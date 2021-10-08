Indians absolutely blast Greenwave, 9-0

ELKO — Despite cold temperatures, the Elko boys soccer team’s offense was red hot.
On Friday, the Indians put five goals on the board in the first eight minutes of the contest — rolling to a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Fallon.
Not a minute had rolled off the clock before Elko went to the lead for good.
Sophomore Nico Avila get behind defenders in the middle of the field and rolled in the game’s first of many goals.
Only a minute later, senior Freddy Cervantes ripped a shot from the center of the pitch — benefitting from a nice dribble down the right side and a cross from junior Langston Bonafide — opening a 2-0 advantage in the second minute.
In just the fourth minute, the margin swelled to three.
On a corner kick from the left side, sophomore Marcos Carlos hooked a nice ball into a crowd — senior OC Orozco cleaning up a loose ball and poking home the rebound.
A couple minutes later, the Indians put their fourth score on the board — Avila notching his second goal in a matter of six of seven minutes, scoring on a cross from Cervantes.
In the eighth minute, the opening haymakers closed with a beautiful goal by Bonafide — who once again beat his man down the right side and crossed a shot to the left side of the frame from a ridiculous angle.
The Greenwave settled in defensively some, and Elko got a little sloppy with its touches and stopped connecting passes.
Despite the lapse from their remarkable play, the Indians still managed to create scoring opportunities.
Avila possessed well and dribbled through a number of defenders down the left sideline, and he tagged a solid shot toward the opposite-right post — Fallon’s keeper laying out for a diving save.
Carlos missed a clean look from the middle wide to the right, and another attempt of his was saved after a nice pass from senior Manny Cortes.
However, the offensive attack continued in the 24th minute.
On a corner kick by Avila from the left flag, senior Javier Cortes followed in the ball as it settled to the ground for a 6-0 lead.
Javier Cortes immediately padded the blowout tally, stealing a ball from a goal kick and dribbling down the middle — scorching a ball into the left side of the frame.
Elko nearly opened a mercy-rule advantage just before the break, Cervantes dropping a pass back in the middle but Orozco’s blast zipping wide to the right.
At halftime, the Indians led 7-0.
In the second half, Elko did not waste much time to open an eight-goal landslide.
Following a near miss goal by Carlos that resulted in a corner kick, the Indians flipped from the field from a defensive takeaway near midfield.
Manny Cortes passed ahead on the right wing to Cervantes, who smoked a line drive into the twine for an 8-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Needing to reach the 60th minute before the mercy could be enforced, the Indians added their final score right on cue.
In the 59th minute, Fallon was called for a foul from beyond midfield.
Senior sweeper Miguel Abarca took the ensuing free kick, which was headed inside the box by senior Vinay Bhakta — the ball deflecting toward the left side.
Sophomore Orlando Ruiz swooped in and one-touch punched home the final blow with a left-footed boot.
The whistle sounded in the 60th minute, Elko blitzing Fallon in a 9-0 victory with 20 minutes of regulation time remaining on the clock.
Up Next
The Indians (4-0 in league) will look to remain perfect in the 3A North-East in a matchup of undefeated teams, hosting Lowry (4-0 in league) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.