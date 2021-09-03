Hamilton runs top-10 for Spartans in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — On Thursday, Aug. 26, the Spring Creek cross country team crossed state lines for their second meet of the season.
Boys
At the Jerome County (Idaho) Fairgrounds, junior Liam Hamilton made his presence known in his first action of the year.
In the team standings, Spring Creek took sixth place with a score of 149 points — seven points behind Kimberly (Idaho) and a top-five finish.
Individually, Hamilton paced the Spartans with a ninth-place run of 18:01.32 in the varsity division.
Senior Dillyn Sanchez ran second for Spring Creek and 28th overall with a time of 19:39.59, and the 20:14.32 set by sophomore Nathan Thomas was third for the team and 34th in the race.
Senior Braden Fisher crossed fourth for the Spartans and 39th overall with a time of 20:42.16, sophomore Ian Mitchel taking 49th in 21:44.39.
Spring Creek’s roster was rounded out by a 56th-place time of 23:31.61 from junior Logan Syme.
Junior varsity
The Spartans ranked eighth in the junior varsity team standings with a total of 204 points.
Junior Caiden Cunningham led the way with a 32nd-place run of 22:13.20, followed by a 22:34.93 by junior Joseph Terras for 39th place.
In 60th place, junior Hayden Mitchel finished with a time of 23:49.90 — freshman Brennan Dastrup crossing in 24:44.80 for 68th place.
With a time of 27:49.39, junior Thomas Canning ran 92nd — junior Ethan Dorohov posting a time of 28:59.76 for 95th.
Spring Creek’s JV team was capped by a 98th-place 29:11.06 from junior Justin Esparza.
Girls
In the varsity girls division, Spring Creek did not field enough runners to post a qualifying team score.
As expected, junior Kiely Munson crossed first for the Lady Spartans — finishing just outside the top-10 with an 11th-place race of 22:36.90.
Sophomore Brianna Perchetti was just beyond a top-20 time, completing her run in 23:45.94 for 22nd place.
Junior Brandi Manhire finished in 32nd place with a time of 25:32.55, and the roster was closed with a 38th-place time of 26:57.10 by junior Leigh Berry.
Junior varsity
As was the case with the varsity girls, Spring Creek’s junior varsity did not field enough athletes for a team score.
Individually, sophomore Hailey Syme led the Lady Spartans with a time of 28:56.57 for 36th place.
Sophomore Aloryn Howell ranked 43rd with a time of 30:39.57, and the roster was closed out with a time of 34:56.49 by freshman Ashani Hager.
Nevada Twilight Cross Country Classic
Spring Creek was slated to compete for the third time on Wednesday, Sept. 1, but the Nevada Twilight Cross Country Classic — at the Sierra Sage Golf Course, in Reno — was canceled because of air quality due to the smoke from surrounding wildfires.
Up Next
COVID protocols permitting, Spring Creek will see its next action during the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the East Bay Golf Course, in Provo, Utah.