Hatch leads Elko at Wood River Invite

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — After weeks of no action, cancelations and delays, the Elko cross country team finally ran its first strides of the season.

On Sept. 10, in Sun Valley, Elko took part in the Wood River Invite — several athletes experiencing successes in their initial runs of the year.

Varsity Girls

Competing the Division 3A-4A race, Elko’s varsity ranked fifth with a team score of 99 points.

The Lady Indians were paced by the time of 22:44.81 set by sophomore Reese Hatch, who nearly legged out a top-five finish — placing sixth overall.

Fellow sophomore Tandi Ratliff crossed 17th in 24:59.14, and sophomore Arowyn Potter was just outside the top-20 with a 21st-place time of 25:31.51.

Freshman Penelope Ruiz clocked in at 28:52.17 during her first high school meet for 30th place, junior Anneka Haro following in 29:22.31 for 31st.

The Lady Indians closed their roster back-to-back, as junior Alysia Carr finished 35th in 30:32.67 and sophomore Eliva Jimenez took 36th in 30:51.18.

Varsity Boys

