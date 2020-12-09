Holman ringing up bank

ELKO — Other than Ryder Wright, no saddle bronc rider has done much better at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo than Lefty Holman.
The Visalia, California, cowboy is the great-nephew of 1978 saddle bronc world champion Joe Marvel and the nephew-by-marriage of Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — Holman the nephew of Eldridge’s wife, Quincy.
In his first appearance at the WNFR, Holman has been a on a tear — ripping up buckers, the leaderboards but not his checks.
The streak continued Tuesday in Round 6, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
Drawing the horse “Maria Bartiromo” of Burch Rodeo, Holman made another picture-perfect ride — owning the lead for the vast majority of the performance.
Holman earned extremely-high marks for his spur ride, accounting for bulk of his 86 points on top the paint bronc.
The only rider who posted a higher score in the go-round was none other than Wright, who topped the field with a 90.5-point total.
With a second-place finish, Holman tacked on another $20,731 to his total — giving him $75,943 in earnings at the WNFR alone through six rounds.
He placed in four of six rounds and rode five of his first-six broncs.
In the world standings, he jumped from fifth to fourth place with $135,612.43 for the season.
After Round 6, Holman was sixth in the average with a five-horse score of 432.5 points — just two points behind Wyatt Casper’s five-horse tally of 434.5 points — down a horse behind the leaders due to his lone buck-off in Round 3 during the eliminator pen on Frontier Rodeo’s “Miss Ellie.”
Entering Round 7, Holman found another big opportunity for another big score.
He drew Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s “James Bond,” the horse with a 007 brand.
At the 2019 WNFR, Chase Brooks placed second on the horse in Round 8 with a score of 89 points.
Dakota Eldridge
The payout wasn’t huge, but the Round 6 run by Dakota Eldridge was fast — coming in another lightning-quick perf — but more importantly, it kept the ball rolling in the right direction.
Round 6 provided the best pen of steers at the WNFR — the same set that was used in Round 3 when a pair of 3.9s were too long to earn checks — and the action was blink-and-you-missed-it once again Tuesday night.
In fact, there were three 3.9-second runs that did not get paid.
Thankfully, Eldridge was a one-tenth of a second faster.
Eldridge — riding Clayton Hass’ horse, Benz — may have been a tick off the barrier, but he took a smart start and did not chance taking a plus-10 penalty at the score line.
Taking his steer a little farther down the pen, Eldridge was strong on the ground and cranked the animal’s nose back toward the chutes for a solid fall — even though the steer’s action did not carry down the arena very well.
With a time of 3.8 seconds, Eldridge took the early lead in the round — the fourth man out in the performance — but he was passed five times over the course of the next 11 runs.
In the end, Eldridge hung on for the sixth-and-final check in the round — earning $4,231.
More importantly, he maintained his fourth-place position in the average with a six-steer total of 28.4 seconds.
Eldridge was seventh in the world standings with $100,841.16 for the season.
Fourth place in the average would pay $31,730.77.
Jade Corkill
After setting the team roping on fire and tying the Round 5 record with a time of 3.6 seconds on Monday night, Clay Smith and Fallon’s Jade Corkill took a step back in Round 6.
They knocked down just their second check in five tries on their second clean run, but Tuesday’s performance resulted in their third one-legged output — also posting one no-time with a missed heel loop in Round 2.
Smith hooked his leap around a big-horned steer about as fast as possible, but the steer turned himself and rounded the bend — running up the rope — and Corkill could not get around the switch fast enough to heel the animal before Smith got into the fence.
Corkill threw a reach at the hind feet as the animal drifted down the pen, but the wide-legged runner made a clean heel loop difficult — the rope coming back with one leg for a five-second penalty — and then, with Smith up against the fence, the two could not get faced with the ropes tight.
The clock rolled to 7.3 seconds for a total time of 12.3 seconds.
Smith and Corkill fell to eighth in the average — the final check as it stands — roping five steers in a total of 33.9 seconds.
As far as the world standings, Corkill was fourth in the heeling rankings with $116,934.32 in earnings — Smith dropping to fifth on the heading side with the same amount of money won.
Going forward, a high-placing average check looked out of the question — without a number of key teams making mistakes — so Smith and Corkill would likely have to live or die by go-round throws and hope for fast runs on the last four.
Round 6 Winners
Bareback Riding
First-time qualifier Cole Reiner booked the only WNFR go-round win of his young career Tuesday night.
Aboard Flying U Rodeo’s “Lil Red Hawk” — a horse famous for picking up steam throughout the duration of the ride — the whistle could not have come at a better time for Reiner.
