ELKO — With a 3-0 victory Friday over Fallon, the Elko boys soccer team is still alive for a postseason berth — barely.
The Indians improved to 6-6-4 in the 3A North, currently sixth in the league standings with 22 points — trailing a tie for the fifth and final spot to the playoffs.
North Tahoe and Lowry are each 8-6-2 with 26 points, Elko still needing to play the Buckaroos and Spring Creek — the Indians possibly finishing the season with 28 points.
However, Elko needs help — the Lakers and the Bucks will face off in the regular-season finale on Nov. 1, a victory by either in their final-two games spelling an early end to the Indians’ year.
On Friday, the Indians had little trouble with the Greenwave.
Sophomore Alex Medrano took an early shot from the right wing that was saved by Fallon goalkeeper Cesar Molina, who also stopped a shot from the middle of the pitch by sophomore Spenser Jones.
On the other end, the Wave nearly scored an early goal of their own — Elko losing senior Bryan Ugalde.
His open look from the middle of the box sailed over the crossbar.
Another run toward the Indians’ frame was stopped with a kick in the back end by freshman Miguel Abarca.
Junior goalkeeper Eric Azcue made a save for Elko, but a kick from senior Julian Gonzalez was stuffed by Molina.
Elko earned a corner kick but the ball was cleared out by a Fallon header, and a shot by Jones sailed high.
From the left side of the pitch, a shot by senior Natu Meles was stopped.
However, the Indians put Meles in space a few moments later with a ball from the middle of the field.
Ahead of the pack, Meles beat the goalie with a one-on-on — crossing his face from the right to the left side of the frame for the game’s first goal in the 16th minute.
The Indians nearly tacked on another goal as Meles and Molina met in the box for a potential header, the keeper flying high and grabbing the ball.
Meles did, however, get his header.
From another corner kick, senior Gustavo Cortez sent a picture-perfect pass to the middle of the box — Meles placing his noggin on the ball and poking the shot home for a 2-0 advantage in the 21st minute.
A shot from Fallon senior Caden Bowman was saved by Azcue.
Meles dribbled down the right side of the field to the corner and sent a cross pass to the box, Elko’s attempt clanging off the crossbar.
You have free articles remaining.
On a rebound, senior Sammy Aguirre collected the ball but missed wide to the left.
Ugalde took a shot for the Wave but sent his kick over the upper-right corner, and two attempts from Elko’s Andres Salas flew over the Fallon frame.
Abarca knocked a shot that was saved by the goalie, Molina making some remarkable stops with leaping and diving deflections on a direct kick by Cortez and several rebound kicks.
To close the half, Meles nearly booked a hat trick — his shot from the right wing bouncing off the left post.
At the break, the Indians led 2-0.
To start the second half, the Indians switched up their lineup and put some different players in the back end on defense and allowed for some offensive chances for role players and defenders on the front side.
Senior Noe Guzman nailed a shot from the left wing — Molina diving for a save to his left — and freshman Hermon Meles drilled a line drive from the center, a leaping deflection knocking the ball high.
Hermon Meles nearly poked another shot out of the air on a volley from a corner kick, Molina notching another stop.
Azcue made a solid stuff on a run down the right wing by Bowman, and Guzman unleashed another line drive on the other end for the Indians — Molina diving to his left for a save.
In the 50th minute, the lead grew to three.
From a corner kick, Gonzalez bodied a ball into the left side of the frame.
The Greenwave almost found the board on a dribble and shot by freshman Yahir Ugalde on the right wing, — Azcue going to his knees and stamping the ball down.
Junior Cole Hamlin collected the rebound, but Azcue slid in for a tackle and poked the ball away with his foot.
Down the stretch, senior Lisandro Rodriguez sent a ball over the frame — Natu Meles knocking a ball wide.
Junior Jose Ventura thumped a ball wide to the left on a breakaway, and Aguirre poked a shot wide to the right — Elko’s last real chance to score a fourth goal ending with a kick over the frame by senior Chris Peres on a pass from Ventura.
The Indians kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory, avenging a scoreless tie with the Greenwave on Sept. 20 in Fallon.
Up Next
Elko (6-6-4 in league) must win its next match to stay in the postseason hunt, hosting Lowry (8-6-2 in league) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.