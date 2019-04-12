ELKO – The Elko softball team dominated North Valleys in a doubleheader Friday – winning by scores of 12-2 and 15-0 – culminating in a series-closing, three-run, walk-off Jacq.
Not jack, but Jacq.
Senior Jacqueline Pete ended the second contest and preserved the shutout early, hammering a three-run, walk-off homer to left field – her second yard job of the game – enforcing the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Game One
The Lady Panthers scored one of their two runs of the contest in the top of the first inning.
With the bases loaded and only one out, sophomore Alyssa Nicholson sent a single up the middle and scored junior Quincey Love.
Still crammed on the paths, the Lady Indians ended the frame with some defensive plays – senior catcher Kaitlyn Rizo picking off a runner at third with a throw to freshman Jersey Tsosie and senior Lauryn Guenin catching a fly ball in center field.
Elko did the majority of its offensive damage in the bottom half.
Guenin and sophomore Lexi Schweer each reached base on errors, and the Lady Indians started a hellacious rally with two away.
Sophomore Emery Lesbo drove in Guenin for Elko’s first run with a base knock to left field, and another error loaded the bases.
Junior Madi Murray drilled a line-drive, two-run single the opposite way and opened a 3-1 lead as Schweer and Lesbo rolled across the plate.
The next hit was a bomb.
Tsosie uncorked a line-drive, three-run bullet to left field – crossing junior Caresse Basaraba, Murray and herself.
The Lady Indians scored six runs with two outs for a 6-1 advantage.
North Valleys placed two runners on base in the top of the second – sophomore Keegan Whitton reaching on a walk and Love going for a single to center – but a fly ball to junior Dariahn Primeaux in left field ended the threat.
The Lady Panthers retired Elko one-two-three in the bottom of the second, but the only offense in the top of the third came on a one-out base knock by junior Skyler Curwen.
Elko got the sticks rolling once again in the bottom of the third.
Rizo led off with a walk, took second base on a wild pitch and scored from an RBI double from Lesbo to left.
Junior Breanna Whitted followed with a single to left, and Tsosie continued her hot stretch with a two-run base knock to left field – scoring Lesbo and Basaraba.
After defensive interference, Tsosie advanced to third base and notched the final run of the frame – driven in by a groundout RBI by senior Avery Jorgenson.
After three, the Lady Indians led 10-1.
An error in center field in the top of the fourth allowed North Valleys its only runner in the frame.
Primeaux walked in the bottom half in the leadoff spot and Elko cooked up another two-out rally, Lesbo starting the flurry with a single to short.
Whitted thumped a hard groundball down the third-base line, scoring Primeaux for an 11-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Panthers scored their final run of the series.
Senior Samantha Martinez drew a leadoff free pass and scored on the next at-bat, senior Cheyenne Vien nailing a double to center field and crossing Martinez.
The inning closed with three straight outs on a fly ball to sophomore Shyanne Wedlund in center and consecutive strikeouts by sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
Three errors in a row allowed the Lady Indians to walk off early.
Tsosie reached on an error at short, Jorgenson benefited from an error at the same position and the third-consecutive miscue at short on a grounder from Wedlund gave Tsosie clear sailing for the 10-run victory.
Elko ended the game with the score at 12-2.
Tsosie racked up a game-high five RBIs, batting 2-for-3 with a home run – scoring a game-best three runs of her own.
Lesbo finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Murray also drove in a pair of runs and scored another, hitting 1-for-3.
Whitted went 2-for-3 at the dish and drove in a run, and Jorgenson added Elko’s other RBI.
From her courtesy runner spot, Basaraba scored a pair of runs – Guenin, Rizo, Primeaux and Schweer each adding a running apiece.
In the win, Whitted allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Ferguson picked up the save, also giving up one run on one hit with two Ks and a free pass in a frame.
NORTH VALLEYS – 100 01 – 246
ELKO – 604 11 – (12)82
Game Two
The second game of the doubleheader finished even quicker than the first – going just four innings – the Lady Indians providing plenty of offense and an error-free defense.
Once again, the Lady Panthers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first – Vien hitting her second double of the day, Curwen wearing a pitch and Nicholson drawing a walk – but a groundout to Schweer at second base ended the inning.
Elko put up a big number in the bottom half.
Lesbo reached with a leadoff error at first base, Guenin went for a single with a bunt toward third and the bases were loaded by a base knock on a grounder in front of the plate by Schweer.
Rizo drove in Lesbo with a fly ball to left, and Guenin scored for a 2-0 lead.
Another error at first allowed a run to Schweer, and Basaraba hammered a two-run double to left – scoring Rizo and Murray.
After one, the Lady Indians led 5-0.
Ferguson struck out the leadoff batter in the top of the second, a one-two-three frame as she caught a popup and Pete snagged another at short.
Guenin walked to lead off the bottom half, Rizo hit by a pitch with one away.
The Lady Indians quickly grabbed an 8-0 lead with Pete’s first home run of the contest to left field.
Following a fly ball to right for the second out, Elko tagged its second homer of the frame – Tsosie sending a solo, no-doubt homer well over the wall in left-center.
In the top of the third, the Elko defense tallied its second straight three-up, three-down effort.
Tsosie fielded a grounder at third, Rizo caught a tipped bunt at the plate and Whitted collected a grounder at first.
In the bottom of the third, Schweer placed runners on the corner with a one-out double down the line in left.
A walk to Rizo crammed the bases full, and Pete went for a single over third base – scoring Lesbo.
Whitted was hit by a pitch – driving in Schweer – Tsosie drawing a walk and scoring Rizo.
Elko led 12-0 after three.
Following a strikeout by Tsosie against the leadoff hitter in the top of the fourth, North Valleys gained two of its three hits in the game with back-to-back singles by Nicholson and sophomore Lexey Guerrero.
A free pass to junior Lynsie Watson loaded the bases, but Jorgenson charged a bunt from third and flipped to Schweer at the plate for the force on the lead runner.
Tsosie took a groundball in front of the circle and tossed to Schweer for the third out, maintaining the shutout.
Jorgenson walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Wedlund was hit by a pitch – the next two hitters retired with a popup to left and infield fly to the pitcher – but Pete ensured there would be more softball in the cold.
Falling behind 1-2, she took the fourth pitch of the AB for a three-run ride.
Her second homer to left field walked off the Lady Indians for a 15-0 win in four frames.
Pete drove in a touchdown and an extra-point’s worth of runs, finishing 3-for-4 with two bombs.
Basaraba closed a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Tsosie also drove in two runs, hitting 1-for-2 with a homer – her second of the series.
Schweer tied for the team high with three runs scored and went 2-for-4 at the dish with a double.
Rizo went 1-for-2 with an RBI and scored three times, and Guenin finished 1-for-1 with a run scored.
Murray drove in a run and scored another, Whitted tallying Elko’s final RBI.
Lesbo crossed home twice, the offense rounded out by a run each for Jorgenson and Wedlund.
Ferguson picked up the win, giving up just one hit with a strikeout and a walk in three innings.
Tsosie notched the save and allowed two hits with a K and a free pass over an inning.
NORTH VALLEYS – 000 0 – 033
ELKO – 543 3 – (15)(10)0
Up Next
Elko (10-2) will take to the road for a two-game series against the winless Lady Wolverines (0-6), playing at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
