SOUTH TAHOE, California – The Spring Creek boys basketball team placed itself in the hunt for a postseason position during its road trip, splitting its contests versus Dayton and South Tahoe.
The Spartans claimed a crucial win in thrilling fashion Friday – junior Devin Holmes scoring a game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds remaining – defeating the Dust Devils 45-32, but Spring Creek got off to a terrible start Saturday in South Tahoe, the Vikings blitzing to a 35-17 halftime lead and rolling to a 65-39 win.
Versus Dayton
The Dust Devils took a 2-0 lead with a bucket by senior Jordan Torres, senior Joshua Pasasouk opening a 6-0 lead with four straight points.
Spring Creek’s deficit was cut in half with a triple by junior Zach Woster, but Dayton grabbed an 8-3 advantage with a score in the lane by senior Hugo Ramirez.
Once more, Woster cut into the margin with his second three of the period – Holmes starting the possession with a steal – the Spartans trailing 8-6.
With 2:30 remaining in the first quarter, a free throw by junior Reed Westwood pulled Spring Creek to within one.
Pasasouk tallied his third field goal of the frame and drained the free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play, making the score 11-7.
Senior Joey Martinez found an easy bucket in the lane, pushing Dayton’s lead to six at 13-7.
Spring Creek junior Kyle Owsley used the entirety of the rim and got a friendly bounce down the middle to stop a 5-0 run, but Martinez threw up a prayer that was answered on the other end for his second field goal in as many possessions.
Returning the favor, Owsley’s second bucket in as many tries in the post pulled Spring Creek back to within four.
After the first quarter, Dayton led 15-11.
Dayton junior Keerat Bhullar gave the Dust Devils a seven-point lead with a three to start the second period, Pasasouk making a free throw and pushing the advantage to eight.
Pasasouk was fouled on Dayton’s next possession, making another 1-for-2 trip to the stripe.
The rebound from the miss was gathered by junior Reed Westwood, who went the length of the floor for a layup and stopped Dayton’s 5-0 run.
Dayton ran a backdoor cut for a bunny and a 22-13 lead.
Pasasouk reached double figures with another And-1, but the free throw was missed – Dayton taking an 11-point lead of 24-13.
Westwood collected the miss and once again used his dribble on a coast-to-coast drive, finishing a hoop with the harm, also adding the free throw.
The Spartans made hay in the final two minutes of the half, Dayton hurting itself with fouls.
Westwood scored his seventh and eighth points of the game with a pair of free throws – notching Spring Creek’s first-seven points in the second period.
Owsley went 1-for-2 at the stripe, trimming the deficit to five at 24-19.
Westwood grabbed his own miss and finished for Spring Creek, giving him double digits in the first half and making the score a three-point ballgame.
Woster came down the floor and buried a pull-up jumper, knifing the deficit to one.
After falling behind by 11, the Spartans closed the second quarter on a 10-0 run.
At the break, Dayton led 24-23.
With a little inside-outside action, Spring Creek took its first lead with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Woster passed the ball in the post to freshman Garrison Bylund, who kicked the rock back out to the right wing for Woster’s third three, the Spartans snagging a 26-24 lead – giving Woster 11 points in the contest.
Junior Weston Pritchard extended the advantage to 28-24 with his first field goal on an inbound pass.
After the first-five minutes of the third netted just four points – all by Spring Creek – the action picked up in the final-three minutes of the frame.
Pasasouk continued to provide the offense for the Dust Devils, completing his third And-1 and knocking down the free throw.
With the lead sliced to one, Woster hammered his fourth three and sent the Spartans to a 31-27 lead.
How about five?
Might want to get a hand in the face of a shooter.
Woster’s fifth strike from distance – the third of the period – gave him 17 points and increased Spring Creek’s lead to seven at 34-27 with 1:49 on the clock.
Torres tallied his second field goal for the Dust Devils, but old habits are hard to break – Dayton losing the red-hot Woster.
His fourth triple of the quarter and sixth of the contest gave him 20 points in the game, 12 in the quarter, opening an eight-point lead of 37-29.
Torres hit a step-back jumper and trimmed the deficit to six with his second bucket in as many trips.
