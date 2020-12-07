Holman bounces back, rocks 2nd-place ride

ELKO — Say hello to the bronc riding of first-time WNFR qualified Lefty Holman, who has looked anything but a deer in the headlights.
Holman has ridden like a seasoned vet at the WNFR, minus about one jump aboard an eliminator bucker.
With a quick shot of momentum, Holman tied for the highest-marked ride in Round 1 — scratching 86 points from the hide of Brookman Rodeo’s “Flirtacious” — matching the 86 from Rusty Wright aboard Bailey Pro Rodeo’s “Rip Cord.”
Each earning $23,481 for their efforts, Holman looked to stack more coin into his pockets in Round 2.
However, Mo Betta Rodeo’s “Sue City Sue” lengthened out in the larger arena and didn’t provide as much quick in the hind end and covered too much ground — Holman spurring well but scoring 84.5 points and finishing one spot out of the money.
The “eliminator pen” bucked out in Round 3, and Holman made it beyond the seven-second mark and was in good shape for the majority of his ride on top of Frontier Rodeo’s “Miss Ellie” before the big, strong bay made a left-hand turn and spit Holman to the side and down in the dust for a no-score.
No score, no sweat.
Holman rebounded quickly in Round 4 on Sunday night.
Drawing Cervi Brothers’ “2 Cookies,” Holman and the horse looked like one — the rocking-chair, spurring motion one and the same — booking his highest-marked ride of the WNFR with 87.5 points.
In the end, Ryder Wright took the victory with and 89.5-point ride on Vold Rodeo’s “Sun Glow” bit Holman finished second and won another $20,731.
Through four horses, Holman tallied $44,212.
After entering the WNFR in 11th place in the PRCA world standings, Holman has climbed to seventh with $103,881.66 and is less than $3,000 out of fifth.
With a three-horse total of 258 points, Holman is currently seventh in the average.
Holman had another great chance in Round 5, drawing J Bar J’s “Straight Jacket.”
During the 2020 season, the horse had an average stock score of 43.63 points and average overall score of 85 points.
Dakota Eldridge
Through four rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Elko’s Dakota Eldridge dogged steers well.
In Round 3, he made a solid run of 4.4 seconds on a hard-running steer but found himself out of the money in a lightning-fast bunch if times.
However, he moved back to the pay window on Sunday night in Round 4.
Eldridge drew another steer that bolted from the chute quickly but rode his traveling partner’s horse, Benz, hard and made short work of the animal when his feet hit the ground.
Eldridge shaped the left horn, came across the animal’s face with is left hand and absolutely wrecked the steer.
The first thing to touch the arena floor of Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, was the middle of the steer’s back — all four feet sticking straight in the air.
With a time of 4.4 seconds on what was a pretty tough draw to make much of a faster run on, Eldridge pocketed another $6,769 worth of points to his cause.
Added to the $20,782 he claimed in Round 1 and the $8,885 he notched in the second round, Eldridge has already mounted $36,436 through four runs at the WNFR.
He is still fourth in the steer wrestling world standings of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with $96,610.39 in earnings for the year.
However, he is second in the average with a total time of 17-flat on four runs — currently behind the four-head time of 16.6 seconds set by Stetson Jorgensen.
Jade Corkill
Following a fourth-place split in Round 1, the 2020 WNFR experience for Fallon’s Jade Corkill has been a forgettable one.
The three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) is heeling for back-to-back world champ header Clay Smith.
After their 5.1-second run for $11,000 apiece, Smith and Corkill have failed to notch a clean run three times in a row — posting a pair of one-legged heel shots and a miss.
The downward trend began with a missed heel loop in Round 2, and each of the next-two runs have resulted in five-second penalties.
They were one spot out of the money with a seventh-place time of 9.4 on Saturday night and finished with what would have been the round-winning time if it had not been for the plus-five on Sunday, resulting in total time of 8.9 seconds.
The end of Round 5 will officially mark the midway point of the 2020 WNFR, and the steers will be re-draws of pens that ran previously in the week.
Round 4 Winners
Bareback Riding
Tim O’Connell won Round 4 with a 90.5-point ride on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s “Pop A Top,” tying the Round 4 record set by Will Lowe in 2004 and matched by Ty Breuer in 2017. With the win, O’Connell stretched his lead atop the PRCA/RAM World Standings. O’Connell has $174,953, while Kaycee Feild is in second place with $146,917.
Steer Wrestling
Jacob Talley climbed to the top of the world standings ($116,046.52) by winning Round 4 with a 3.4-second run. The Louisiana cowboy traded spots in the world standings with season-leader Matt Reeves.
Team Roping
After a slow start to the WNFR, Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan struck gold in Round 4 with a time of 4.2 seconds.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Half of the saddle bronc riding go-rounds have been won by Ryder Wright. The Utah cowboy won Round 2 with a 90-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s “Feather Fluffer” and Round 4 with an 89.5-point ride on Vold Rodeo’s “Sun Glow.” He is No. 2 in the world standings with $194,951, close behind Wyatt Casper who has $207,600 — Casper bucking off in Round 4.
Wright leads the average with a four-horse total of 349.5 points.
Tie-Down Roping
Adam Gray has qualified for the WNFR six times (2009, 2011-2012, 2014 and 2019-2020) but has had not won a go-round at the WNFR since Round 5 in 2014.
That all changed with a silky-smooth 7.8 in Round 4 on Sunday.
Barrel Racing
Like Wright, defending world champion barrel racer Hailey Kinsel has won half of the 2020 WNFR go-rounds.
After clocking 17.18 in Round 1, she and her palomino mare, Sister, did not let off the gas — actually pushing it harder Sunday — winning Round 4 in 17.09 seconds.
Bull Riding
Ty Wallace’s momentous swing began with a second-place finish in Round 3, upping the ante to a first-place victory in Round 4.
Wallace laced an 89.5-point ride on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s “Lipps” — a re-ride bull after Wallace could not get out of the chute on his first draw despite re-pulling his rope three or four times.
