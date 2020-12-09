Holman ringing up bank

They knocked down just their second check in five tries on their second clean run, but Tuesday’s performance resulted in their third one-legged output — also posting one no-time with a missed heel loop in Round 2.

Smith hooked his leap around a big-horned steer about as fast as possible, but the steer turned himself and rounded the bend — running up the rope — and Corkill could not get around the switch fast enough to heel the animal before Smith got into the fence.

Corkill threw a reach at the hind feet as the animal drifted down the pen, but the wide-legged runner made a clean heel loop difficult — the rope coming back with one leg for a five-second penalty — and then, with Smith up against the fence, the two could not get faced with the ropes tight.

The clock rolled to 7.3 seconds for a total time of 12.3 seconds.

Smith and Corkill fell to eighth in the average — the final check as it stands — roping five steers in a total of 33.9 seconds.

As far as the world standings, Corkill was fourth in the heeling rankings with $116,934.32 in earnings — Smith dropping to fifth on the heading side with the same amount of money won.