RENO — Better grab a wheelbarrow.
During the Wrangler National Patriot No. 11-1/2 team roping — formerly known as the Reno Rodeo Invitational — Spring Creek’s Ed Hintz and Texas cowboy Kevin Poteete could have used said wheelbarrow Tuesday to haul home all they loot they won.
With Hintz heading and Poteete heeling, the men connected for clean runs on each of their four steers — the third time roping with each other in the event the charm for a huge payday.
Poteete and Hintz became acquainted through Ed’s son, three-time NFR heeler Cody Hintz (2005-2006, 2010), who now works for and ropes with Thomas Braman, of Refugio, Texas, where Poteete is also employed after growing up in Arkansas.
In a roping of just north of 100 teams — the entry fees at $2,000 per man — Hintz and Poteete bested all but one team.
They entered the top-20 short round in third place, drawing their best steer when all the chips were on the table for the taking.
With a three-head time of 31.11 seconds, Hintz and Poteete added a time of 9.5 on their fourth run — giving them a four-head total of 40.61 seconds — taking over the lead with two teams remaining.
“We were clean on all our runs. Our first-three steers all ran hard. The first one took us down there pretty far, the second one was a little better but the third one ran really hard,” Hintz said. “The last one was by far the best steer we had.”
Mark Smith and Jody Higgins were the second-high call and stopped the clock with a clean run of their own, assuming the top spot at 39.77 seconds on four runs with one team left.
They took home the grand prize, each man winning $100,000.
The fast-team back waved off the head loop, ensuring a second-place finish for Hintz and Poteete and a combined check worth $48,000, each man stuffing $24,000 in their pockets.
Along with the massive payout, Hintz and Poteete won Cactus saddle pads, Yeti coolers, Justin boots, Total Feeds certificates and rope certificates.
BFI Week Schedule
BFI Week will continue Wednesday with the No. 12-1/2 High Desert Showdown; an event with an entry fee of $1,250 per man, an 80-percent payback and a four-steer, progressive-after-two average.
The Cactus No. 9 — also costing $1,250 per roper with an 80-percent payback — allows each member two entries and is capped at a No. 5-1/2 and is for ropers 40 years old or older; the four-steer event progressive after two runs.
