ELKO – Elko senior Kaitlyn Rizo’s softball career with the Lady Indians came to a close during the 3A North regional tournament.
When one door closes, don’t just simply wait for another one to open – knock one down and knock balls out of the park.
After a stellar career of nailing bombs over the fence of Newton Field, Rizo will look to go yard at a different venue — electing play at the next level for Skagit Valley College, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
She decided to attend Skagit Valley back on Dec. 13, but she did not officially visit the school until the second week of February.
During her visit, Rizo was given a tour by former Spring Creek player and Class of 2017 graduate Ashley Bodin – who is a sophomore at Skagit Valley.
In 2019, Bodin batted .239 and drove in 15 runs — scoring nine of her own.
“I had about a 10-minute conversation on the phone with the coach, and I knew that is where I wanted to go. She (Lisa Bennett) reminds me a lot of coach (Karen) Hoem in every aspect,” Rizo said. “The coach really wants to see you succeed and she’s really intense. I practiced with the team when I went up there, and I was so sore I could hardly walk.”
Rizo also made a visit to Utah State University-Eastern, in Price, and practiced with the infielders after the end of Elko’s volleyball season — choosing to go a little farther on the map.
“I was a little worried about her being so far from home, because she is such a homebody,” said Kaitlyn’s mother, Sheryl Rizo. “But when we dropped her off to hang out and practice with the team, all those thoughts of her being homesick went away. She seemed really comfortable with them.”
“The town is about the size of the Elko, but it ties into bigger towns. It’s easy to navigate the campus, and I like that a lot,” Kaitlyn Rizo said. “They really took me in. I didn’t feel like the new girl at all. I felt like I had been on the team for weeks already.”
Skagit Valley is just shy of 800 miles (797) northwest of Elko — 65 miles due north of Seattle — meaning Rizo also needs to get her passport.
The Lady Cardinals compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference, but Skagit Valley also plays games in Canada.
Skagit Valley went 13-25 in 2019, posting a 12-20 mark in NWAC play.
Rizo ended her high school career on a high note — catching for the Lady Indians’ most successful seasons in recent memory — Elko finishing with a 13-5 record in 3A North play, the best year since the Lady Indians went 15-4 in the 3A-2A Ruby Mountain league during the 2013 season.
She posted a .403 batting average, tying for the team high with 24 RBIs — leading the Lady Indians with eight doubles — matching the team high with two doubles and adding two home runs.
Rizo led Elko with 27 hits and ranked fourth on the roster with 24 runs scored.
Playing varsity all four years of high school, Rizo notched a career batting average of .386 and drove in more than a century’s worth of runs with 102 RBIs — scoring 112 runs of her own.
In the maroon and white, she racked up 36 doubles, cranked 11 home runs and legged out half a dozen triples.
During the final home series of her career, Rizo finished off a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning against then-unbeaten Fernley on May 3 — blasting a no-doubt, three-run bomb to left-center field for a 7-6 walk-off victory.
The win was Elko’s first against the Lady Vaqueros in 20 tries, ending a 19-game skid against Fernley.
She was at her best in big moments and in big games.
After falling 11-8 in the series opener on April 5, in Fallon, Rizo crushed a three-run dinger in the top of the first inning in the finale — the Lady Indians busting an 11-year, 25-game drought against the defending state champion with a 13-9 victory — aiding two of the biggest wins for the Elko softball program in the season and during the past decade.
At Skagit, Rizo wants to get an early start toward her dream of becoming a veterinarian —studying to become both a small and large-animal vet.
“I want to keep my grades up and get a good education. I’m thankful I can play the game I love and, hopefully, I will be able to move on and play somewhere else after my two years are done at Skagit,” she said.
Skagit Valley is on the quarter schedule, so Rizo will report to Mount Vernon later than most college students — probably going “up a week early” to get settled in and live on campus in a fully-furnished dorm village with teammates before school starts around the third week of September.
Congratulations to Kaitlyn Rizo on what was a fantastic high school career with the Lady Indians, and to hoping her game takes flight at the next level with the Lady Cardinals of Skagit Valley College.
