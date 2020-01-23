Harris scores 28, Nevada beats UNLV 86-72

RENO -- Nevada (12-8, 5-3 MW) defeated intrastate rival UNLV (11-10, 6-2 MW) 86-72 on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center before a season-high crowd of 10,325.
Nevada hosts New Mexico (16-5, 5-3 MW) on Saturday at 5 p.m. The two teams are tied third in the MW standings.
Head coach Steve Alford is one win away from 600 in his college career and will seek the milestone victory on Saturday versus New Mexico, a team he coached for six seasons. Alford is 599-306 in 29 seasons as a college head coach.
Nevada’s win over UNLV was the fifth in a row in the series.
The Wolf Pack has won its last 16 Mountain West home games and is 29-2 in its last 31 home MW games.
Jalen Harris posted a game-high 28 points. It was the ninth time Harris scored a game-high, 12th time he led the Pack in scoring and 10th game of 20 or more points which are all team highs.
Harris has scored in double figures in the last 16 games. In the last four games Harris has scored a game-high. For the seventh time this season Harris posted a game-high dishing out six assists with no turnovers. He also had a game-high three steals.
Jazz Johnson scored 19 points reaching double figures for a team-high 18th time. Johnson made three 3-pointers marking the 14th game of making three or more 3-pointers this season.
Lindsey Drew scored in double figures for the 12th time this season with his 15 points which is the most double figure scoring games in any of his four seasons at Nevada.
Drew and Harris tied for team honors with six rebounds. Drew has now led the Pack in rebounding a team-high 11 times and for Harris it was his ninth time.
Nisré Zouzoua was the fourth Nevada player scoring in double figures with his 11 points off the bench. Zouzoua has scored in double figures nine times this season.
Nevada had six blocks, three from K.J. Hymes who also scored eight points and two from Robby Robinson.