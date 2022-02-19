Highlanders outshoot Wolverines, 65-54

WINNEMUCCA — On Saturday, the West Wendover boys basketball team — the defending 2A state champions and No. 3 seed of the 2A North reginal tournament — could not overcome hot-shooting No. 1 Incline in the 2A North championship.

The Highlanders cashed 12 3s as a team and claimed the regional title with a 65-54 victory over the Wolverines.

The Highlanders went up early on a pull-up jumper from senior TT Valosek, matched with a deuce on the right block from West Wendover freshman Adryan Carlos on an assist by junior Eduardo Badillo.

Incline increased its lead with a triple from the top of the arc by freshman Tommy Williams, but Badillo was fouled and hit a pair of free throws.

Junior Luc Casini drove baseline and banked home a finish on the left side, and Incline grabbed a 10-4 lead on a trey by senior Jared Hock.

Freshman Osvaldo Carrillo scored for the Wolverines on a nice turnaround jumper, and Carlos booked a bunny on the left side in transition.

But, Williams’ second three of the period opened a 13-8 lead for Incline at the 5:02 mark.

From the reset, the Wolverines closed the frame on a 6-0 run.

Junior Pancho Haro slipped to the bucket and finished on a feed from Badillo, Carlos got a friendly bounce after a nice spin mover and Haro grabbed his own miss for a put-back just before the buzzer.

At the end of the first, West Wendover led by one at 14-13.

Opening the second, senior Kade Martinez stuck a three for Incline — senior Epafanio Mendoza dropping two free throws for the Wolverines.

West Wendover took a 19-16 lead on a three from the left corner by Badillo, but Williams drained his third trey and knotted the score at 19-all.

On the next possession for the Highlanders, Williams stayed hot — splashing his fourth dagger from deep.

Carrillo banked in a pull-jumper from the elbow for the Wolverines, but junior James DeMarais netted another shot from distance for Incline.

Incline did damage on the offensive glass, and the Highlanders’ length and athleticism served them well on the defensive end of the floor.

Badillo finished a strong take with a nasty And-1 finish for West Wendover, but Casini scored four in a row on the block for the Highlanders — opening a 29-23 lead.

The Highlanders went up eight with a steal by Valosek, who kicked ahead to Hock for a layup in transition.

But, West Wendover brought the deficit to six with a pretty spin move, scoop and score by Mendoza.

At the break, the Wolverines were down 31-25.

Williams picked up the third right where he left off, hammering a three from the left wing — his fifth — and Casini pushed the advantage to double digits with a layup off a steal.

Carlos scored in the lane on the right block with a nice bank on the move for the Wolverines, but Valosek connected on a long two on the other end.

Carrillo notched a bucket from a screen-and-roll with a feed by Badillo, who banked home a rank left-handed layup.

But, senior Dylan Combs ran the floor after a defensive rebound and outlet pass from Valosek for an easy deuce.

Badillo finished off the glass and scored through a foul — adding the free throw for an old-fashioned three — but Valosek worked inside and scored at close range for the Highlanders.

From the corner, Badillo passed up an open three and put the ball on the deck — leading to a wide-open dime to Carlos on the left block.

Trailing by six at 42-36, the Wolverines missed some great looks at the hoop and gave up consecutive threes by Martinez.

Going to the fourth, the Wolverines trailed by 12 at 48-36.

Valosek pulled up and stuck a jumper, but Carlos responded with a three from the right wing for the Wolverines.

Slowing the pace, Incline ate clock and passed the ball around the perimeter.

West Wendover grabbed a defensive rebound but threw the ball away, giving up a basket to Casini.

But, Carrillo earned a hoop through some harm on a post-entry pass from Badillo and hit the ensuing free throw — making the score 52-42.

DeMarais was left alone on the wing for his second triple, but Badillo stepped back and stuck a trey of his own — bringing the deficit back to 10.

Senior Trey Casini was fouled went 1-for-2 at the stripe, but Badillo was hacked on a floater and drained both attempts at the line — slimming the margin to single digits.

Combs made a tough left handed-layup across the lane and added another deuce moments later for a 13-point cushion with 2:49 on the clock.

After a timeout, Carrillo pumped his defender into the air and drove by a runner — senior Keegan Neilson making a steal and leading to Carlos earning a foul.

Carlos buried both shots and made the score 60-51 with 2:10 remaining, and the Highlanders threw the ball away.

But, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize — each team committing several turnovers in succession.

Around the minute mark, Williams drained his sixth trey from the corner — Carrillo sticking a corner bomb of his own.

The Highlanders added a layup on the break by Luc Casini, Incline holding off West Wendover by a final score of 65-54.

Williams finished with a game-high 18 points on six 3s, joined in double digits by 11 points and three 3s from Martinez and 10 points by Luc Casini — Valosek nearing double figures with eight points.

Carlos dropped a team-high 17 points for the Wolverines, followed by 14 points from Badillo — who canned two treys — and 11 points from Carrillo.

West Wendover’s offense was rounded out with seven points by Haro, six for Mendoza and a three by senior Marcus Pinedo.

For the Highlanders, the scoring was capped by six points apiece for Combs and DeMarais — who buried a pair of treys — and five points for Hock and a free throw by Trey Casini.

WEST WENDOVER — 14 — 11 — 11 — 18 — 54 Total

INCLINE — 13 — 18 — 17 — 17 — 65 Total

Up Next

The Wolverines are the North No. 2 seed for the state tournament and will play South No. 1 The Meadows at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

