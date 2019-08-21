JACKPOT — Much has changed for Doug Hutchison.
The former football coach of the Carlin Railroaders (2016-2018) not only switched schools — now teaching in Jackpot — he also swapped sports.
“About two weeks ago, they didn’t have a volleyball coach,” Hutchison said. “I had some experience coaching junior varsity and junior high volleyball when I was in Battle Mountain in 2013, so I told them I’d coach.”
In 2019, the Lady Jaguars snuck into the postseason as the No. 4 seed from the Division 1A Northern-East — finishing the year with a 2-6 record in conference play — Jackpot’s lone league victories coming against winless Carlin.
Currently, Hutchison has 10 players on Jackpot’s team — the majority of which are young.
“I have three seniors, no juniors and one sophomore,” Hutchison said.
Despite only brining back three seniors, Hutchison calls them “his backbone.”
“I know they (seniors) haven’t won many games, but they can play. I’m looking forward to everyone coming together and winning,” he said.
He plans to play senior Bryanna Rios at outside hitter, sticking Arianna Castaneda at setter.
Jackpot’s third senior, D’Jenae Escobar, did not play during her junior year — Hutchison noting she played as a sophomore.
He figures to use Escobar as a defensive specialist in the back row.
His lone sophomore, Michelle Aguilar, will enter her second year with the program.
Newcomers
“I have a great group of freshmen. They only lost one game last year in junior high,” Hutchison said.
Of his large class of youngsters, Hutchison is excited to watch Luz Martinez — who he expects to play outside hitter.
“She’s athletic and I think she will do really well,” he said. “It should be fun to see what she can do over the next-four years.”
A lot of the Lady Jaguars’ height will come from freshman Kiyarra Saltas.
“She’s going to give us that height we need in the middle,” Hutchison said.
With outside hitters slated to be Rios and Martinez, Hutchison thinks freshman Sinceer Torrero will become an opposite-side-hitter.
Defensively, Hutchison doesn’t know whether he will use a libero.
If he does, the libero position will be played by freshman Adriana Mata.
Hutchison also plans to give ample court time to freshmen Francely Carreno and Marisol Pelaez.
Losses
Jackpot graduated a pair of athletes who earned league recognition last season, sending off 2nd-Team All-League performer Jayda Eboli and honorable mention Briana Leon — for whom stats were not reported.
Strengths
“From watching the first week, the girls are athletic,” Hutchison said. “They want to learn and they want to get better. They’re working hard. They just have to believe in themselves.”
Hutchison said his team’s biggest strength at the moment is serving, adding “you have to put the ball in play to win.”
Improvements
“I wish we had more depth in our sophomore and junior classes,” Hutchison said. “But that will give the freshmen a lot of experience for the future.”
Schedule
The Lady Jaguars will open the 2019 season at home, hosting West Wendover at 5 p.m. MST on Tuesday.
