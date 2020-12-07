Holman bounces back, rocks 2nd-place ride

In Round 3, he made a solid run of 4.4 seconds on a hard-running steer but found himself out of the money in a lightning-fast bunch if times.

However, he moved back to the pay window on Sunday night in Round 4.

Eldridge drew another steer that bolted from the chute quickly but rode his traveling partner’s horse, Benz, hard and made short work of the animal when his feet hit the ground.

Eldridge shaped the left horn, came across the animal’s face with is left hand and absolutely wrecked the steer.

The first thing to touch the arena floor of Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, was the middle of the steer’s back — all four feet sticking straight in the air.

With a time of 4.4 seconds on what was a pretty tough draw to make much of a faster run on, Eldridge pocketed another $6,769 worth of points to his cause.

Added to the $20,782 he claimed in Round 1 and the $8,885 he notched in the second round, Eldridge has already mounted $36,436 through four runs at the WNFR.

He is still fourth in the steer wrestling world standings of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with $96,610.39 in earnings for the year.

