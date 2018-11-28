WELLS – After a successful season that resulted in a berth to the Division 1A state title game, the Wells girls basketball team “will be a long process” according to first-year head coach Garrett Hylton.
Hylton takes control of the Lady Leopards after serving as an assistant for four years, now assuming the role left by departed Enoch Dahl, who now coaches the Elko junior varsity boys team.
Combined with a fresh face commanding the calls from the bench, the Lady Leopards will also see a different bunch on the floor.
Wells snuck into the 2017 regional tournament as a No. 4 seed with a 3-5 record in the Division 1A Northern-East – the Lady Leopards playing their best ball late in the season – closing strong and winning the 1A North regional championship with victories of 47-38 win over Mineral County, 67-51 against Owyhee and 41-36 versus Eureka in the title game.
At state, the Lady Leopards dismantled Round Mountain by a final score of 47-26 in the semifinal before falling to perennial-power Pahranagat Valley 58-43 in the 1A state championship at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.
The Lady Leopards graduated each of their 1st-Team All-League selections, guard Sammy Stumpf and post Keegan Laughlin.
Stumpf finished fifth in the 1A Northern-East in scoring at 11.6 points per game, her average of three steals also placing fifth in the league.
She ranked ninth in the league with 2.3 assists per game.
From the perimeter to the interior; Laughlin’s departure will be incredibly difficult to overcome or equalize.
She nearly averaged a double-double at 9.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, closing third in the league in rebounding and eighth in scoring.
Her height and athletic frame provided both length and speed defensively and offensively in transition, tying for sixth and seventh in the league with 2.9 steals per contest.
Wells will also be without its best on-ball defender from last season, graduated guard Amanda Murphy, the Defensive MVP of the league.
She was routinely tasked with defending the opponents’ best players.
Murphy possessed an all-around game and contributed 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per outing.
The Lady Leopards took a major hit when incoming sophomore Cameron Powers – a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a freshman – moved to Owyhee.
As a newbie last season, Powers showed the ability to fire from distance – leading the Lady Leopards with 50 3s.
Her 11.1 points per game ranked sixth in the league, finishing 10th in the conference with 5.3 rebounds and just outside the top-10 at two steals.
Wells also sent off Samantha Shamblin, an honorable mention for the league awards (3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists) after leading Wells’ passing game and finishing eighth in the league in assists.
“We lost four seniors and Cameron moved, so we’re pretty young. The girls are looking good so far, but it’s going to be a long process,” Hylton said. “We have always stressed ball handling, so I think we have several girls who can dribble and run the point but I’m not sure who to put there. We’ll see as the preseason goes along.”
As Wells looks to build up a young group, Hylton will look no farther than senior Betty Aboite – who was an honorable mention last season for the league awards.
She averaged 3.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
“I couldn’t ask for a better senior leader. She is not necessarily a scorer, but she plays great defense and rebounds the basketball,” Hylton said. “She has been great at teaching the girls what we do in practice.”
Hylton expects junior Jackie Berumen to step into a scorer’s role in the upcoming year.
Last season, Berumen posted averages of 3.2 points, five rebounds and 1.9 steals.
“Jackie is really athletic and fast. She’ll play one of the guard spots or on the wing,” he said. “She just has a knack for scoring.”
He expects other returners who split time between the varsity and JV to play more minutes this year that Wells is not so “senior heavy.”
Hylton plans on larger roles for juniors Aubree Talbert and Jenny Aguilar, sophomore McKenli Myers and senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez.
According to Hylton, Wells also has a promising group of young, talented girls.
“Two freshmen have earned the right for minutes on varsity; Falen Iveson and Haylee Sethman,” he said. “Jasmin Garcia is another really-talented freshman. I think she will split time between the varsity and the JV.”
The Lady Leopards will hit the floor with a new-look bunch and play five games during the annual Wells Rural Electric Classic, opening the season with at 9 a.m. Thursday contest against the Wendover (Utah) JV.
