Hatch leads Elko at Wood River Invite
SUN VALLEY, Idaho — After weeks of no action, cancelations and delays, the Elko cross country team finally ran its first strides of the season.

On Sept. 10, in Sun Valley, Elko took part in the Wood River Invite — several athletes experiencing successes in their initial runs of the year.

Varsity Girls

Competing the Division 3A-4A race, Elko’s varsity ranked fifth with a team score of 99 points.

The Lady Indians were paced by the time of 22:44.81 set by sophomore Reese Hatch, who nearly legged out a top-five finish — placing sixth overall.

Fellow sophomore Tandi Ratliff crossed 17th in 24:59.14, and sophomore Arowyn Potter was just outside the top-20 with a 21st-place time of 25:31.51.

Freshman Penelope Ruiz clocked in at 28:52.17 during her first high school meet for 30th place, junior Anneka Haro following in 29:22.31 for 31st.

The Lady Indians closed their roster back-to-back, as junior Alysia Carr finished 35th in 30:32.67 and sophomore Eliva Jimenez took 36th in 30:51.18.

Varsity Boys

In the varsity 3A-4A boys race, Elko split fifth and sixth with Gooding (Idaho) — each team mounting 128 points.

Senior Gavin Nicola ran first for the Indians, finishing one spot outside the top-10 with an 11th-place time of 19:18.49.

Sophomore Braylon Baggett earned a top-20 finish, crossing 19th in 19:57.87.

Junior Caden Wallace was 31st with a time of 20:28.72, and sophomore Luke Dahl ranked 44th in 21:29.05 — senior Keian Lostra following in 46th with a time of 21:34.99.

Senior Connor Cooper was 72nd and finished in 23:41.41.

Elko’s roster was completed by an 80th-place 24:16.74 from junior Owen Moore and an 84th-place 24:25.86 by junior Justin Nicholls.

Junior Varsity Boys

In the junior varsity bo9ys race, junior Daniel Robles set Elko’s best time and finished 88th overall with a run of 24:40.17.

Freshman Cooper Uhlig was 103rd and crossed in 29:03.40, while sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier followed in 29:18.80 for 104th.

Canyon Ridge Classic

Elko was scheduled to run at its second meet of the season — the Canyon Ridge Classic — on Friday afternoon at the College of Southern Idaho, in Twin Falls.

