Guthrie gridirons his way to College of Idaho

SPRING CREEK — While the position may be different, the sport will continue and remain and the same.

Spring Creek High School senior Jeff Guthrie, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Spartans, will continue his football career at the next level, committing to play for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.

His father, Scott Guthrie, through a previous contact with C of I’s baseball coach, initiated the first contacts.

“My dad knew the baseball coach, who set us up with the wide receivers coach, Brian Taylor,” Jeff Guthrie said. “It was after the national signing day, so a lot of their scholarships had been given away. But, I went on an official visit and they were still able to give me a some money.”

Guthrie was impressed with several areas of his visit, which led to to select College of Idaho as his future landing spot.

The coaches were super cool and super intelligent,” he said. “It’s a private school, so I can get a great education and still play football. In the 2019 season, College of Idaho — an NAIA program — posted an 11-1 overall record and won the Frontier Conference.