After starting an incredible ride, Reiner began to get lifted off his rigging and on the end of his arm — rolled into his riding hand — but the WNFR rookie kept his feet moving and made it just long enough to not only qualify, but also take the No. 1 spot.
With a score of 87 points, he raked in $26,231.
Steer Wrestling
For the second night in a row and the fourth time in six days, the steer wrestling was a tie atop the leaderboard.
A horse changed proved vital for Jacob Edler, who mounted up on Stetson Jorgensen’s horse, Mabel, the 2019 Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year.
Edler drilled the start at the barrier, made a quick catch and an even-faster throw — air-mailing the steer with a resounding thud.
The clock read 3.3 seconds, but nobody told Jorgensen that the round was not a formality.
Mabel came back up the arena and did her job once again, packing Jorgensen to a similar trip — he also smacking his steer down in 3.3 seconds.
Jorgensen was first in the average with a 26.6-second time on six steers, and Edler was right behind him in second with a 26.8-second time on six head.
Team Roping
After a slow start to the WNFR by their standards, Cody Snow and Junior Nogueira heated up.
Coming off a third-place run of 4.0 seconds in Round 5, Snow and Nogueira rode the momentum into Tuesday’s performance.
Snow was snappy with his head shot and gave Nogueira a perfect handle — the steer carrying forward but controlled action through the corner — and the heel shot was money, the ropes tight, the horses faced, the check big.
One of the first teams out, Snow and Nogueira bested the rest of the field with a time of 3.9 seconds.
Saddle Bronc Riding
How about Ryder Wright?
After Round 6, the Milford, Utah, bronc rider captured his third go-round — winning on half of his horses — spurring and batting at a .500 clip for home runs in the home of the Texas Rangers.
On Tuesday, Wright conquered Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s “Billie,” a horse that provides a lot of drop — the swells of the saddle falling straight down and almost behind the thighs of the riders — for 90.5 points.
Despite the judges forgiving a missed spur lick as the flank strap wrapped around Wright’s legs, he was awarded nearly-perfect scores for his ride — earning all 23s and 24s — en route to the victory.
He cut Wyatt Casper’s lead in the world standings to $12,648.13.
Wright has the inside track to the world title if he can make the eight-second mark four-more times, leading the average through six horses with a total score 525 points.
Casper was fifth in the average with a five-horse tally of 434.5 points — the best total of any cowboy on five horses in the aggregate standings — only four riders covering all-six broncs.
Tie-Down Roping
Defending world champion tie-down roper Haven Meged found tough sledding in a bid to defend his title, not placing in any of the first-three rounds.
Perseverance and talent have paid off since.
In Round 6, Meged — riding his horse, Beyonce — placed on his third calf in a row, winning Tuesday’s performance with a blistering, yet silky-smooth run of 6.8 seconds.
The time set a new Round 6 record at the WNFR, despite the setup being longer at the barrier than when the rodeo is held at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
The run climbed the defending champ from eighth to fifth in the world standings and fifth in the average with a six-calf time of 62.6 seconds.
Barrel Racing
Emily Miller-Beisel — the newlywed — broke out of her slump with a ferocious run in Round 6 of the barrel racing.
After five rounds, she had not won a check — turning the goose egg into the biggest check of the night.
She turned in the second-fastest of the entire rodeo Tuesday, jockeying her 10-year-old gelding, Chongo, around the clover-leaf, standard-sized pattern in a blazing 17.01 seconds.
Bull Riding
Not once, not twice, but the third time was the charm for bull rider Dustin Boquet — who had been snake-bit at the WNFR and hadn’t made a qualified ride through Round 5.
On Tuesday, he rode Beutler & Son Rodeo’s “Muley Madness” but the bull crashed into the chute and tangled himself up and went down in the hind end throughout the trip.
Boquet scored 60 points but was granted the option of a re-ride, which he took.
His second bull stumbled, went down in the front end and threw Boquet out of position — causing a buck-off.
The judges determined the bull fouled Boquet and granted him his second re-ride.
Boquet took the option and never looked back, climbing on his third bull in a matter of 15 minutes.
With Roscoe Jarboe anxiously awaiting his victory lap on an 88-point ride, Boquet spoiled the party as the last-man out.
Aboard Pickett Rodeo’s “Lonesome You,” the bull spinning to the right and into his hand, Boquet used his adrenaline and effort to make a great ride.
Working his free hand over to the inside and opening up with his outside foot, Boquet provided the perfect ending to an arduous evening.
His first qualified ride of the WNFR paid big-time money with a round-winning mark of 89.5 points.
