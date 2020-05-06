You are the owner of this article.
Guthrie gridirons his way to College of Idaho
Jeff Guthrie

Spring Creek quarterback Jeff Guthrie (19) rolls around the left edge past Fallon's Zeke Washington on Aug. 30, 2019, in Spring Creek. Guthrie led the Spartans with 93 rushing yards and scored a touchdown, throwing for another score in Spring Creek's 34-28 loss against the defending state champs. Guthrie has committed to play tight end for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — While the position may be different, the sport will continue and remain and the same.

Spring Creek High School senior Jeff Guthrie, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Spartans, will continue his football career at the next level, committing to play for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.

His father, Scott Guthrie, through a previous contact with C of I’s baseball coach, initiated the first contacts.

“My dad knew the baseball coach, who set us up with the wide receivers coach, Brian Taylor,” Jeff Guthrie said. “It was after the national signing day, so a lot of their scholarships had been given away. But, I went on an official visit and they were still able to give me a some money.”

Guthrie was impressed with several areas of his visit, which led to to select College of Idaho as his future landing spot.

The coaches were super cool and super intelligent,” he said. “It’s a private school, so I can get a great education and still play football. In the 2019 season, College of Idaho — an NAIA program — posted an 11-1 overall record and won the Frontier Conference.

The Coyotes lost in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA playoffs but still finished fifth in the postseason national top-25 coaches’ poll.

After slinging passes and toting the ball for Spring Creek, Guthrie was informed the Coyotes want him to play tight end.

“They said I might be able to play in some wildcat sets at quarterback too, but they want me to play tight end or put me at H (set back),” Guthrie said.

Academically, Guthrie is an intellectual and highly motivated — things he intends to continue.

“I want to get a dual engineering degree. Depending on if I redshirt my first year for football, I’ll probably be in Caldwell for four years,” he said. “I want to get my master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Washington University, in St. Louis. I thought about going to Columbia University, in New York, but Washington was cheaper.”

Why not wrestling?

Many people will wonder why Guthrie, a two-time state champion wrestler (2018, 2020) and a runner-up finisher (2019) at 195 pounds, did not choose to pursue a collegiate wrestling career after claiming four straight Division 3A state team titles with the Spartans. “I absolutely love football. I would have to do a lot of weight cutting to wrestle, and I didn’t want to put the wear and tear on my body,” he said. “In college, I’d probably wrestle at 197 pounds and I weigh 215 right now.”

High School Football Career

As a senior, Guthrie was saddled with a difficult task, playing both quarterback and defensive end. He earned a 2nd-Team All-League defensive selection, closing the year with 34 tackles.

Even when Guthrie did not make a play by himself, he often disrupted opponent’s plans — pushing the line back or setting the edge and allowing others to work free and clean up ball carriers or quarterbacks.

He posted his season best for tackles twice, making six stops apiece against both Fernley and Truckee.

Offensively, Guthrie was named an honorable mention at quarterback, leading the Spartans to the regional semifinal.

With his arm, he threw for 698 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions — completing 60 of 128 passes.

He did his damage with his legs.

The battering ram.

Guthrie bulldozed defenders for 622 yards on 125 attempts — averaging five yards per carry — rushing for 10 touchdowns, tying Westwood and Truckee’s Tyler Estabrook for fifth in the league in rushing TDs.

Each of Guthrie’s 100-plus-yard efforts on the ground came in the playoffs, running for 112 yards on 18 carries in a 34-10 road loss to Fallon in Spring Creek’s season finale and packing 18 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 21-7 victory on Nov. 1, 2019, against Lowry, in Winnemucca.

He added another three-touchdown effort on the ground on Sept. 13, 2019, at South Tahoe, carrying 10 times for 74 yards.

During his junior year, Guthrie led the Spartans to a 6-4 overall record and a 6-3 mark in league play.

He completed 71 of 150 passes for 928 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

Running the ball, he rushed for 409 yards on 109 attempts — finding paydirt eight times.

Defensively, he made 17 total tackles with 13 solo stops.

Currently

Guthrie is working a summer job for the gold mines.

“I take (employees’) temperatures. It’s good, I get to hang out with a heater in the morning, have AC when it warms up and it pays good,” he said.

Looking forward

Due to the coronavirus, Guthrie said he is unsure when or if College of Idaho’s summer football program will start up but he did receive an email stating that the school plans on functioning at a more normal capacity for the fall semester.

“The school says it intends to hold in-person classes for the fall,” he said. “I’m just excited to play football, stay in shape, work out and get a great education.”

Congratulations to Jeff Guthrie on his high school academic and athletic achievements and good luck to him as he attempts to play a new position on the field, continue a stellar path in the classroom and forge a successful professional career in whatever job he chooses.

Tags

