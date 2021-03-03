Hamilton, Lusk lead Spring Creek to victories

FALLON — In the first meet of the season, both the Spring Creek boys and girls cross country teams found themselves in familiar positions — on top of the leaderboards.
On Tuesday, in Fallon, the local Division 3A schools — Spring Creek and Elko — competed in the first high school athletic event since sports were shut down in the spring of 2019 due to the coronavirus.
Fittingly, the 3A state champs kicked off the 2020-21 season with No. 1 finishes.
Boys
In a field of 18 boys, Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton opened a 23-second margin of victory over second place — taking first with a time of 17:30.
Elko senior Noah Hasse crossed second in 17:57, and then the onslaught of the Spartans began — sending six-consecutive runners across the line.
Sophomore Joel Herman placed third in 18:14, senior Conner Gage ranked fourth in 19:04 and senior Jess Marin rounded out the top-five with a time of 19:20.
Sophomore Ben Claridge took sixth place with a time of 19:29, and freshman Nathan Thomas crossed seventh on his first-ever high school run in 19:30.
Senior Garret Frisbie closed out the Spartans’ top-seven runners with an eighth-place finish for a time of 19:54.
Elko junior Gavin Nicola momentarily stemmed the flurry of Spartans with a ninth-place run of 19:57.
However, Spring Creek sophomore Gage Kelly finished off the top-10 with a sub-20 time of 19:59.
Elko sophomore Josh Maynard ranked 11th overall and third for the Indians in 20:07.
The Spartans went back-to-back in 12th and 13th, as junior Braden Fisher and Joshua Lore clocked in at 20:20 and 20:27, respectively.
Elko senior Jimmy Murphy — the Indians’ No. 1 returning runner from a year ago — finished 15th with a time of 21:26.
Sophomore teammates Owen Moore (24:53) and Danny Robles (25:08) closed out the field in 17th and 18th, respectively.
Girls
On the girls side, just 13 runners trekked around the course.
As per the usual, the defending 3A state champion — Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk — bested all comers by a colossal margin.
She nearly opened a three-minute gap between herself and second place, crossing the finish line in 19:21.
Sophomore teammate Kiely Munson ran second for Spring Creek, stopping the clock in 22:12.
The Lady Spartans’ dominance continued — placing all five of their runners in succession — freshman Brianna Perchetti taking third in 22:18 in the first run of her high school career.
She was followed in fourth place by senior Emma Campbell’s 22:21, and sophomore Macey Reed rounded out the top-five in 23:07.
Elko’s No. 1 runner was freshman Reese Hatch, who finished sixth with a time of 23:09.
Fellow freshman Tandi Ratliff crossed ninth in 25:59, and senior teammate Briana Cortez finished off the top-10 with a time 26:04.
Elko junior Kara Nicola took 11th place in 29:15, sophomore Chantal Cruz posted a 32-flat for 12th place and senior Sydnee Rizo finished off the field of 13 with a time of 32:39.
Schedule
Spring Creek and Elko will compete for the second time at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Adobe Middle School.
