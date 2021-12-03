Huskies drop Spring Creek, 66-39

ELKO — In stretches, the Spring Creek basketball team looked better in its second game of the season than its 85-43 loss to Twin Falls but the Spartans still struggled to find consistency and to take care of the basketball Friday night.

Facing Reno, the Huskies were the better team for most of the contest — rolling to a 66-39 victory.

The Spartans got on the board first, senior Kayden Boyle scoring on a reverse layup after an assist by junior Maddox Moye.

Reno tied the game with an easy bucket in the middle on a jump hook by junior Griffin MacDonald.

Spring Creek senior Jacob Marizza drove the lane and was fouled — making one free throw — and Reno senior Grayson Grinsell drained a three for a 5-3 lead.

With a press break, the Spartans knotted the score on a deuce from Boyle on a sweet find from Marizza.

But, the Huskies tore off a 7-0 run with a jumper by sophomore Jackson Higgins, a steal for a layup from Grinsell and a trey from the left wing by MacDonald — forcing a Spring Creek timeout with the score at 12-5.

The margin grew to nine with a steal and a filthy left-handed finish by sophomore Harvey Smerdon.

After the early going, Spring Creek struggled mightily against Reno’s half-court trap — turning the ball over on several occasions.

With a nice pass inside, the Huskies took a 16-5 advantage with a layup on the left block by junior Naethan Romine.

Junior Casey McMahon made a nice pump fake and step across the key for a bank hook, opening an 18-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second, the Huskies made another steal — Grinsell pushing the pace, MacDonald swinging the ball to the opposite corner for a three by sophomore Aiden Casey.

Casey kept the hot hand on Reno’s next trip from the floor and hit another triple from the other wing, and he made a steal and fouled on his way to the hoop — sticking both free throws for a 26-5 lead.

Boyle grabbed an offensive board and was fouled, hitting a pair of free throws and ending a scoreless drought that spanned nearly a full quarter of game time.

Sophomore Kipper Warmbrodt fought through contact for an And-1, but senior Connor Wilkie scored for Spring Creek on a nice tip in transition.

The Spartans lost Casey on the left wing for his third three of the frame, but the Spring Creek responded with its best stretch of the game — making a 10-0 run.

Moye went 1-for-2 at the line and set up junior Klayten Piippo for a bucket in the middle from an inbound set, senior Christian Schmidt nailed a three from the left wing and Piippo sank a trey from nearly the same spot — making the score 30-18.

But, Casey was left alone on the wing and blasted his fourth three — dropping 14 points in the quarter.

Boyle hit one of two free throws for the Spartans, Reno answering with four straight from the stripe by Higgins.

Near the end of the second, turnovers hurt Spring Creek — Grinsell making a steal and racing in for a layup and getting credit for a deuce on the Spartans’ inbound pass, the ball knocking up and falling down inside the tin.

At the half, Reno led the Spartans by more than double at 41-19.

Boyle started the scoring in the third quarter with a nice spin move on a pass from Marizza, but Smerdon stuck a trey from the left wing for the Huskies.

Piippo finished a reverse from a backdoor cut on a dish by Moye, and Schmidt hit a free throw.

Higgins dropped a shot in the key for Reno, which capped a 7-0 run on an And-1 plus the freebie and a curl around a screen for a layup by Grinsell.

Boyle hit a free throw for Spring Creek, Piippo grabbing the miss on the second try and dropping the put-back.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the bucket in the middle stages of the frame, turning it over and missing shots.

The action picked up near the end of the period, Boyle scoring down the middle on a pretty look from Moye — Casey getting a friendly bounce on the other end.

Entering the fourth, the Spartans trailed 53-29.

The Huskies opened the final quarter with a 7-0 streak; McMahon following up a missed three with a deuce on the right block, sophomore Caleb Oster scoring on a deuce down the middle and MacDonald stringing up a three.

Moye brought the margin back to less than double with a pair of free throws, but solid passing around the horn set up an easy score for McMahon for a 62-31 lead.

Boyle buried a shot from the elbow for the Spartans, but Romine regained possession of a loose ball for a bucket on the right block.

In traffic, Boyle worked free for a nifty finish in the lane and Piippo took a steal the distance for a finish on the left side.

Oster grabbed an offensive board on the weak side for a put-back for Reno, Spring Creek netting the final shot of the game as Marizza snagged a defensive rebound and kicked ahead to Boyle on the break.

Reno (2-2) evened its record on the year and in the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic with a 66-39 victory over Spring Creek, which fell to 0-2 on the season.

Boyle led all scorers with 18 points, while Casey topped Reno’s offensive attack with 16 points — hitting 16 four 3s — joined in double digits with 12 points by Grinsell and 10 points from MacDonald.

Piippo scored in double figures for the Spartans with 11 points, Schmidt finished with four points, Moye put down all three of his points at the stripe, Wilkie closed with two points and the offense was capped with a free throw by Marizza.

For the Huskies, Higgins neared double digits with eight points, McMahon finished with six, Smerdon closed with five, Romine and Oster each tacked on eight and Warmbrodt rounded out the scoring with a deuce.

RENO — 18 — 23 — 12 — 13 — 66 Total

SPRING CREEK — 5 — 14 — 10 — 10 — 39 Total

Up Next

The Spartans will close out the tournament against Hunter at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

