Hamilton, Spartans set the pace in Border Wars

SALT LAKE CITY — At a large-scale meet, against elite talent — the Spartan boys and junior Liam Hamilton set the pace for Elko County’s runners in the Border Wars.

Varsity Boys

On Friday, Sept. 24, at Sugar House Park, Hamilton ranked 52nd in a field of 177 athletes — posting a time of 17:07.1 — leading Spring Creek to a 21st-place finish in the team standings with 586 points.

Elko finished last in the team standings in 27th place with 856 points.

Behind Hamilton, junior Joel Herman ran 71st and crossed the line in 17:26.7.

Senior teammate Dillyn Sanchez was just outside the top-100 in 102nd — posting a sub-18 time of 17:59.92 — and junior Benjamin Claridge was four spots behind and finished in 18:01.77 for 106th.

Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett led the Indians with a time of 18:03.99 for 111th place, senior teammate Gavin Nicola following in 18:18 for 118th.

Spring Creek sophomore Nathan Thomas crossed in 18:39.2 for 132nd, Elko junior Caden Wallace taking 144th with a time of 18:52.2.

For the Spartans, sophomore Ian Mitchel took 150th in 19:06.74 — senior teammate Braden Fisher closing his run in 19:27.18 for 160th place.