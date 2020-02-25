Hailey Watson: Centre’d up

SPRING CREEK — She doesn’t play center field, but she’s in the middle of the action and committed to Centre College.
Spring Creek senior Hailey Watson has signed her national letter of intent to play softball for Centre College, in Danville, Kentucky.
Centre — a Division III program in the Southern Athletic Association — wants Watson to catch, a position she has progressively more for the Lady Spartans.
Watson is a four-year varsity player for Spring Creek, where she began her career at second base and moved to shortstop — doubling as a catcher in recent seasons.
Others schools interested in Watson included Miles Community College (Miles City, Montana), Colorado Northwestern Community College (Rangely, Colorado), Olympic College (Bremerton, Washington) and Yakima Community College (Yakima, Washington).
Under Centre head coach Tori Brown — who was hired in the summer of 2017 — the Lady Colonels finished 18-18 overall and posted a winning 10-8 mark in the SAA during the 2018 season.
Centre’s record dipped to 13-23 overall and 9-8 in conference play in the 2019 campaign.
High School Career
With the Lady Spartans, Watson has competed in the postseason twice — missing out on the 3A North regional tournament during her freshman year with a 6-18 league record — Spring Creek earning the sixth and final berth to regionals in both 2018 (8-16 in league) and 2019 (8-11 in league).
2018
As a sophomore, Watson earned significant time as a starter and played in 30 games — hitting .218 with a .286 on-base percentage, scoring 19 runs, driving in 12 runs and stealing three bases.
On March 8, 2018, during an 8-7 win over Pahranagat Valley, she tallied her first multiple-hit game of her career — going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In a 17-4 home win versus South Tahoe on March 21, 2018, Watson went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
In an 18-7 win on May 5, 2018, in Sparks — the game that clinched Spring Creek’s position in the regional tourney — Watson hit 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a pair of runs.
She scored three runs on two occasions, doing so in the first game of the doubleheader against Sparks in a 13-12 loss and during a 16-6 road win over Truckee on April 21, 2018 — batting 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Watson scored two or more runs in six ballgames, driving in multiple runs five times.
2019
During her junior season, Watson’s batting average remained at .214 but her on-base percentage jumped to an even .400.
She scored a career-best 22 runs and drove in seven runs, notching three doubles and a triple.
On March 29, 2019, during a 22-5 road win at South Tahoe, Watson went 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and drove in a season-high three runs — scoring three of her own.
Her best series came against Truckee.
On April 5, 2019, she hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-0 shutout of the Lady Wolverines.
On the next day, Watson capped the series with a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate with a triple and two RBIs, scoring a season-best four runs and stealing three bases.
She matched her season high for runs scored in a 30-16 victory in the series finale with the Lady Vikings, swiping a season-best four bags in the contest.
Watson stole 11 bases on the year.
Play Ball
As the Lady Spartans begin their season March 5 during the Virgin Valley Tournament, in Mesquite, Watson can do so with a relaxed mind now that her collegiate decision is already made — helping Spring Creek both behind the plate, in the infield and with her bat.
Congratulations to Hailey Watson on signing her letter of intent to play softball for Centre College, best wishes in her senior season with Spring Creek and good luck at the next level.