WINNEMUCCA – While the Elko wrestling team closed with a mid-pack finish at the Cody Louk Invitational, one wrestler ensured himself a first-place performance.
The Indians closed in 10th place in the standings with 91 points, 32 of which came from one wrestler – senior Carl Hansen.
In the 182-pound division, Hansen went 4-0 and notched each of his victories by way of pinfall.
Following a bye in the first round, he pinned Battle Mountain’s Owen Oakes in 3:56.
Hansen then downed an Independence opponent at the 2:37 mark of the second round, booking another win by pin in 2:18 over Reed’s Christopher Williams in the semifinal.
In the championship, he dismantled Lowry’s Anthony Peterson in the opening round, the pin giving Hansen the 182-pound title in 1:40.
Other than Hansen, just three more members of Elko’s “A” team mustered placing efforts.
In the 106-pound class, freshman Elliot Leaman took fourth place – as did senior Ezekiel Stewart at 160 pounds.
Stewart scored 16 points for the Indians, finishing with a record of 3-2 with one pin.
Following a bye, he won an 11-5 decision over Wells’ Lucas Peavey.
Stewart won his next match by fall in 1:51 over Pershing County’s Jessy Gonzalez before being pinned by Carson’s Alex Wells in 1:13 in the semifinal round.
In the consolation semi, Stewart found the high side of a 7-4 decision over Wooster’s Colton Williams but fell in 2:56 to Yerington’s Justin Barnes in the consolation final.
Leaman lost his quarterfinal by major decision, 16-5, to Carson’s Ariel Vega.
He bounced back with a pin of freshman teammate Grant Castor in 2:38 in the consolation bracket, following with a major-decision win of 14-2 over Wooster’s Isabelle Silva in the consolation semi.
In the third-fourth match, Leaman was handled with ease by Fernley’s Brodie Garrett, who won the consolation bracket with a 19-1, major-decision win.
Leaman scored 13 points for Elko.
Sophomore Darin Legrand placed fifth at 220 pounds – closing with a 3-2 record and all victories coming by pinfall – booking 15 points for the Indians.
He started with back-to-back pins over Reno’s Jack Nady (55 seconds) and Lowry’s Josiah Chapman (1:25) before losing by fall to Tonopah’s Kevin Pope in 1:46 in the semifinal.
From the consolation side, Legrand lost by fall to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in 4:21 but rebounded with another pin of Chapman in 1:22 in the fifth-sixth match.
At 182 pounds, senior Gabe Cortez placed sixth – finishing 3-3 with three pins.
He was thumped 15-3 in a major-decision loss to Peterson in his opening match but strung together three straight wins by pinfall in the consolation bracket over Pershing County’s Elias Allen (1:45), Elko freshman teammate Trevor Bertalotto (1:37) and an Independence opponent in 23 seconds.
Cortez lost an 8-6 decision to Battle Mountain’s Kris Hall in the consolation semi and was pinned by Oakes in the fifth-sixth match in 58 seconds.
In the heavyweight division, sophomore Ernie Gregory closed with a 2-2 record with two pins.
Elko B
For the Indians’ “B” team, Elko had just one wrestler who finished with a record of .500 or better.
The team scored 19 points and ranked 23rd in the standings.
Castor led the way with seven points, finishing with a 2-2 record with two pins at 106 pounds.
Freshman Marc Velasquez scored six points and closed with a 1-2 record, his lone victory coming by injury default.
Bertalotto scored the final-six points for the Indians, going 1-2 with his only win coming by forfeit.
Wells
The Leopards closed in 24th place with 17 points, nine of which were tallied by Peavey at 160 pounds.
He closed with a record of 3-2 with two pins and a win by forfeit.
Following his loss to Stewart, Peavey pinned Elko freshman Damion Bradshaw in 30 seconds and won his next match by forfeit.
He used 2:45 to pin Carson’s Gabriel Madera before losing a tight, 4-2 decision to Colton Williams in the fifth round of the consolation bracket.
Wells’ final-eight points came from 138-pound freshman Chris Franco, who went 2-2 with two pins.
Each of his victories came in his first-two matches, falling Reed’s Diego Machado in 3:23 and pinning Galena’s Hector Maldonado in 42 seconds.
In the quarterfinal, he came up on the low side of a back-and-forth, 11-10 decision to Lowry’s Caden Ricci and was pinned at the 4:30 mark of his consolation match against Spanish Springs’ Brady Masset.
Up Next
The teams will compete Friday and Saturday in the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the varsity tournament taking place at Twin Falls High School and the junior varsity action going on at Canyon Ridge High School.
