Grizzlies attack Spring Creek early

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — On their home floor, the Skyline boys basketball tea, wasted no time Tuesday to jump on Spring Creek.

In the first game for both teams in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, the Grizzlies attacked the Spartans early and often during a 74-40 victory.

Skyline set the tone of the contest with a 21-6 advantage in the first quarter and rolled up a 45-20 halftime lead with a 24-14 streak in the second period.

After the break, the Grizzlies outscored the Spartans 29-20 with the game well at-hand.

Despite the lopsided beating, Spring Creek junior Landon Albisu had himself a great ballgame — finishing with 23 of his team’s 40 points — shooting 9-for-14 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

He tied for the team high with five rebounds, dished an assist and made a steal.

Junior Maddox Moye closed with six points on two 3s, four rebounds and a team-best three steals.

Senior Jacob Marizza added four points and tied Albisu for the team high with five boards, and junior Klayten Piippo chipped in four points, three rebounds and an assist.

Closing out the offense, senior Josh Billat turned in two points and two boards.

Without scoring, senior Christian Schmidt made two rebounds and a pair of steals — senior Connor Wilkie also grabbing two rebounds.

Juniors Ethan Bundrock and David Hutchison and sophomore Christian Dorame each snagged a board, and sophomore Michael Dorame dished an assist.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-6) will face Sugar-Salem (4-4) at 4:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. PST) Wednesday.

