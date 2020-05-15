In the huddle with Jon Jund

DILLON, Montana — While the offseason is upon us, the preseason is in danger.
Due to COVID-19, the upcoming college football season is in the air for University of Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund, a Spring Creek High School Class of 2017 graduate.
Jund will enter his redshirt-junior season as one of four captains for the Bulldogs.
As a sophomore, Jund led UMW to a 7-3 overall record and a 7-3 mark in the Frontier Conference.
He threw for 2,746 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 56 percent of his passes.
Jund was also proficient with his legs, rushing 95 times for 365 yards with eight TDs.
By season’s end, he earned a 2nd-Team All-Conference selection.
“We had a pretty good season, but I think we should have gone at least 9-1,” Jund said. “We had C of I (College of Idaho) 20-3 at half. We muffed a punt and they scored on the next play. We had a pass get tipped and I got picked off for a touchdown, and a receiver thought the defense was in a zone and stopped running his route and it went for a pick-six. I knew as soon as it left my hand that it was going the other way.”
Jund also noted that the Bulldogs lost a close game (33-29) against Carroll College — a game he said that they played poorly — and “played terrible” at Montana Tech (35-12).
Despite some shortcomings, Jund and UMW had plenty to celebrate and much to look forward to.
In the season finale on Nov. 16, 2019, Jund closed the show with a bang.
Against Southern Oregon, he gashed the Raiders for a career-high 383 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
He accounted for seven total scores, adding two touchdowns on the ground and rushing for 88 yards in a 69-29 victory.
Jund also accounted for seven touchdowns on Oct. 26, 2019, during a 59-13 blowout of Montana State-Northern.
He finished 21-for-35 for 330 yards with a career-best six touchdowns passing against no picks.
Once again, he carried 10 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“I think we could go 9-1 or even 10-0 next season. We only lost our center, our right tackle, one receiver and a running back from the offense,” Jun said.
Defensively, a huge void will be left by the graduation of linebacker Jason Ferris, who inked a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Ferris, the Frontier Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, led the conference with 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and a blocked kick.
The top-five finalist for the Cliff Harris award — the small-college defensive player of the year — finished third in the nation in tackles per game, averaging 11.9 and was eighth in the nation in forced fumbles.
As for the 2020 season, Jund is unsure if and when the football program can resume its offseason activities.
“I’m hoping we can start on time, but we’ll see how that goes. If we start late — maybe mid-September — we will play a ton of cold-weather games,” he said. “There was also some talk of playing only five teams and playing them twice. That would be Northern, Tech, Rocky (Mountain College), C of I and Carroll.”
In the meantime, Jund is working for the City of Dillon — recently preparing for Memorial Day.
He is currently living with a newcomer to the program, Reese Neville.
Neville, a 2016 graduate from Yerington High School, won three-consecutive 2A state championships in football, a pair of state MVPs, four wrestling state titles and multiple state crowns in the pole vault and the 300 meters in track and field.
After playing three seasons at the University of Nevada, Neville will transition to running back and slot receiver for the Bulldogs during his redshirt-senior season.
“Neville is a beast. He’s such a good athlete. He’ll help our offense a lot,” Jund said. “We have a couple transfers from MSU (Montana State University) too, so we should have plenty of weapons to score. Our rushing was decent last year, but it seems like we left a lot of points on the board by not picking up some 3rd-and-shorts.”
With the safety of the players, coaches and students in question because of the coronavirus, Jund expects some major precautions to take place — leery and skeptical of one in particular.
“If they make us take the vaccine, I don’t know if I’ll play,” he said. “All of this is right in the Bible. The fact the name has 666 and Lucifer’s name tied to it says it all.”
As he preps to transition to his third year as the starting quarterback, Jund has some goals for himself and his team.
“I think we can win every game, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” he said. “Personally, I’d like to throw for 3,500 yards in the regular season with 40 touchdowns.”
Congratulations to Jon Jund on his 2nd-Team All-Conference selection as a sophomore, hoping the upcoming season kicks off smoothly as he attempts to jump to a 1st-Team All-Conference nod and push the Bulldogs to a Frontier Conference championship.
Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Desert pines tackle
Jon Jund letter of intent signing
Jon Jund
Spartans run on to field
Jon Jund keeper
Jon Jund, Dylan Kite
Jon Jund qb sneak
Jon Jund at Elko
Jon Jund Scramble
Jon Jund
Mitch Owsley, Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Jon Jund, Dakota Larson
SCHS football Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Spartans remain undefeated in league
Spring Creek football Jon Jund
Spartan football Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Jon Jund
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!