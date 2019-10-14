FALLON -- The Grenwave didn’t disappoint this year’s Hall of Fame class that was introduced before kickoff.
On Fallon’s first play of Friday night’s Northern 3A game against Elko, quarterback Elijah Jackson hit Tommy McCormick with a long downfield pass that floated into his hands for a 70-yard pass play. McCormick then outraced the Elko secondary for a touchdown.
Jackson wasn’t finished with that touchdown pass. He threw two more strikes and ran for another as Fallon shut out Elko 49-0 at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex. League-leading Fallon improves to 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the Northern 3A, while Elko drops to 4-3 and 3-3 in league.
The Greenwave defense blanked its second straight opponent and during the past three games, Fallon has allowed only one touchdown.
Fallon kept Elko to under 100 yards total offense — 46 yards rushing and 23 passing.
The highly-recruited Jackson also tossed a 2-yard pass to McCormick for Fallon’s second touchdown in the first quarter to give the Wave a 13-0 lead.
With Fallon sputtering on its second drive midway during the second quarter, Jackson hooked up again with McCormick, this time on a 63-yard pass play that put the Wave ahead 35-0 after Samuel Robertson nailed the extra point through the uprights. With Fallon leading by 35 points, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Sandwiched between Jackson’s two passes were a pair of touchdowns scored by Brock Richardson, who led all rushers with 74 yards. As time expired in the first quarter, Richardson dove in from the 2-yard line, and in the second quarter, he slipped out of the grasp of several tacklers and raced 21 yards to the end zone.
Jackson scored his fourth touchdown in the third quarter by stretching body across the goal line from the 1-yard line.
Jackson was near perfect in the passing game, completing 11 of 13 for 222 yards, most of those going to McCormick who snagged seven passes for 179 yards. In the ground game, Jackson pounded the turf for 57 yards.
Second-string quarterback Avery Strasdin played part of the third and all of the fourth quarter. He scored Fallon's final touchdown on an 11-yard run.
Fallon’s offense was never stopped in the contest, scoring seven touchdowns in seven possessions and mercifully running out the clock deep in Elko’s territory on its eighth drive.
The Greenwave defense harassed Elko throughout the game and continually put pressure on Elko quarterback Jake Zeller, who completed 3 of 6 passes for 23 yards. Cameron Marvel had two receptions for 26 yards, and Kaiden Cervantes was thrown for a 3-yard loss on his only reception.
Nick Kinder led Elko with 27 yards rushing on seven carries, and Rolando Acosta added 23 yards on 10 carries.
Box Score
Elko — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Churchill County — 20 15 7 7 — 49
1st Quarter
F — Jackson 70 pass to McCormick. Robertson kick.
F — Jackson 2 pass to McCormick. Kick no good.
F — Richardson 2 run. Robertson kick.
2nd Quarter
F — Richardson 21 run. Robertson kick.
F — Jackson 63 pass to McCormick. Jackson pass to Richardson for 2 points.
3rd Quarter
F — Jackson 1 run. Robertson kick.
4th Quarter
F — Strasdin 11 run. Robertson kick.
