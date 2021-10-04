Greenwave beat Spartans with explosive plays

FALLON — In a rare Saturday ballgame, the Spring Creek football team outgained the Fallon, did a decent job on third down and won the turnover battle.
However, the Greenwave turned in the explosive plays and pulled away in the second half for a 28-14 victory over the Spartans.
On its opening drive, Spring Creek began on its own 25-yard line and marched to the Fallon 27 — beginning with a pair of first-down runs by senior Jacob Marizza.
Following a seven-yard reception by junior Maddox Moye from junior quarterback Weston Petersen, Marizza moved the sticks once more to the Fallon 38.
He then broke free for six yards on 4th-and-5 to the Greenwave 27, but a false start and 18-yard loss killed the drive.
Senior Ian Russell punted from the 45 and pinned the Greenwave deep at their own 5.
Fallon’s run game was grounded short, the teams traded penalties and an incomplete pass forced a Greenwave punt from their own 8 — sophomore Ethan Tarner hitting a short kick to the 29.
The Spartans did not use the field position to their advantage.
After an illegal motion, Spring Creek was stuffed on a run for no gain and turned the ball over on downs at the Fallon 34 on three-consecutive incomplete passes.
Sophomore Victor Sepulveda marched the rock to midfield on two carries.
Despite a holding penalty, the Greenwave moved back into Spring Creek territory with a 27-yard strike from senior quarterback Keaton Williams to senior Reece Kincaid to the Spartans’ 29.
On the next play, Sepulveda put the ball in the end zone — breaking off a 29-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Fallon opened a 6-0 lead with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter.
Spring Creek answered quickly, going 80 yards in six plays.
Marizza began the drive with a 41-yard carry to the Fallon 39.
On 3rd-and-7 from the Greenwave 36, Petersen completed a 17-yard pass to senior Josh Billat to the Fallon 17.
Marizza pounded the ball for a first down on a 14-yard run, capping the drive with a three-yard plunge.
Russell’s extra point was good, lifting the Spartans to a 7-6 lead with 8:57 on the second-quarter clock.
Spring Creek’s defense forced a three-and-out and took over on their own 29 after a Tarner punt.
In return, the Greenwave also forced a three-and-out — Spring Creek’s kick traveling just 13 yards to the 45.
The string of three-an-outs continued, as the Greenwave were forced to punt on 4th-and-10 — the Spartans taking over own 26 with 1:20 remaining in the half.
Senior Kayden Boyle hauled in an 11-yard pass from Petersen, but the momentum halted with a short carry and an illegal motion — Petersen running for seven yards on the final play of the half.
At the break, the visiting Spartans led the hosting Greenwave, 7-6.
Spring Creek forced a punt on Fallon’s opening possession of the third quarter, the Spartans starting their ensuing drive at their own 41.
Marizza carried for eight yards on two carries and — on 3rd-and-2 — he turned on the jets for a 39-yard run to the Fallon 12.
On 3rd-and-9, Petersen connected with Billat for an 11-yard touchdown.
Russell’s PAT split the uprights and opened a 14-6 advantage with 7:02 on the clock.
However, Fallon immediately tied the ballgame.
On the kickoff, sophomore Isiah Diaz found a seam and galloped 84 yards for a touchdown return.
The Greenwave left the offense on the field and tied the score at 14-all with a two-point conversion from Sepulveda.
Spring Creek committed a clipping penalty from its own 32 and was forced to punt from its own 19, the kick spanning just seven yards.
Fallon took over on the Spartans’ 26 and wasted no time, taking advantage of its fortuitous position.
Sepulveda ran for eight yards on two totes but was stuffed on third down, setting up a 4th-and-1.
The Greenwave picked up the conversion with a two-yard pass from Williams to senior Jace Nelson.
Sepulveda then drove his way to the Spring Creek 4 with an 11-yard burst and then broke to paydirt — the extra-point by junior Steven Moon opening a 21-14 lead for Fallon with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Spring Creek went three-and-out on its following drive, but Moye gave the Spartans a big chance — intercepting a pass and setting up shot at the Fallon 4.
However, the Spartans went backwards to the 6 after two carries.
An incomplete pass set up a 4th-and-goal, and Petersen complete a pass to junior Blaze Howard.
But, he was dropped short of the end zone — turning the ball over on downs at the Greenwave 1.
Fallon picked up a first down with a 4-yard run by junior Brody Jacks and a seven-yard keeper from Williams.
Senior Tyler Austin made a 12-yard reception to the 24, and Williams carried for five yards to the 29.
On 2nd-and-5, Moon caught a ball and outran the defense for a 71-yard touchdown — his extra point opening a two-touchdown lead at 28-14 with 8:38 remaining.
From their own 32, the Spartans moved the chains with a seven-yard reception by Boyle and a personal-foul penalty by Fallon.
However, Spring Creek turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass on 4th-and-10 at the Fallon 46.
The Spartans forced a three-and-out, taking over at the Fallon 30.
Fallon junior Jeremiah Prinz made an interception but fumbled the football, Spring Creek recovering at its own 44.
With a seven-yard throw to junior Klayten Piippo and a nine-yard completion to Howard, the Spartans gained a fresh set of downs at the Fallon 40.
However, incomplete passes and a holding penalty set up 3rd-and-23 from the Spring Creek 47.
Another incomplete pass set up 4th-and-23, and the Spartans turned the ball over on downs — completing a 13-yard pass to Howard but falling 10-yards shy of the line to gain.
The Greenwave went into victory formation and ran out the clock, opening league play with a 28-14 victory over the Spartans.
In defeat, Marizza ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
For Fallon, Sepulveda carried 14 times for 98 yards and scored two TDs.
Williams finished 6-for-11, passing for 124 yards — including a 71-yard touchdown to Moon — against an interception.
Behind Moon’s 71-yard TD reception, Kincaid hauled in a 27-yard catch and Austin closed with three receptions for 24 yards.
Diaz sparked Fallon’s streak with an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Petersen went 11-for-19 for the Spartans, throwing for 95 yards with a touchdown and an INT.
Billat caught two balls for 30 yards and a touchdown, Howard snagging three balls for 27 yards.
Boyle made a pair of catches for 18 yards, and Moye finished with three catches but was held to 13 yards.
Piippo’s lone grab went for seven yards.
Defensively, Prinz made an interception for Fallon — Moye notching a pick for the Spartans.
Up Next
The Spartans (2-2 overall, 0-1 in league) will host winless Dayton (0-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.