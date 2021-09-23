Hamilton, Hatch lead locals in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At the Canyon Ridge Classic cross country meet, a Spring Creek boy and an Elko girl led the charge of Elko County talent.

Varsity Boys

In the varsity boys division, Spring Creek ranked eighth in the team standings with 192 points — Elko closing out the team scores with 305 points for 12th place.

Individually, junior Liam Hamilton crossed first for the Spartans and 14th overall with a time of 18:17.7.

He was followed by junior teammate Joel Herman, who finished in 19:00.7 for 26th place.

Senior Dillyn Sanchez ran third for Spring Creek, finishing 41st in 19:39.2.

Elko was paced by senior Gavin Nicola’s 19:40.6 for 43rd place, and Spring Creek sophomore Ian Mitchel placed 54th with a time of 20:06.7.

For the Indians, senior Keian Lostra finished second and 68th overall in 20:57.4 — Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras crossing in 21:26.4 for 70th place.

Freshman Luke Dahl followed in 71st with a time of 21:31.6 for the Indians, junior Justin Nichols taking 75th in 23:20.1 and senior Connor Cooper finishing in 23:32.1 for 77th.