Harris scores 28, Nevada beats UNLV 86-72

RENO -- Nevada (12-8, 5-3 MW) defeated intrastate rival UNLV (11-10, 6-2 MW) 86-72 on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center before a season-high crowd of 10,325.

Nevada hosts New Mexico (16-5, 5-3 MW) on Saturday at 5 p.m. The two teams are tied third in the MW standings.

Head coach Steve Alford is one win away from 600 in his college career and will seek the milestone victory on Saturday versus New Mexico, a team he coached for six seasons. Alford is 599-306 in 29 seasons as a college head coach.

Nevada’s win over UNLV was the fifth in a row in the series.

The Wolf Pack has won its last 16 Mountain West home games and is 29-2 in its last 31 home MW games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jalen Harris posted a game-high 28 points. It was the ninth time Harris scored a game-high, 12th time he led the Pack in scoring and 10th game of 20 or more points which are all team highs.

Harris has scored in double figures in the last 16 games. In the last four games Harris has scored a game-high. For the seventh time this season Harris posted a game-high dishing out six assists with no turnovers. He also had a game-high three steals.