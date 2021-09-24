How about those Indians? Elko runs off 26-0 streak, whips Lowry 33-14

Bills picked up eight yards on 3rd-and-23, but major pressure by senior Trapper Steilman caused an intentional grounding — making it 4th-and-forever.

Things went from bad to worse for the Bucks as the punt was shanked.

Using the field position to their advantage, Finlayson moved the sticks with a three-yard run on 3rd-and-2.

He then ran to the Lowry 29, and Nielsen rushed to inside the Lowry red zone — the Bucks committing another costly penalty.

Nielsen ran for nine yards on 3rd-and-9, getting a generous spot at the Bucks’ 6.

The next two gives went to Finlayson, driving home from three yards out.

The plunge opened a 27-14 lead with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Elko’s PAT blocked.

Lowry moved the ball to the 47 through the legs of Sapien and Jeronimo, but a huge stick by sophomore Christian Felix set up 4th-and-8.

The Bucks attempted a pass, but junior Mason Chacon and senior Blaze Jones were in great position and broke up the play with a big hit on the intended receiver for a takeaway on downs.

Finlayson broke free for a first down, but the drive appeared to stall — key word, appeared.