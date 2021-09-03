Hamilton runs top-10 for Spartans in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — On Thursday, Aug. 26, the Spring Creek cross country team crossed state lines for their second meet of the season.

Boys

At the Jerome County (Idaho) Fairgrounds, junior Liam Hamilton made his presence known in his first action of the year.

In the team standings, Spring Creek took sixth place with a score of 149 points — seven points behind Kimberly (Idaho) and a top-five finish.

Individually, Hamilton paced the Spartans with a ninth-place run of 18:01.32 in the varsity division.

Senior Dillyn Sanchez ran second for Spring Creek and 28th overall with a time of 19:39.59, and the 20:14.32 set by sophomore Nathan Thomas was third for the team and 34th in the race.

Senior Braden Fisher crossed fourth for the Spartans and 39th overall with a time of 20:42.16, sophomore Ian Mitchel taking 49th in 21:44.39.

Spring Creek’s roster was rounded out by a 56th-place time of 23:31.61 from junior Logan Syme.

Junior varsity

The Spartans ranked eighth in the junior varsity team standings with a total of 204 points.