To close the frame, Pasasouk was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the stripe.
Woster outscored Dayton 12-8 in the third quarter, the Spartans entering the fourth quarter with a 37-32 advantage.
Owsley scored after the teams swapped turnovers on numerous occasions, Spring Creek going up 39-32.
Pasasouk continued to dominant in the paint, finishing through contact once more for his 19th point.
Dayton went down the lane and scored, slicing the deficit to three at 39-36.
Pritchard hit a free throw for the Spartans, but Pasasouk received a great feed from Torres and made it a one-score game with a deuce – the Spartans’ lead cut to a bucket at 40-38.
Westwood scored first points of the second half as he rolled a shot around the rim and down, pushing the advantage to four, but Bhullar splashed his second three of the game on the other side – the Dust Devils pulling to within one at 42-41.
With 2:41 on the clock, Dayton wasted a 1-and-1 opportunity at the line.
For the second straight possession, Spring Creek missed layups at point-blank range but Dayton lost the chance to take the lead as a shot rattled out.
The Dust Devils fouled intentionally on consecutive inbound passes for their fifth and sixth fouls with 1:18 on the clock, placing the Spartans in the single bonus immediately after.
Owsley connected on the front end of the 1-and-1, but Torres made an acrobatic, twisting leaner to tie the game at 43-all with 54 ticks remaining.
Dayton inbounded under Spring Creek’s hoop and fired a full-court baseball pass that sailed out of bounds, the Spartans regaining possession under their own basket.
Spring Creek did an effective job of passing the ball around and killing time, leaving just 10 seconds on the clock.
Holmes picked the perfect time to book his only score of the game, taking an inbound pass and driving the middle for the game-winning deuce with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Dayton’s half-court heave hit off the rim, the Spartans winning by a final score of 45-43 in thrilling fashion.
Spring Creek was led by 20 points from Woster – 18 coming beyond on the arc on six 3s – joined in double figures by 12 points by Westwood, who scored 10 in the first half.
Owsley finished with eight points for the Spartans, Pritchard added three and Holmes finished with two – the final deuce of the game serving as the difference.
In defeat, Pasasouk dropped a game-high 21 points for the Dust Devils, finishing with a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Torres scored six of his eight in the second half, Bhullar closed with six points – all coming on two 3s – senior Joey Martinez added six points and senior Hugo Martinez finished with two for Dayton.
Free throws doomed the Dust Devils in a two-point loss, making just 5-for-13 at the stripe.
Versus South Tahoe
Coming off an emotional high Friday night, the Spartans were unable to carry the momentum into Saturday’s contest against South Tahoe.
Spring Creek only scored four points in the first quarter and gave up 19 to the Vikings.
The deficit grew to 18 at the break, South Tahoe scoring 16 in the second quarter – the Spartans coming to life late and dropping 13.
At halftime, the Vikings led 35-17.
The third quarter played out evenly – each team scoring 14 points – but the Vikings closed the game with a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter.
A nightmare start to the contest resulted in a 65-39 loss for Spring Creek.
The Vikings were balanced – six players scoring eight points of more – led by 12 each from junior Logan Chapman and freshman Andrew Lehmann, who knocked down two 3s apiece.
Senior Cameron Johnson notched seven of his nine points on free throws.
Junior Frank Aquilina hit two 3s and finished with eight points, junior Carl Valiente and senior Kevin Lehmann also adding eight apiece for the Vikings.
The roster was rounded out by four-points each for juniors Cameron Lehmann and Ethan Ward.
Spring Creek finished without a scorer in double figures, led by nine points from Westwood and eight by Owsley.
Bylund tallied six points, sophomore Grant Brorby closed with five, Pritchard added four and the scoring for the Spartans was capped by two each for Woster and sophomore Raphael Rios.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-6 in league) will play an important contest against the Vaqueros (4-5 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Fernley is currently tied with North Valleys (4-5 in 3A North) for the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament, the Vaqueros already possessing the head-to-head advantage over the Spartans with a with a 52-43 victory on Dec. 15, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek will look to gain another win at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the Railroaders (0-9 in league), in Sparks.
