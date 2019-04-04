SPRING CREEK – The time has finally come for the Spring Creek baseball team to play a home game.
Hopefully.
Due to a late winter and early spring filled with cold temperatures, snow, rain and a road-heavy schedule, the Spartans have not played a game in Spring Creek through four series.
Spring Creek opened the season on the road, played their second series at Upper Kump Field, in Elko, and has been away each of the last-two weeks.
Weather permitting, Spring Creek (11-1 in league) will host one of the three teams atop the league standings.
The Spartans are scheduled for a 2 p.m. Friday pitch versus defending state champion Truckee (11-1 in league) – Spring Creek tied with the Wolverines and the Indians (also 11-1) for the No. 1 spot in the Division 3A North.
The Wolverines swept each of their first-three series of the season versus Fernley, Dayton and Sparks.
Truckee lost its series opener against Fallon (10-2 in league) by a final score of 10-6, but the Wolverines bounced back and took each game of the doubleheader with a narrow 2-1 win and a 5-0 shutout victory.
Graduating just four seniors from last year’s state-champion team, the Wolverines return a loaded bunch.
Truckee currently has five players who bat .447 or better, led by a .486 average from junior Tyler Estabrook.
He has three doubles and applies major pressure to opposing teams on the bases – already stealing 11 bags – leading the team with 19 runs scored.
Senior Shane Poe is hitting .483 with two doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs.
Like Estabrook, senior Sawyer Thompson has three doubles and is batting .478 – senior Jake Streit currently hitting .462.
The vast number of Truckee’s runs have been provided by senior catcher Derek LaFerriere.
LaFerriere leads the Wolverines with 17 RBIs – one of six players with 10-or-more runs driven in – topping the roster with five doubles and adding two home runs, tying for the team high with seven extra-base knocks.
Senior Spencer Edmondson has an extra-base wallop of each variety – four doubles, two triples and a deep shot – driving in 13 runs and batting .394.
A large percentage of Truckee’s deep-pop power has been supplied by sophomore Timmy Reeve’s three home runs – adding three doubles – hitting .387 with 12 RBIs.
Senior Marcus Bellon has driven in 15 runs, smacking three doubles and two triples while batting .361.
Senior Cole Gardner’s average currently reads the same frontward and backward (.393), poking two doubles and driving in 10 runs.
While the Wolverines’ lineup is dangerous – batting .410 as a unit – Truckee’s pitching has also been very good.
As a staff, the Wolverines have an earned-run average of 2.15 and limit opposing batters to a .199 average.
Streit – typically the game-one starter – has two wins in four starts with a 5.42 ERA.
Reeve has won each of his starts – generally throwing the second game – posting a .95 ERA, and Edmondson has seen the bulk of his starts (two with two wins) in game three, notching a .64 ERA with 15 strikeouts against seven walks.
In 11 innings, junior Deacon Mehler also has a .64 ERA and leads Truckee with 16 Ks – giving up seven free passes.
The Spartans opened the season with a 10-0 record – sweeping each of their first-three opponents (Dayton, Lowry and Fernley) – also winning the first game of the series against South Tahoe by a score of 5-3.
South Tahoe took the second contest by a low-scoring final of 3-1, but the Spartans regained the upper hand and took the series with a 4-3 victory in the finale.
Senior Jay King has led Spring Creek in a variety of areas, both offensively and on the mound.
His .444 batting average, 22 RBIs and three home runs top the roster – tying for the team high with 17 runs scored – adding four doubles.
On the bases, he has stolen a team-high three bags.
On the bump, he has hurled a team-best 40 strikeouts – giving up 13 walks – posting a 2.62 ERA.
Thanks to stellar outings against the Vikings, senior Hunter Buzzetti has upped his batting average to .415 – tying for the team lead with seven doubles – adding a triple.
Senior Max Shanks has also thumped seven two-baggers, hitting .413 with 12 RBIs and nailing one of Spring Creek’s four homers.
With 17 runs scored, Gilligan is tied with King for the team high.
Gilligan is currently batting .391 and has driven in 10 runs.
His 2.49 ERA and four wins on the hill lead Spring Creek in each category, doubling up his Ks-to-walks ratio with 20 punchouts and 10 free passes.
Shanks has also been impressive for the Spartans with the ball in his hand, notching a 2.78 ERA with three wins and 16 Ks against six walks.
Game Time
The Spartans are slated to open their first home series of the season at 2 p.m. Friday, closing the three-game series against Truckee at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.