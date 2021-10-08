Indians absolutely blast Greenwave, 9-0

ELKO — Despite cold temperatures, the Elko boys soccer team’s offense was red hot.

On Friday, the Indians put five goals on the board in the first eight minutes of the contest — rolling to a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Fallon.

Not a minute had rolled off the clock before Elko went to the lead for good.

Sophomore Nico Avila get behind defenders in the middle of the field and rolled in the game’s first of many goals.

Only a minute later, senior Freddy Cervantes ripped a shot from the center of the pitch — benefitting from a nice dribble down the right side and a cross from junior Langston Bonafide — opening a 2-0 advantage in the second minute.

In just the fourth minute, the margin swelled to three.

On a corner kick from the left side, sophomore Marcos Carlos hooked a nice ball into a crowd — senior OC Orozco cleaning up a loose ball and poking home the rebound.

A couple minutes later, the Indians put their fourth score on the board — Avila notching his second goal in a matter of six of seven minutes, scoring on a cross from Cervantes.