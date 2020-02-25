Hailey Watson: Centre’d up

Watson scored two or more runs in six ballgames, driving in multiple runs five times.

2019

During her junior season, Watson’s batting average remained at .214 but her on-base percentage jumped to an even .400.

She scored a career-best 22 runs and drove in seven runs, notching three doubles and a triple.

On March 29, 2019, during a 22-5 road win at South Tahoe, Watson went 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and drove in a season-high three runs — scoring three of her own.

Her best series came against Truckee.

On April 5, 2019, she hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-0 shutout of the Lady Wolverines.

On the next day, Watson capped the series with a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate with a triple and two RBIs, scoring a season-best four runs and stealing three bases.

She matched her season high for runs scored in a 30-16 victory in the series finale with the Lady Vikings, swiping a season-best four bags in the contest.

Watson stole 11 bases on the year.

