Hamilton, Lusk lead Spring Creek to victories

Elko junior Gavin Nicola momentarily stemmed the flurry of Spartans with a ninth-place run of 19:57.

However, Spring Creek sophomore Gage Kelly finished off the top-10 with a sub-20 time of 19:59.

Elko sophomore Josh Maynard ranked 11th overall and third for the Indians in 20:07.

The Spartans went back-to-back in 12th and 13th, as junior Braden Fisher and Joshua Lore clocked in at 20:20 and 20:27, respectively.

Elko senior Jimmy Murphy — the Indians’ No. 1 returning runner from a year ago — finished 15th with a time of 21:26.

Sophomore teammates Owen Moore (24:53) and Danny Robles (25:08) closed out the field in 17th and 18th, respectively.

Girls

On the girls side, just 13 runners trekked around the course.

As per the usual, the defending 3A state champion — Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk — bested all comers by a colossal margin.

She nearly opened a three-minute gap between herself and second place, crossing the finish line in 19:21.

Sophomore teammate Kiely Munson ran second for Spring Creek, stopping the clock in 22:12.