How about those Indians? Elko runs off 26-0 streak, whips Lowry 33-14

WINNEMUCCA — In the Division 3A North-East opener for both squads, the Elko football team absolutely took the fight to Lowry — breaking a 14-14 tie at the break — closing the contest on a 26-0 streak for a 33-14 victory for the 400th victory in the Indians’ history.
Lowy made its first possession count, marching about 75 yards.
Senior Giovani Sapien carried for 20 yards to the Bucks’ 46.
On 3rd-and-6, sophomore quarterback Joseph Vankuiken got free around the edge after breaking a series of tackles for a first down.
Junior Braden Hammargren caught a pass and ran all the way to the Elko 26, capping the opening drive with another 20-plus-yard reception and kicking the extra point.
With 8:47 on the clock, the Buckaroos led 7-0.
The Indians moved the football well in its first offensive action, starting from their own 38 following a pooch kick.
Senior Andoni Fesenmaier hauled in a pass from junior quarterback Justus Nielsen at the Lowry 46, gaining about 14 yards on the play.
Nielsen ran four yards, and sophomore Eli Finlayson carried for five more — Elko getting the Bucks to jump offside on 4th-and-1.
On two carries, Finlayson picked up about 12 yards — diving to the Bucks’ 19.
Senior Kason Lesbo made a six-yard grab, but big pressure on third down forced a 4th-and-3.
The Indians kept the offense on the field, but an incomplete pass resulted in a turnover on downs.
From their own 10, the Bucks gained a first down on a crossing route to the 21.
However, the Indians stiffened — Fesenmaier making a great tackle in space and sophomore Quentin Williams breaking up a pass on 3rd-and-7.
Lowry punted the football, Elko junior Ayden Whiting returning the punt to near midfield.
On the first snap, Finlayson broke loose — really loose — dashing 51 yards to the Promised Land.
Sophomore Cael Sellers tacked on the PAT, tying the score 7-7 with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bucks started their next drive at their own 20, embarking on an absolute marathon of a drive.
Sophomore running back Jesse Jeronimo ran strong, breaking numerous tackles for about 20 yards.
Lowry ran a pick play, Hammargren coming free for a catch in the middle into Elko territory.
Senior Joseph Garcia ran for six yards, and junior Jordan Bills caught a ball at the Indians’ 31 for another first down.
Facing a 4th-and-7 from the Elko 29, Lowry went for the conversion — Hammargren making a key catch at the Indians’ 15 on a rollout pass from Vankuiken.
Jeronimo ran for about three yards, setting up 3rd-and-2, but Lowry was called for a delay of game.
Fesenmaier forced an incomplete pass, jumping into the face of the quarterback’s vision.
On fourth down, Hammargren buried a 27-yard field goal but Elko jumped offside.
Facing a 4th-and-2, Lowry turned down the three points and put the offense back on the field — Jeronimo capping a drive of nearly 20 plays with a five-yard touchdown.
The extra point was good, giving the Bucks a 14-7 lead with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.
Elko made a huge answer in a bad spot.
On 3rd-and 12 from the 13, Nielsen threw an absolute strike to sophomore Preston Chamberlin for 41 yards to the Lowry 46.
Finlayson ran for 13 yards and a first down, and the chains were moved again through the legs of Nielsen — who gained a wallop of a block by Williams.
The 85-yard drive was capped with a five-yard touchdown pass from Nielsen to Whiting.
Sellers’ kick was true, tying the ballgame at 14-all with just 27 seconds remaining in the half.
Lowry threatened Elko’s end zone, however, Hammargren picking up a first down after the Bucks took over at the 37.
With six seconds remaining in the half, the Indians were called for a really bad pass interference penalty on a deep shot that was uncatchable.
Bills carried for big gain to inside Elko’s 20, but the Bucks were handed a holding penalty — ending the half.
Williams began the third quarter with a nice return to the 37, and Nielsen used some shifty moves for a 16-yard run to the Lowry 46.
On 4th-and-1, he was sneaky good — carrying all the way to the Bucks’ 26.
However, the Indians were intercepted by sophomore Marcus Montes at the 20.
Giveth and taketh.
On the Bucks’ first play of the drive, Bills was stripped — the Indians jumping on the rock inside the red zone.
Chamberlin scored on a screen pass — gaining great blocking from Lesbo and friends — Sellers adding the extra point for a 21-14 lead.
Jeronimo moved the ball to near midfield with a tough run, and Sapien made a first-down grab.
But, the Bucks shot themselves in the foot with a hold away from the play — negating a huge run to inside the Elko 20.
Bills picked up eight yards on 3rd-and-23, but major pressure by senior Trapper Steilman caused an intentional grounding — making it 4th-and-forever.
Things went from bad to worse for the Bucks as the punt was shanked.
Using the field position to their advantage, Finlayson moved the sticks with a three-yard run on 3rd-and-2.
He then ran to the Lowry 29, and Nielsen rushed to inside the Lowry red zone — the Bucks committing another costly penalty.
Nielsen ran for nine yards on 3rd-and-9, getting a generous spot at the Bucks’ 6.
The next two gives went to Finlayson, driving home from three yards out.
The plunge opened a 27-14 lead with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Elko’s PAT blocked.
Lowry moved the ball to the 47 through the legs of Sapien and Jeronimo, but a huge stick by sophomore Christian Felix set up 4th-and-8.
The Bucks attempted a pass, but junior Mason Chacon and senior Blaze Jones were in great position and broke up the play with a big hit on the intended receiver for a takeaway on downs.
Finlayson broke free for a first down, but the drive appeared to stall — key word, appeared.
On 4th-and-9 from the Lowry 34, Nielsen threw a pass to the flat — Whiting making the reception and turning on the jets for a 34-yard catch-and-run to paydirt.
The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Indians were in full control at 33-14 with 6:08 on the clock.
The Bucks gained multiple first downs in short order; Sapien, Montes and Bills all moving the chains to the Elko 35.
However, Chacon took advantage of an underthrown ball — making an interception — caused by a hit from Felix as the pass was thrown.
The Indians were forced to punt, but Sellers unleashed a rocket that pushed the Bucks back to their own 33.
Felix then punched the ball out of the hands of a ball carrier — a huge scrum ensuing — the Indians recovering the rock.
Elko went into victory formation, running out the clock — closing the contest on a 26-0 run — winning their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 33-14 over the previously-unbeaten Buckaroos.
Up Next
The Indians (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) will return home and face Fernley at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Warrior Field.
Fernley’s home game that was scheduled for Friday night against Spring Creek was cancelled because of COVID positives from the Spartans’ program.