistle.

Dilworth was forced to exit for the ensuing penalty kick, and Gusewelle ripped a low-line drive into the right side of the net — tying the match 1-1.

Immediately after, Silva found a breakaway opportunity of her own and smashed her kick but drove the ball straight off the hands of the goalie — the ball nearly bouncing backward and into the frame.

In a physical game, many fouls handed out — resulting in numerous direct kicks from long distance by both teams.

For the Lady Spartans, Dilworth reentered the frame and made multiple stops — generally on shots from distance and with plenty of room to work.

On the other side, Lamb nearly put the Lady Spartans ahead with a direct kick from near midfield — missing barely high.

Just before Green’s game winner, sophomore Aubrey Dawson made a nice pass into the right side of box toward Moon — Fallon kicking the ball out near the corner flag, and the rest is history.

Lamb’s throw-in, followed by a series of volleys and rebounds and Green’s follow-up dime proved to be the difference in the 77th minute.

Spring Creek closed out the regular season with a senior-day victory, beating Fallon by a final score of 2-1.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (9-0-1 in league) are the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East, will receive a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament and play for a trip to state in the semifinal round versus the West No. 2/East No. 3 winner at noon Friday, Nov. 5, in Winnemucca.

