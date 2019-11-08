Greenwave blitz Spartans early in 34-10 rout

FALLON — Friday night’s 3A North semifinal did not start or end favorably for the Spring Creek football team.
Fallon started off red hot and dominated the first half, building a 34-0 advantage at the break and rolling to a 34-10 victory.
The Greenwave seized the momentum from the onset.
On Spring Creek’s first drive, the Spartans went three-and-out.
The positive was the Spartans punted the ball a country mile, senior Ethan Lulay stepping into a booming kick all the way to the Fallon 13.
However, Fallon marched 87 yards.
The drive was extended with a first-down catch on the left side by senior Tommy McCormick from senior signal caller Elijah Jackson.
Senior Brock Richardson moved the chains with a first-down tote to the 35, catching a swing pass to the left side for a fresh set at the 48.
Senior Dominyke Edwards then caught a ball on the left sideline for a 14-yard gain to Spartans’ territory at the 37.
Junior Levi Andrews found a huge hole off the left tack for a 14-yard gain to the 23, and Jackson carried for four yards to the 19.
McCormick came free on a pick route for a first-down snag at the 11.
The drive was capped with a fade to the right corner of the end zone, Jackson dropping a dime to McCormick for a five-yard toe-tap TD.
The extra point was tacked on with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Spring Creek’s next drive ended in disaster.
Following a couple short runs by senior Reed Westwood, big pressure up the middle forced an errant throw — Edwards picking off the ball at the Spring Creek 25 and rolling all the way to the house for a 14-0 lead following the PAT with 4:17 on the clock.
The Spartans moved the football on their next drive, moving the chains with a nine-yard rush by senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie after an encroachment penalty by Fallon.
Westwood ran for a first down near midfield, Guthrie picking up about seven yards — a Fallon penalty marching the ball to the Greenwave 37.
Up the middle, Westwood broke free for another set of downs to the Fallon 18.
The drive stalled, Spring Creek facing 4th-and-12.
A big sack ended the drive, turning the ball over on downs.
The Greenwave went the distance once again.
Richardson ran for seven yards and McCormick moved the chains with a catch on the right side at the 42.
A hit out of bounds on Jackson set up Fallon at the Spring Creek 44.
Jackson spun out of a sack and rolled left, launching a deep pass to Richardson — the touchdown grab out of bounds.
McCormick caught a swing pass on the right side and broke a tackle, running to the 20.
He then caught a third-down pass for a conversion to the 9.
Following a short run, Jackson rolled to his right — firing a strike to McCormick for an eight-yard TD.
The PAT opened a 21-0 lead with 7:33 remaining in the half.
Spring Creek picked up a first down on its next drive, Guthrie running up the gut for nine yards and junior Zach Simms bulling through the middle for five.
However, the possession ended with another sack on 3rd-and-long.
Facing 4th-and-10, the Spartans punted from their 41 — the ball only traveling to the Fallon 40.
Richardson ran for five yards and caught a 15-yard pass.
Junior Bear Browne applied high heat on Jackson — who tossed up a prayer — McCormick making a circus catch but landing out of bounds.
His next grab was in the field of play.
Jackson rolled left and threw back across the grain, McCormick snagging a 40-yard touchdown down the seam.
The extra point opened a 28-0 advantage with 3:13 remaining in the half.
Spring Creek began its ensuing drive on its own 10 following a blindside block on the kick return, but Guthrie ripped off an 11-yard run to the 21 — Westwood rushing for 11 of his own to the 32.
Straight up the middle, Guthrie broke free and pushed defenders to midfield.
On 3rd-and-12, Guthrie tossed a 22-yard pass to senior Ryan Thurston on a corner route to the right side.
Senior Kyle Owsley picked up a first down with a catch on the left side at the Fallon 19.
Guthrie ran for a couple yards, Owsley making a short catch at the 14.
The Spartans dropped the snap and launched a desperation heave, which was intercepted by junior Avery Strasdin — returning short to the 21.
On 3rd-and-10, Fallon threw a screen to Richardson — who ran for a 24-yard gain to the 45.
After some deep tries down the field, the Greenwave threw short.
Richardson reeled in the pass around the Spring Creek 40, and he did the rest with his legs — gashing the defense down the middle with a 55-yard catch and run for a TD.
Instead of kicking the extra point and turning the game into a running clock, Fallon faked the extra point and threw incomplete.
With three seconds on the clock, Spring Creek trailed 34-0.
In the second half, the Spartans forced a turnover on downs on Fallon’s first drive.
Jackson broke a big run for a touchdown on a read-option keeper, but the score was taken off the board with a holding penalty.
On fourth down, Owsley broke up a pass — giving the Spartans the football.
However, Spring Creek gave the ball back with a turnover on down of its own.
The streak continued with the third-straight drive ending with a failed fourth-down conversion.
Spring Creek advanced deep to Fallon territory on its next drive.
Guthrie picked up a first down with his legs, Westwood taking a carry off the right side for another set of downs.
Junior Q Boyd rushed up the middle for a big gain to the Greenwave 38, Guthrie bulling his way to the Fallon 23.
However, an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the ball back to Fallon.
The Greenwave made it five possessions in a row that ended on fourth down.
Spring Creek finally found some points, marching 68 yards.
The Spartans were set up at the Fallon 26 with a big gain by Thurston, Guthrie dozing his way to the 14.
The drive was capped by a touchdown on the ground by Boyd.
The extra point made the score 34-7 with 7:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Spring Creek went for an onside kick, Westwood pouncing on the ball.
Lulay made a catch on fourth down at the Fallon 26, Guthrie moving the chains with his legs to the 12 after a pass interference call set up 3rd-and-1 at the 17.
The Spartans went backward and a third-down pass fell incomplete, Spring Creek kicking for its last points of the season.
Junior Kyler Lulay lined up and drilled a 34-yard field goal, pulling the Spartans to within the final score of 34-10.
Spring Creek ended its season with a 5-6 record and a 5-5 mark against 3A North teams.
Fallon improved to 9-1 on the year and capped a perfect 9-0 season in the 3A North and will host a 3A state semifinal contest next week.