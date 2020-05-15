In the huddle with Jon Jund

The top-five finalist for the Cliff Harris award — the small-college defensive player of the year — finished third in the nation in tackles per game, averaging 11.9 and was eighth in the nation in forced fumbles.

As for the 2020 season, Jund is unsure if and when the football program can resume its offseason activities.

“I’m hoping we can start on time, but we’ll see how that goes. If we start late — maybe mid-September — we will play a ton of cold-weather games,” he said. “There was also some talk of playing only five teams and playing them twice. That would be Northern, Tech, Rocky (Mountain College), C of I and Carroll.”

In the meantime, Jund is working for the City of Dillon — recently preparing for Memorial Day.

He is currently living with a newcomer to the program, Reese Neville.

Neville, a 2016 graduate from Yerington High School, won three-consecutive 2A state championships in football, a pair of state MVPs, four wrestling state titles and multiple state crowns in the pole vault and the 300 meters in track and field.

After playing three seasons at the University of Nevada, Neville will transition to running back and slot receiver for the Bulldogs during his redshirt-senior season.