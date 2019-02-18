ELKO – One make-up game remains.
Following Saturday’s 64-26 mercy-rule victory over Dayton, the Elko boys basketball team improved to 17-0 in league play and can finish the Division 3A North slate with an unblemished record with a win Monday night versus South Tahoe.
The game – originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday – was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. Monday due to weather.
Versus Dayton
Despite the large margin of victory, the Indians started slowly Saturday.
Neither team scored for the first 3:30 of the ballgame, both squads missing point-blank looks and turning the ball over to one another.
The drought was broken with 4:25 on the clock with a free throw by Elko freshman Michael Klekas, followed by a third-chance finish on the other end by Dayton senior Joshua Pasasouk.
Michael Klekas scored his first field goal on a pass from senior Cooper Jones, and his second bucket came from a steal and scoop-from-the-floor pass by senior Alex Klekas – who went 1-for-2 at the stripe for a 6-2 lead.
Alek Klekas denied a ball screen and went against the grain for a layup on the left baseline, Elko closing the first quarter with an 8-2 advantage.
The Indians booked the first bucket of the second period on a tough runner off the glass by senior center Ronin Rowley, who should have been awarded an And-1.
The Dust Devils pulled two within 10-5 on a three by senior Joey Martinez.
Rowley worked free and scored on a dump pass from Alex Klekas as the defense rotated against dribble penetration on the pick-and-roll, Elko grabbing a 10-point cushion on a triple from senior Joe Simpkins.
However, Dayton connected on back-to-back 3s – Martinez nailing his second triple – sophomore Lance Peterson splashing the latter.
Alex Klekas drove the lane for a layup, and Michael Klekas stuck back a trail finish on the break.
Martinez dropped his third field goal with a jumper from the high post, but Rowley scored on a perfectly-executed inbound lob from freshman Dawson Dumas.
A pair of free throws by Michael Klekas gave the Indians a 23-13 lead, and he scored once again on a sweet find by senior Michael Iguban – marking Michael Klekas’ 10th and 11th points of the half.
The Dust Devils’ final field goal of the half came from an offensive rebound by Pasasouk, but Alex Klekas scored the final bucket of the period on a dish from sophomore Sean Klekas.
At halftime, Elko led by 12 at 27-15.
The Indians came out fully charged n the third period, slamming the door on the contest with a 29-4 run in the frame.
Michael Klekas scored on a backdoor cut and dish from Rowley, Alex Klekas made a steal and rolled home a layup in transition and Dayton scored its first of only two field goals in the quarter on a runner from the left side by Pasasouk.
The Indians jumped all over the Dust Devils, ripping off a 22-0 streak.
Rowley stuck a three from the corner on an assist by Michael Klekas, and Rowley made a gym-electrifying swat on the other end.
He then knocked down a pair of free throws, Alex Klekas sinking a pair of technical freebies – each reaching double digits for the ballgame.
Alex Klekas blew the game wide open with consecutive triples, assisted by Sean Klekas and Rowley.
An offensive put-back by Michael Klekas opened a 29-point lead, and Alex Klekas made a steal and streaked to the tin for a 48-17 advantage.
Sophomore Jake Zeller found an easy bucket inside, and a three by Michael Klekas enforced the running clock – the Indians leading 53-17 – and Michael Klekas’ second three in as many trips pushed Elko to a 56-17 advantage.
Junior Ben Brunzlick momentarily put a bandage on the bleeding, but the Dust Devils were outscored 29-4 in the third quarter, a frame in which Elko knocked down five 3s – Alex Klekas and Michael Klekas each splashing two and Rowley draining the other.
The fourth quarter played out quickly, opening with an offensive board and finish by Dayton junior Trenton Thompson.
Peterson sank a pair of free throws for the Dust Devils, but Elko junior CJ Marma dropped a jump hook in the paint for the Indians.
Zeller scored on a strong take down the left wing, and Dumas nailed a floater from his right to his left at the elbow.
Peterson hammered his second three of the game for Dayton, but the final points of the contest came at the line by Elko sophomore Calvin Burden.
Elko’s commanding second half resulted in a 64-26 victory – giving the Indians their 17th league win in 17 tries – dropping Dayton to 10-8 in the 3A North.
Michael Klekas scored a game-high 21 points – dropping 11 before the break – knocking down two 3s.
Alex Klekas also hit two triples and booked 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter, and Rowley gave the Indians their third double-digit scorer with 11 points.
Martinez hit both of his 3s and scored all eight of his points for Dayton in the second quarter, Peterson also finishing with eight points and two 3s.
Pasasouk closed with six points for the Dust Devils, the offense closed out by a deuce apiece for Brunzlick and Thompson.
Zeller finished with four points for the Indians, Simpkins added three with his second-quarter triple and Elko’s scoring was capped by two points each for Dumas, Marma and Burden.
Up Next
The Indians will wrap up the regular season and look to go a perfect 18-0 in league play against South Tahoe (9-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The contest will also serve as senior night for Alex Klekas, Rowley, Simpkins, Jones and Iguban.
