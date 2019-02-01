FALLON – When Fallon gets going, the Greenwave are dangerous – the highest-scoring team in the state.
The Wave hung up 21 points in the first quarter Friday night, but the Elko Indians allowed 31 for the rest of the game against the No. 1-ranked 3A team in the state.
The Indians remained unbeaten in league play and improved to 12-0 in the 3A North with a 69-52 victory; showing not only the heart of a champion but the experience of one – been three, done that, did that again.
Elko cashed in first, freshman Michael Klekas working hard on the offensive glass for a put-back.
On the other end, Fallon junior Elijah Jackson elevated for a jumper from the left wing, but Klekas snagged his second offensive board – giving the Indians a 4-2 lead.
From the right side, Klekas connected for a 6-2 lead and then took his defender to school – textbook ball handling, open up a spin move, turn page to fourth field goal by the freshman.
Elko led 8-2, but Fallon scored four in a row on a free throw by junior Thomas Steele and a triple by Jackson.
The three was answered with a strike from distance by Elko senior Ronin Rowley.
Here they come, the Wave running loose.
Fallon posted the next-eight points, senior Hayden Strasdin spinning free on the baseline and Jackson hammering consecutive 3s – his second and third of the game – giving the Greenwave a 14-11 lead.
Elko finally stopped the bleeding – coming after unforced errors, turnovers, dropped balls and throw-aways – sophomore Sean Klekas hitting a free throw and Rowley draining his second triple.
With the deficit trimmed to one, Fallon closed the period on a 5-0 streak – all points coming from senior David McFalls.
He was fouled on a drive and hit two free throws and then received a pass from Jackson for a corner three as time wound down.
Fallon overcame a slow start and jetted to a 21-15 lead, closing the period on a 19-7 run.
Senior Alex Klekas pumped some life into the Indians with an And-1 plus the free throw to start the second quarter, Sean Klekas dropping a runner across the lane to his left.
Steele made an up-fake for Fallon and scored easily in the middle, but the Indians tied the contest with a huge three in the left corner by senior Cooper Jones.
With a free throw, Steele pushed the Wave ahead by one – Michael Klekas wiping the offensive glass clean for a rebound and put-back for a 25-24 lead.
The Greenwave turned the ball over and Elko went up three with a strong take by senior Alex Klekas with 3:30 on the clock.
Jackson scored in the middle on a feed by Strasdin, but Sean Klekas banked home a wild circus shot with a double-clutch.
McFalls pulled the Wave back to within one on a dish by Jackson, and junior Brock Richardson spun baseline for a layup and a 30-29 lead.
Elko closed the half on a 7-2 run.
Senior Joe Simpkins finished an old-fashioned three-point play at the stripe – Steele tallied Fallon’s final points after picking up a loose ball in the lane – Michael Klekas made a free throw and the half closed with a well-executed game plan of holding the ball for the final shot.
Sean Klekas danced free and buried a jumper from the left wing and sent the Indians to the locker room with a 36-32 lead – Elko outscoring Fallon 21-11 in the period.
To start the second half, Michael Klekas spun baseline and cashed a reverse, but Strasdin scored when the Indians did not stop ball and allowed McFalls to drive and dish.
Sean Klekas drained a three from the top of the arc, but Strasdin took a bump on the left block and scored through an Elko foul for an And-1.
Michael Klekas grabbed a missed three and dropped a rainbow over the top of Jackson, and Alex Klekas netted a three from the left corner – opening a 10-point lead.
Strasdin buried his second And-1 of the frame and made thee throw, cutting the deficit to seven.
Rowley smoked his second dagger from deep, followed by a bucket by freshman Dawson Dumas.
Fallon sophomore Avery Strasdin scored on a backdoor cut from a pass by senior Trey Rooks, but the Indians tallied the next-five points.
Rowley gave his I-don’t-know, Michael-Jordan shoulder shrug as he throttled his third three, and a long two opened a 15-point cushion.
At the end of the third quarter, the Indians led 56-41 after outscoring the Greenwave 20-9 in the third.
Steele curled free for a scoop shot to open the fourth, but Sean Klekas knocked down a free throw for the Indians – Jackson sinking one for Fallon.
Jackson darted baseline and clutched for a layup, but Alex Klekas made a clean trip to the stripe on the other end.
Rowley kept a possession alive for the Indians and knocked down a baseline jumper from an assist by Alex Klekas, and Fallon turned the ball over with 4:21 on the clock – Elko up 61-46.
Rooks grabbed an offensive board and dropped an And-1 but the free throw was missed.
Alex Klekas burned his defender and dropped a pocket pass to Michael Klekas for a bunny, but Hayden Strasdin scored on the other end for the Greenwave.
With 2:14 remaining, Elko led by 13 at 63-50.
Sean Klekas drilled two free throws, and the Greenwave threw the ball to the backcourt for a violation.
Alex Klekas was fouled while running the four-out offense and splashed both shots, and Sean Klekas penetrated and dished to Jones for a layup on the baseline.
Jackson knifed the left side of the lane for a finish, but the damage was way-too little – way-too late.
The Indians got off the canvas after Fallon’s haymakers lost steam, Elko knocking off the No. 1 team in the state for the second time of the season.
Elko improved t0 12-0 in league play with a 69-52 victory, sending Fallon to 11-2 in the Division 3A North.
Sean Klekas and Rowley each finished with 16 points for the Indians, Rowley hammering four 3s and Sean Klekas sticking two triples.
Michael Klekas closed with 15 points, and Alex Klekas netted 10 points – giving the Indians four scorers in double digits.
Jones posted five points, Simpkins added three and Dumas capped the scoring for Elko with a deuce.
For Fallon, Jackson put in his work early and in garbage time – scoring a game-high 20 – 11 in the first and seven in the fourth.
Hayden Strasdin approached double digits with nine points, Steele added eight and McFalls chipped in seven.
Up Next
The Indians will take on Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.
