Hanchey, Peso capture Round 1 win

LAS VEGAS — Tie-down roper Shane Hanchey has ridden a whirlwind of emotions over the past 10 days.

Now, he has to perform for 10 days at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — one down, nine more to go.

Hanchey’s horse, TJ — owned by Logan Bird — packed him to the lead in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings but died a week and a half ago.

Placed with the emotional loss and the difficult decision of what ride the WNFR, Hanchey put his faith in Bird and God.

He trusted Bird and climbed on the buckskin, Peso, and — drawing a great calf — the duo struck gold in Round 1 on Thursday night, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.

With a time of 7.4 seconds, Hanchey padded his already-sizable lead in the standings with a $26,997 check.

“That run was so much more than a round win. With me losing TJ 10 days ago, and he was what I was planning on riding at the Finals, I really wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I said Logan, he’s never been there, and Logan said ‘you have to trust me,’” Hanchey said. “I put my trust in him and the man upstairs and it paid off. I knew I had the calf to win it. Peso handles fast calves and I just had to make sure and stay out of his way and he did his job so I could do mine.”

Jesse Pope

Bareback rider Jesse Pope won the average in his first WNFR last season at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

He made his first ride at Thomas & Mack Center count as well.

Aboard Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Crawler — his first time ever riding the horse — Pope once again spurred like a seasoned pro and an elite talent, jumping to the top of the leaderboard with a 90.5-point ride.

“It was an awesome ride, that’s the kind of horse everyone wants to get on. They are souped up hoppers. They are like riding a dang rocking chair and one you want to get on every time. I was super excited. She had a lot of up and down,” Pope said. “I watched two videos before I came over here and left the hotel. To win a round here was so electrifying. (Arlington) Texas was so big and the fans were far away, and you don’t feel the electricity you feel here. It benefits me and is going to work out for me. This started off just the way I had it planned. It is going to be an exciting 10 days.”

Tyler Wade, Trey Yates

Team ropers Tyler Wade and Trey Yates had time to take another swing, which was not needed.

With a time of 4.0 seconds, Wade and Yates won the first round of the team roping — eclipsing the 4.4 from Erich Rogers and Payden Bray with room to spare.

“You kind of have to block the crowd and everybody out because you have to focus on what you do good,” Wade said. “I just wanted to stay focused, and I have faith in our run and our horses and Trey. I’m just ready for the next nine days.”

“We had a great steer and Tyler got a really good start to head him and have time to pull him,” Yates said. “My horse got around the turn and put me in a good spot and we finished the run really well and it was fast. You take it all one run at a time and rope the steers for what they are.”

Dirk Tavenner, Riley Duvall

Steer wrestlers Riley Duvall and Dirk Tavenner shared the victory, each stopping the clock in 3.7 seconds.

For Tavenner, the win came in his first-ever run in his first WNFR qualification.

“This is awesome to grow up dreaming of winning a NFR go round…just still can’t believe it,” said Tavenner.

“I come in here wanting to go fast, I was going to try and break the barrier and see how fast I can be,” said Duvall. “I’m riding Trever Nelson’s horse, he let me haul him this year and he’s working really good.”

Zeke Thurston, Chase Brooks

As was the case in the steer wrestling, the saddle bronc riding was also a two-man party — Zeke Thurston and Chase Brooks splitting the fun with a score of 88.5 points each.

“Anytime you come to the finals, I say all the time ‘you want to jump out and hit them in the face with a round win right off the bat,” Thurston said. “That just gets everything rolling… It just sets you up to be in a good position for the rest of the week.”

Brooks set the pace early on top of Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Pendleton Whisky's Marquee, while Thurston survived a series of tumultuous sequence of dips and dives aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Wyatt Earp.

“I’d been on that horse probably four to five years ago before I really knew what I was doing, and he ear-holed me. I knew if I fell off tonight Wade (Sankey) wasn’t going to let me live it down. It was probably one of best picks I could have in that pen,” Brooks said. “Oh, I love it here in Vegas. Just standing back there when you’re saddling horses and everyone’s up cheering you can feel the energy. It’s tough to beat. You don’t get that kind of excitement in many rodeos.”

“I love Vegas. It was fun, I’m glad they did it there (in Arlington),” Thurston said. “It gave us a rodeo to go to, but this is the home of it.”

J.B. Mauney, Ky Hamilton

At the 2020 WNFR, Ky Hamilton put the bull-riding world on notice. On Thursday, he showed off his talent once again — splitting the round with a legend.

Professional Bull Riders hero J.B. Mauney had never actually competed much at PRCA events, but he made the first ride of his first WNFR count — matching Hamilton for the split victory.

Hamilton scored 87.5 points on Hurst & TNT Pro Rodeo’s Rip, later tied with an 87.5-point ride by Mauney on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Cocktail Diarrhea.

“Well, 16 years and I hadn’t been nervous in a long time. I was nervous today. I was ready ten minutes after (2 p.m.)… This was a goal of mine when I was a little-bitty guy and I went with a different route for a long time. I finally accomplished it and to get this one under-the-belt is what it all boils down to,” Mauney said. “This is a sport that if your adrenaline isn’t pumping then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. Anytime the music starts jamming and the crowd gets into it, it makes your blood pump a little more than it usually does.”

“(The) start is everything,” Hamilton said. “You get one down at the start, just keep the ball rolling from there. One at a time, keep them going.”

Cheyenne Wimberley, Amanda Welsh

In the barrel racing, the go-round was a shared win once again — serving as one of four ties in seven events.

Cheyenne Wimberley, a five-time WNFR qualifier, finally knocked down her first round victory — clocking in at 13.77 seconds.

“This was awesome, it’s a relief. To know the horsepower was tight and the go-round was a tie and times were back-to-back,” Wimberley said. “We are fortunate to ride such great athletes. To be here five times and finally get the win it great. Definitely knocked off a goal of mine tonight.”

She was joined with a 13.77-second run by Amanda Welsh, who also claimed her first round win — doing so as a NFR rookie on her first run on the biggest stage the sport has to offer.

“We just wanted a solid run, and it was great,” Welsh said. “He really reacts to the music and the loud crowds. It helped him fire a little more. It helps you get your finals off to a good start and a good base run to go off for the next round.”

Nevada Cowboys

Jade Corkill

Fallon heeler Jade Corkill earned a first-round check in the team roping, finishing with a 4.9-second run behind header Clay Smith — tying for fifth place.

Both Smith and Corkill pocketed $5,661 — each remaining fourth in the respective heading and heeling world standings.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge did not have the kind of start to the WNFR that he wanted or expected, but he survived what could have been a disastrous run.

Eldridge, riding traveling partner Clayton Hass’ horse Benz, took a good start at the barrier but had his steer set up and nearly suck all the way behind him.

Fortunately, he held on and did not receive a no-time but his run of 11-flat was the longest of the evening.

He fell from third to seventh in the world standings.

