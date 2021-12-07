 Skip to main content
High Elevation FC boys take 1st in Utah Soccer League

High Elevation FC boys soccer

The High Elevation FC boys soccer team gathers after taking place first place in Utah's X-League Division 14U Boys Metro C League.

The High Elevation FC (HEFC) 14U boys team took first place in their first season in Utah's X-League Division 14U Boys Metro C in the Fall 2021 season. The team ended the season with a record of 6-1-1 while leading the division in goal differential, shutouts, and letting in the least amount of goals. After taking first place, the HEFC 14U Boys team will be promoted to the next division for the Spring 2022 season. In addition, the HEFC 11U Boys team placed 3rd in their division.

"It was an awesome first season playing in the Utah league. We were able to focus on player and team development while earning positive results. The team worked hard this season to accomplish their goals. We look forward to being promoted and playing in a higher division this upcoming spring season. It will test and push us to further develop our players and team." - Coach Leaf Knotts

High Elevation FC is focused and committed to player development. We understand that players need time, experience, and a proper performance environment in order to excel and have success. Anyone interested in joining a competitive travel soccer team, please email highelevationfcinfo@gmail.com.

