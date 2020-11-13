Gregory signs with Dordt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s going to be hard with him so far away, but he’s in a good place,” said his mother, Carrie Gregory. “They have small class sizes and set up kids to be successful.”

“He won’t get lost in the shuffle. There are more one-on-one interactions; maybe more like 1 on 25 but it’s not like one on a couple hundred,” said Earnest Gregory Sr.

While Dordt may have been Gregory’s only visit, he was in contact with other schools as well — such as the University of Jamestown (North Dakota), Pacific Lutheran University (Tacoma, Washington) and the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma, Washington).

“They (Dordt) had his degree there, so that played a factor in the decision,” Carrie Gregory said. “They have lots of scholarship opportunities.”

While at Dordt, Gregory plans to major in electrical engineering and perhaps find a career in “designing computers,” he said.

As for football, Gregory is expected to play center along the offensive front for the Defenders.