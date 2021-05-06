Greenwave pull away from Spring Creek

Both runners were left on base as the next-two batters hit into a 4-3 groundout and a fly out to second.

The Spartans did their jobs defensively in the top of the fifth, notching their first and only one-two-three frame — Milligan charging a fly ball in right field, Mullins fielding a 4-3 groundout to sophomore Riley Smith and Harp closing the inning with a swinging K.

Smith was the lone baserunner for Spring Creek in the bottom half — reaching base with a two-out error at short — but he was stranded after a strikeout by Fallon junior pitcher Francisco Tapia.

As the game advanced to the later stages, the Greenwave took full control of the outcome with a considerable frame in the top of the sixth.

Davis led off with a single and Strasdin reached on a dribbler in front of the plate from an error by the catcher on the throw to first.

Towne scored Davis with a groundball to right field — advancing Strasdin to third — and Strasdin scored on a balk.

Harp struck out consecutive batters and put two away, but Diaz was hit by a pitch and Towne was crossed by an RBI single on the ground by senior Steven Moon to right field.