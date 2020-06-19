Guthrie, Gonzalez honored by NIAA

Academically, Guthrie was just as impressive as he was on the field or the mat — serving as Spring Creek High School’s Valedictorian.

He plans on obtaining a dual-engineering degree and eventually earning his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University, in St. Louis.

Gonzalez

He paced the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, averaging 22.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game — leading the 2A North in scoring and finishing second in rebounding — adding 2.3 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks.

In the classroom, “Chuy” held a GPA of more than 4.0 and was also a dual-credit student at Great Basin College.

Congratulations to both Jeff Guthrie and Jesus Gonzalez for their athletic and academic achievements, showing the will and ability to impose their skills on opponents and inspire others on and off the field, mat or court.

