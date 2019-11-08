Greenwave blitz Spartans early in 34-10 rout

The drive was capped with a fade to the right corner of the end zone, Jackson dropping a dime to McCormick for a five-yard toe-tap TD.

The extra point was tacked on with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Spring Creek’s next drive ended in disaster.

Following a couple short runs by senior Reed Westwood, big pressure up the middle forced an errant throw — Edwards picking off the ball at the Spring Creek 25 and rolling all the way to the house for a 14-0 lead following the PAT with 4:17 on the clock.

The Spartans moved the football on their next drive, moving the chains with a nine-yard rush by senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie after an encroachment penalty by Fallon.

Westwood ran for a first down near midfield, Guthrie picking up about seven yards — a Fallon penalty marching the ball to the Greenwave 37.

Up the middle, Westwood broke free for another set of downs to the Fallon 18.

The drive stalled, Spring Creek facing 4th-and-12.

A big sack ended the drive, turning the ball over on downs.

The Greenwave went the distance once again.