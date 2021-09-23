Hamilton, Hatch lead locals in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At the Canyon Ridge Classic cross country meet, a Spring Creek boy and an Elko girl led the charge of Elko County talent.
Varsity Boys
In the varsity boys division, Spring Creek ranked eighth in the team standings with 192 points — Elko closing out the team scores with 305 points for 12th place.
Individually, junior Liam Hamilton crossed first for the Spartans and 14th overall with a time of 18:17.7.
He was followed by junior teammate Joel Herman, who finished in 19:00.7 for 26th place.
Senior Dillyn Sanchez ran third for Spring Creek, finishing 41st in 19:39.2.
Elko was paced by senior Gavin Nicola’s 19:40.6 for 43rd place, and Spring Creek sophomore Ian Mitchel placed 54th with a time of 20:06.7.
For the Indians, senior Keian Lostra finished second and 68th overall in 20:57.4 — Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras crossing in 21:26.4 for 70th place.
Freshman Luke Dahl followed in 71st with a time of 21:31.6 for the Indians, junior Justin Nichols taking 75th in 23:20.1 and senior Connor Cooper finishing in 23:32.1 for 77th.
Junior Owen Moore closed out Elko’s roster with an 80th-place time of 25:30.8.
Junior Varsity Boys
The Spartans were eighth place in the junior varsity boys division also — scoring 198 points — and Elko followed in ninth place with 209 points.
Junior Caden Wallace finished first for Spring Creek and was just outside a top-20 finish with a 21st-place 20:27.2.
Fellow junior Hayden Mitchel was 10 spots back in 31st with a time of 21:42, and junior teammate Caiden Cunningham crossed in 22:03 for 43rd — Elko freshman Dexter Wallace finished 47th in 22:24.1.
Jackpot senior Jonnathan Rios took 58th with a time of 22:52.6, freshman teammate Jorge Avila Fragoza following in 23:01.4 for 64th.
Wells junior Ruben Cobian was 66th and finished in 23:02.2, and West Wendover junior Lusio Gonzales closed in 23:31.1 for 72nd.
Spring Creek freshman Brennan Dastrup was 75th with a time of 23:50.2, junior Thomas Canning closing in 24:12.2 for 78th.
Elko junior Daniel Robles ran a 24:28.8 for 85th place, sophomore Manuel Ibarra followed in 86th for the Wolverines in 24:29.4 and Spring Creek junior Justin Esparza was 104th with a 27:54.
The Indians’ roster was finished with back-to-back finishes, freshman Bernard Fesenmaier taking 107th in 28:23.5 and freshman Cooper Uhlig crossing in 28:28.6 for 108th place.
Freshmen Race
In the frosh division, Wells’ Gonzalo Roque matched his grade with his finish — taking ninth in 21:00.6.
For the Jaguars, Julian Cervantes crossed 52nd with a time of 31:25.3 — Ethan Rodriguez following in 31:26.3 for 53rd place.
Varsity Girls
Elko’s girls finished eighth in the team standings with 185 points, led by a 33rd-place time of 23:39.7 from sophomore Reese Hatch.
Spring Creek — which did not field enough athletes for a team score — was paced by a 38th-place 23:50.7 by sophomore Brianna Perchetti.
She was followed in 40th place with a time of 23:56.9 from junior Macey Reed.
Elko sophomore Tandi Ratliff took 45th place with a time of 24:00.8, and fellow sophomore Arowyn Potter crossed in 24:30.8 for 50th place.
Freshman Penelope Ruiz led a three-in-a-row run of Lady Indians with a 66th-place 28:50.9, junior Alysia Carr taking 67th in 28:55.2 and sophomore Eliva Jimenez closing out the roster in 29:02.2 for 68th place.
Junior Varsity Girls
In the JV girls race, the Lady Spartans did not post a team score but were led by a 23rd-place run from senior Sidney Reed — who finished with a time of 26:58.5.
West Wendover sophomore Daisy Luna took 38th place with a time of 27:57.1.
Spring Creek sophomore Hailey Syme ran a 29:04.7 for 46th place, and sophomore teammate Aloryn Howell rounded out the roster with a time of 29:09.2 for 49th.
Wells senior Jimena Roque-Luna finished in 29:56.6 for 57th place, and senior Martha Pantelakis was 10 spots behind in 67th with a time of 32:43.5.
Senior Tanya Maldonado closed out West Wendover’s roster with a 75th-place 37:35.3.
Freshmen Girls
The only Elko County competitor in the ninth-grade run was West Wendover’s Alicia Dominguez, who placed 15th with a time of 32:15.5.
Up Next
Both Spring Creek and Elko will compete Friday, Sept. 24, during the Border Wars XC, in Salt Lake City.
Wells is scheduled to run once again Friday, in Twin Falls, during the Sunway Invitational.
Both West Wendover and Jackpot were slated to compete Friday and Saturday during the Bob Firman Invitational, in Boise, but the meet was cancelled — now awaiting the Dani Bates Invitational on Oct. 1, in Twin Falls.