Greenwave pull away from Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — The Fallon baseball team put up a big first inning in the series opener against Spring Creek, extending its lead throughout the contest for a 14-6 victory.
Sophomore Cooper Lee led off the game with a walk and scored the first run of the contest on a one-out base knock by senior Matthew Davis to right field.
Runners were placed on first and second as a free pass was handed to senior Avery Strasdin, but the Spartans notched their second out of the inning on a strikeout by senior pitcher Riley Stewart.
However, the Greenwave were not done.
Freshman Bryce Adams crossed Davis — who stole third as Strasdin took second — hitting an RBI base knock up the middle.
Junior Tyler Austin placed runners on the corners with a single to left, and sophomore Isaiah Diaz smoked a triple to center field — driving in Adams and Austin for a 5-0 lead.
The Spartans cooked up a little two-out magic of their own in the bottom half.
The inning began well, senior Chase Milligan tagging a single to left field.
With an error on the throw from the mound on a pick-off attempt, Milligan got on his horse and galloped two bases to third.
Senior Jaydon Mullins drew a walk and put runners at the corners, but the next-two batters fell victim to strikeouts by Austin.
Milligan darted home on a wild pitch for Spring Creek’s first run — Mullins also taking a base — and junior Ian Russell reached on an error at shortstop, allowing Mullins to score.
In the top of the second, Lee led off again and reached on a base knock to short — Davis adding a one-out single to short as well.
However, the Spartans shut down the inning with a classic 6-4-3 double play — senior Grant Brorby fielding a groundball and tossing to sophomore Ayden Harp, who fired to Mullins at first.
Spring Creek inched to within two runs with a score in the home half.
Sophomore David Hutchison led off with a walk, Stewart was hit by a pitch and the bases were crammed full as Milligan dropped a shallow fly ball into left field.
Hutchison was thrown out at home by Austin on a fielder’s choice to Diaz, but Brorby lifted a pitch into right field for a sacrifice fly and crossed Stewart — making the score 5-3.
Another fielder’s choice kept the Wave on top by two, as freshman shortstop Brady Alves stepped on the bag and cost Milligan from scoring.
Facing a little pressure to put up runs, Fallon did so in the away half of the third.
Senior Damien Town led off with an HBP and took third base on a single by Adams, who advanced to second on the throw.
Austin smacked an RBI double to left field — scoring Towne — and a sacrifice fly by Diaz opened a 7-3 lead after Adams tagged up.
Spring Creek limited the damage with consecutive outs on a fly ball to Russell in left field and a dropped-third strike — junior catcher Connor Clarke throwing down to Mullins at first base.
The Spartans gained a run back in the bottom half, Russell leading off and reaching on an error at second base.
He advanced to second on a groundout and took third on an error by the pitcher, scoring on a two-out passed ball.
Fallon kept answering whenever the score got close, putting up three runs in the top of the fourth.
A leadoff error at third base allowed Alves to reach, and Davis was wore an offering.
A single to center field by Strasdin — taking second on the throw — scored Alves and, with runners on second and third, Towne drove in both Davis and Strasdin with a two-run double to left field.
Spring Creek prevented further damage with three straight outs; Harp tossing consecutive Ks and Hutchison fielding a fly ball at third.
Entering the bottom of the fourth, the Spartans trailed 10-4.
Milligan notched his third hit of the contest — a one-out single to left field — and Mullins followed with an HBP.
Both runners were left on base as the next-two batters hit into a 4-3 groundout and a fly out to second.
The Spartans did their jobs defensively in the top of the fifth, notching their first and only one-two-three frame — Milligan charging a fly ball in right field, Mullins fielding a 4-3 groundout to sophomore Riley Smith and Harp closing the inning with a swinging K.
Smith was the lone baserunner for Spring Creek in the bottom half — reaching base with a two-out error at short — but he was stranded after a strikeout by Fallon junior pitcher Francisco Tapia.
As the game advanced to the later stages, the Greenwave took full control of the outcome with a considerable frame in the top of the sixth.
Davis led off with a single and Strasdin reached on a dribbler in front of the plate from an error by the catcher on the throw to first.
Towne scored Davis with a groundball to right field — advancing Strasdin to third — and Strasdin scored on a balk.
Harp struck out consecutive batters and put two away, but Diaz was hit by a pitch and Towne was crossed by an RBI single on the ground by senior Steven Moon to right field.
A 1-3 groundout back to Harp ended the inning, but the Spartans needed to wake up the bats and score runs in a nine-run hole at 13-4.
Milligan was hit by a pitch with one gone, and Brorby also wore an offering with two away.
Clarke loaded the bases with a single to left field, but Spring Creek left the paths punched with a 4-3 groundout.
In the top of the seventh, the Wave added an insurance run for a 10-run cushion.
Alves drew a leadoff walk, Davis took his second HBP and Strasdin lined an opposite-field single to left.
Towne drove in Alves with a sacrifice fly to left, but Spring Creek only allowed one run in the frame due to consecutive punchouts by Russell on the mound.
Trailing 14-4, the Spartans needed 10 runs to force extra innings.
Harp led off with a single to left field, and Smith wore a pitch on the next AB.
Tapia tallied the first out with a K, but Harp and Smith each grabbed a base on a passed ball.
Stewart landed a fly ball into shallow-center field and crossed Harp, and Smith scored on a groundball by Milligan to third.
However, the contest ended with poor base running.
Fallon turned the 5-3 groundout into a game-ending double play, Strasdin recording the second out with a throw to Towne — who then fired back to third base, Alves applying the split-second tag.
The Greenwave took the series opener by a final score of 14-6.
Davis hit a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and tied for the game high with three runs scored, Strasdin also crossing three times and finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Towne led all players with four RBIs and scored twice, batting 2-for-3 with a double.
Austin also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run, and Adams closed 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
Diaz tallied three RBIs and was 1-for-2 with a triple.
Moon finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Lee also went 1-for-4 and scored once.
Fallon stole five bases in five attempts; Davis, Austin, Strasdin, Lee and Towne each swiping a bag.
Milligan tied Davis for the game high in hits, batting 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Harp also notched multiple knocks — hitting 2-for-4 with a double and scoring a run — and Stewart was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Clarke (1-for-4) tallied Spring Creek’s only other hit in the ballgame.
Without a hit, Brorby drove in a run on a sac fly — Smith, Mullins and Russell scoring one run apiece without a knock.
Mullins tallied the Spartans’ lone stolen base.
Austin picked up the win and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over three innings.
Tapia earned the save with four innings of four-hit ball, giving up two runs — one earned — and striking out three batters without a free pass.
Stewart took the loss, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits with two Ks and two walks in three innings.
In relief, Harp allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits with five punchouts and no walks over three frames.
In one inning, Russell gave up one run on one hit with two Ks and a walk.
FALLON — 502 303 1 — (14)(14)5
SPRING CREEK — 211 000 2 — 672
Up Next
The Spartans (1-9) will close the three-game set with the Greenwave (6-5 in league) in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.