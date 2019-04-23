CARSON – The school record holder is still the school record holder.
The height at which a new record must be set just climbed a few inches.
Spring Creek senior Katelyn Anderson – the school record holder in the pole vault – just cleared the bar at a new height for herself and set a precedent for future vaulters of the program to stride toward.
Previously setting the record at 11-feet as a junior, Anderson went over at 11-feet-3-inches Saturday during the Carson Invitational – winning the event and sparking a team title for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek bested the field by 13.5 points – scoring 95.5 points – second-place Reed finishing with 82 points.
The Lady Spartans’ other individual title came in the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Payge Walz taking first in 16.11 seconds.
Senior Jessica Dorohov ranked second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.21 seconds, followed by Walz in third at 13.32.
Walz earned runner-up honors in the 200 meters with a time of 27.01 seconds, and senior Rylie Lusk bested all but one runner in the 1600 meters – closing with a one-mile time of 5:30:72.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches for second place in the high jump.
In the 300-meter hurdles, the Lady Spartans placed two girls in the top-four.
Sophomore Lydia Binger posted a time of 47.86 seconds, followed by Walz in fourth place – narrowly finishing with a sub-48 time of 47.99.
Lusk ran to third in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:29.01, sophomore sister Kendra Lusk placing seventh in the event with a personal-record time of 2:34.22.
Behind Rylie Lusk’s one-mile run, the 1600 meters proved to be a strength throughout the roster for the Lady Spartans – placing four girls in the top-15.
Kendra Lusk rounded out the top-five in 5:37.35, sophomore Grace Florence took 12th in 5:50.61 and senior Mikkala Perchetti capped the top-15 with a time of 5:553.61.
Florence placed 11th in the half-mile race, finishing the 800 meters in 2:35.06.
Two Lady Spartans threw their ways into the top-15 in the shot put, senior Courtney Tournahu launching 30-feet-3-inches for seventh place and senior Lexie Thornal tossing 28-feet-11-inches for 12th.
Spring Creek also placed two runners in the top-15 of the 400 meters, led by a seventh-place finish from sophomore Emma Little for a personal-record time of 1:03.23.
Senior Lindsey Morrill crossed 14th in 1:05.78.
In the 200 meters, junior Libby Murphy rounded out the top-10 with a time of 27.85 seconds.
Adding to her third-place effort in the 300-meter hurdles, Binger crossed in 11th place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.07 seconds.
Behind Anderson’s school record in the pole vault, a pair of Lady Spartans tied for 11th – one setting a personal record.
Sophomore Hailee Dixon set a PR and cleared the bar at 7-feet-6-inches, matching the vault of fellow sophomore Hailey Cruson.
In the long jump, sophomore Chelsea Ackerman narrowly missed the top-15 with a leap of 14-feet-3/4-inch for 16th place.
Relays
The Lady Spartans – Dorohov, Murphy, Binger and Morrill – finished in third place in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 1:51.06.
Rylie Lusk, sophomore Emma Campbell, Perchetti and Florence took fourth in the 4x800 relay, finishing with a collective 10:24.28 after eight laps.
Boys
The Spartans took ninth in the boys team standings, Spring Creek scoring 30 points.
Senior George Skivington continued his stellar performances in the distance events, winning the 3200 meters with a two-mile run of 10:12.87 – finishing eighth in the 1600 meters with a 4:46.07 mile.
In the 400 meters, junior Ethan Lulay set a personal record for second place – lapping the track in 52.59 seconds.
Senior Garett Whimple ranked ninth in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:09.93, senior Noah Mahlke narrowly missing the top-15 in the event with a time of 2:12.14 for 16th place.
Junior Reed Westwood made top-15 finishes in each of his sprints, taking 12th in the 200 meters with a time 24.15 seconds and crossing 14th in the 100 meters in 12.17.
In the discus, junior Hunter Hood marked at 126-feet-9-inches for 13th place – junior Nick Ortega setting a personal record of 118-feet-9-inches but missing the top-15 by one spot in 16th.
Relays
The Spartans – Mahlke, freshman Gage Leavitt, Skivington and Whimple – took third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:41.49.
Spring Creek – consisting of members Westwood, senior Chris DeAngelo, freshman Austin Harmening and Lulay – crossed sixth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.98 seconds.
Mahlke, Whimple, junior Cade Carson and Harmening finished seventh in the 4x400 relay – each lapping the track once for a collective time of 3:50.77.
Up Next
Spring Creek’ varsity will compete at 8 a.m. Saturday during the Tiger Trials, at Orem High School, in Utah.
