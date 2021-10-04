Greenwave beat Spartans with explosive plays

FALLON — In a rare Saturday ballgame, the Spring Creek football team outgained the Fallon, did a decent job on third down and won the turnover battle.

However, the Greenwave turned in the explosive plays and pulled away in the second half for a 28-14 victory over the Spartans.

On its opening drive, Spring Creek began on its own 25-yard line and marched to the Fallon 27 — beginning with a pair of first-down runs by senior Jacob Marizza.

Following a seven-yard reception by junior Maddox Moye from junior quarterback Weston Petersen, Marizza moved the sticks once more to the Fallon 38.

He then broke free for six yards on 4th-and-5 to the Greenwave 27, but a false start and 18-yard loss killed the drive.

Senior Ian Russell punted from the 45 and pinned the Greenwave deep at their own 5.

Fallon’s run game was grounded short, the teams traded penalties and an incomplete pass forced a Greenwave punt from their own 8 — sophomore Ethan Tarner hitting a short kick to the 29.

The Spartans did not use the field position to their advantage.