Harlem Wizards coming to West Wendover

The Harlem Wizards, the most interactive, fun, community basketball event in the world is coming to West Wendover High School.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit West Wendover on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for an evening of great fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play a game against a team of community members (teachers, principals, police officers, parents and community leaders).

The event is a fundraiser for the West Wendover boys basketball team.

The energy at a Wizards game is electric. The laughter is infectious. The dunks are rim-rattling, high-flying and awe-inspiring. The hoop artistry, ball-handling, tricks and teamwork are mesmerizing.

What really takes it to another level is the hometown participation from the kids' on-court experiences, to the teachers, principals and other community leaders who take on the Wizards as the “hometown heroes”.

Besides cheering for their teachers, the kids are involved all night long. They will all have a chance to get on the court.

Pregame, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm up with the Wizards.