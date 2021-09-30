Hamilton, Spartans set the pace in Border Wars

SALT LAKE CITY — At a large-scale meet, against elite talent — the Spartan boys and junior Liam Hamilton set the pace for Elko County’s runners in the Border Wars.
Varsity Boys
On Friday, Sept. 24, at Sugar House Park, Hamilton ranked 52nd in a field of 177 athletes — posting a time of 17:07.1 — leading Spring Creek to a 21st-place finish in the team standings with 586 points.
Elko finished last in the team standings in 27th place with 856 points.
Behind Hamilton, junior Joel Herman ran 71st and crossed the line in 17:26.7.
Senior teammate Dillyn Sanchez was just outside the top-100 in 102nd — posting a sub-18 time of 17:59.92 — and junior Benjamin Claridge was four spots behind and finished in 18:01.77 for 106th.
Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett led the Indians with a time of 18:03.99 for 111th place, senior teammate Gavin Nicola following in 18:18 for 118th.
Spring Creek sophomore Nathan Thomas crossed in 18:39.2 for 132nd, Elko junior Caden Wallace taking 144th with a time of 18:52.2.
For the Spartans, sophomore Ian Mitchel took 150th in 19:06.74 — senior teammate Braden Fisher closing his run in 19:27.18 for 160th place.
Elko senior Keian Lostra was 168th with a time of 19:48.31, and freshman Luke Dahl was five runners back with a time of 20:54.47 for 173rd place.
The Indians closed their roster with a 21:32.41 from junior Justin Nicholls for 174th and a 22:47.3 by senior Connor Cooper in 177th.
Varsity Girls
Following more than a month layoff, Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson returned and quickly went back to the front of the pack for local runners — finishing 87th against 176 athletes — closing her first run since Aug. 20 in 21:46.82.
As a team, the Lady Spartans ranked 23rd with 725 points — Elko taking 25th among 27 teams with 824 points.
Chasing the pace of Munson, Elko sophomore Reese Hatch was not far behind — crossing the line in 21:55.17 for 92nd.
Junior Macey Reed ran second for the Lady Spartans and finished 108th with a time of 22:15.84, sophomore teammate Brianna Perchetti following in 22:28.85 for 115th place.
Sophomore Tandi Ratliff gave the Lady Indians their second-best finish and crossed 119th in 22:45, fellow sophomore Arowyn Potter closing in 23:52.44 for 153rd.
Spring Creek junior Brandi Manhire ran 161st with a time of 24:33.37, Elko junior Alysia Carr finishing 167th in 24:56.77.
Senior Sidney Reed closed out Spring Creek’s team with a 25:28.33 for 170th place.
Elko’s roster was rounded off with a 26:09.58 for 172nd by junior Anneka Haro and a 27:59.38 from freshman Penelope Ruiz.
Junior Boys
The only other division which saw a team score for any of the local schools was posted by Spring Creek’s junior boys.
With a total of 885 points, the Spartans placed 30th out of 34 squads.
Junior Hayden Mitchel led the way with a 19:50.96 for 117th place, Caiden Cunningham taking 126th with a time of 19:56.26 — Joseph Terras also posting a sub-20 run of 15:59.31 in 128th place.
Despite not fielding enough runners for a team score, Elko’s Daniel Robles closed in 22:52.46 for 191st — Spring Creek’s Thomas Canning following in 193rd and 23:07.48.
Owen Moore capped the Indians’ athletes with a time of 23:30.18 for 197th.
For the Spartans, Ethan Dorohov ranked 199th with a time of 24:49.72 — Spring Creek’s roster capped with a 27:14.97 from Justin Esparza for 208th in a field of 213.
Freshmen Girls
In the ninth-grade race, Spring Creek entered a pair of girls.
Ryan Youngblood faced well against the field of 116 athletes, placing 70th with a time of 24:20.28.
Ashani Hager ranked 107th with a time of 30:06.87.
Sophomore Girls
The Lady Spartans also sent out two athletes in the 10th-grade run, Hailey Syme finishing 123rd out of 160 runners with a time of 27:22.1 and Aloryn Howell following in 28:17.79 for 132nd place.
Freshmen Boys
Two Spring Creek boys competed in the ninth-grade division, Brennan Dastrup crossing 163rd with a time of 22:32.49 and George Thomas finishing in 24:20.53 for 181st against 203 athletes.
Sophomore Boys
As for the 10th-grade class, Elko entered two runners as well — Dexter Wallace placing 166th out of 264 runners with a time of 20:19.71 and Cooper Uhlig crossing in 24:16.2 for 239th.
Up Next
Both Spring Creek and Elko will run their next races in the Dani Bates Invitational, on Friday, Oct. 1, at Canyon Springs Golf Course, in Twin Falls, Idaho.