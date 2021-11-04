Guariglia hauls Douglas past Spring Creek

WINNEMUCCA — On Friday, in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A North regional boys soccer tournament, Douglas senior Joseph Guariglia made quick work of Spring Creek.

The Tigers — the No. 2 seed from the North-West — rode a four-goal haul from Guariglia to a 5-1 victory over the Spartans, who were the No. 3 seed from the North-East.

In the early stages of the match, Spring Creek kept Douglas off the board — despite the Tigers possessing the ball virtually the entire time on the Spartans’ side of midfield.

Freshman goalie Brady Smith made a save to his right on a shot to the left, and Douglas had a couple attempts trickle wide to the right.

Guariglia missed a clean look from the middle high and over the frame, and sophomore Wiu Wiu pushed another try wide to the left.

However, the Tigers broke the scoreless tie in the 11th minute.

Guariglia followed a botched reception in the frame and booted home a follow-up for a 1-0 lead.

Douglas continued to apply pressure — possessing and passing — senior Juan Zabala sailing a kick wide to the left.

Senior David Fausto nailed a solid kick that was stopped by Smith, who also notched multiple saves in succession on a direct kick and a shot from the right wing with a dive to his left side.

Zabala rifled an attempt high and wide to the left on numerous occasions, and senior Jeremy Estrada tagged a shot over the crossbar from a corner kick,

But, the Tigers — after going nearly 20 minutes without a score after their first goal — added their second score in the 30th minute.

Following a rare possession by the Spartans on Douglas’ side of the field, Spring Creek turned the ball over and gave up a breakaway to Guariglia — who snuck his second goal of the game underneath the crossbar for a 2-0 advantage.

Smith made a great grab on a line-drive rope, but Guariglia booked a hat trick almost immediately after — opening a 3-0 lead in the 37th minute.

The Spartans finally created a scoring opportunity with a minute and a half remaining before the break, but sophomore Carson Fisher’s kick from within the Tigers’ box was deflected away from the frame.

At the half, Spring Creek trailed 3-0.

The uphill climb got steeper quickly in the second half.

Following a Smith save on a shot by senior Christian Diaz, Guariglia took advantage of a failed clear of the ball in the Spartans’ box — adding a shot from the middle for a 4-0 tally.

On a cross, Smith grabbed a ball out of the air on a header try by Diaz.

The Spartans were able to flip the field in spurts — thanks to good efforts from sophomore Nathan Morrill and freshman Djrevan Demick — but shots were collected by the Douglas keeper.

Sophomore Connor Knotts had a corner kick but sent the boot into the side of the frame.

From the right side, junior Spencer Anderson worked the baseline and drove a tough kick from a difficult angle — the ball scooped up by the goalie.

Around the 60th minute, Spring Creek’s increased activity paid off.

Following a Douglas foul, the Spartans found the scoreboard on the ensuing free kick from Knotts — Morrill finishing the play off in the back end.

The slimming of the deficit was for a short margin.

In the 65th minute, Guariglia worked around the defense on the left side and was taken down from behind in the Spartans’ box.

On the ensuing penalty kick, senior Hardy Leikenes drove his kick low and into the left side of the net — beating Smith to his right — opening a 5-1 lead.

The advantage nearly grew to five moments later, but Zabala’s open kick from the right wing missed wide to the right.

Smith made a save on a try from within the box by senior Bennjamin Petersen.

The Spartans had chances to pull closer on corner kicks and a direct kick from the right wing by Fisher but never managed to stick anything on-target.

Spring Creek’s season came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Douglas.

The Tigers will play for a chance to go to state in the regional semifinal, taking on Elko at noon Friday, in Winnemucca.

